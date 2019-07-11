12:00 PM - 01:30 PM,

Logan Brown was established in 1996 by Al Brown and Steve Logan with a vision to take the standard of fine dining in New Zealand to a new level. Today, this award winning restaurant continues to set new standards. With Head chef/partner Shaun Clouston and an impeccable team of hosts, they offer you the best in food, a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere, and dining integrity.



The emphasis is placed on attaining the best seasonal ingredients possible from local producers. Organic, fair trade and responsibility gathered ingredients are always favoured.



Accuracy in cooking and seasoning is given priority over presentation. Each dish is generous full flavoured and simply plated. The style of food is New World, yet based on classic cooking techniques.



Logan Brown always know where their ingredients come from and source and showcase some of the finest of New Zealand's food and beverage producers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of many of Logan Brown's values.