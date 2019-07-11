Book a Table
Logan Brown

  • $ $ $ $
1,526 reviews
  • 192 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington City
  • Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • RANZ Vouchers Wheelchair Accessible Family Friendly - High Chair Beef & Lamb Excellence Award
  • 12:00 PM - 01:30 PM,
    05:30 PM - 10:00 PM     More times
    • tue 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 12:00pm - 1:30pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 12:00pm - 1:30pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 12:00pm - 2:00pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 12:00pm - 2:00pm,
      1:30pm - 3:00pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+
BEEF AND LAMB EXCELLENCE AWARDS Whenever you see the Excellence Awards logo or prestigious gold plate hanging on a restaurant wall, you can expect tasty, skillfully composed and superbly presented beef and lamb dishes.

Logan Brown was established in 1996 by Al Brown and Steve Logan with a vision to take the standard of fine dining in New Zealand to a new level. Today, this award winning restaurant continues to set new standards. With Head chef/partner Shaun Clouston and an impeccable team of hosts, they offer you the best in food, a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere, and dining integrity.

The emphasis is placed on attaining the best seasonal ingredients possible from local producers. Organic, fair trade and responsibility gathered ingredients are always favoured.

Accuracy in cooking and seasoning is given priority over presentation. Each dish is generous full flavoured and simply plated. The style of food is New World, yet based on classic cooking techniques.

Logan Brown always know where their ingredients come from and source and showcase some of the finest of New Zealand's food and beverage producers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of many of Logan Brown's values.

Menu

Kumara fry breads, smoked salmon butter

Price: $15.00

Heirloom tomatoes, rewana bread, tenara, pickled cucumber

Price: $15.00

Charcuterie board, pickles, mustards

Sizes: small -$18.00
large -$38.00

Paua ravioli, coriander & lime beurre blanc

Price: $21.00

Sourdough for 2, whipped butter

Price: $10.50

Oysters (½ dozen), champagne vinegar mignonette

Price: $30.00

Chestnut flour pappardelle, truffle cream, shiitake & gorgonzola

Price: $25.00

Rare seared beef bavette

Smoked carrot puree, sauerkraut, pickled onion, avocado

Price: $26.00

Hot smoked ora king salmon salad, almond, capers, cucumber, lemon oil

Price: $25.50

Wild fiordland venison, kumara & porcini pie, black garlic mash

Price: $22.00

Pan fried market fish, baby potatoes, pickled eggplant, citrus

Price: $26.00

Angus pure beef fillet

Parsnip puree, smoked onion rings, horseradish butter

Price: $44.50

Lemon curd donuts, ricotta, meringue

Price: $12.00

LB gelato waffle cones

Price: $10.00

Crème caramel, marlborough figs, house made granola, manuka honey

Price: $17.00

House made pancetta, kale & aged parmesan gratin

Price: $15.50

Seasonal and foraged salad

Price: $11.00

Hand cut fries, truffle, parmesan

Price: $12.50

Portobello mushrooms, balsamic

Price: $11.50

Line caught market fish

Kapiti crab nage, charred corn, pickled eggplant & mandarin

Price: $39.00

Chestnut flour pappardelle

Truffle cream, shiitake & gorgonzola

Price: $35.00

Wild fiordland venison

Beetroot & bush herb gratin, puffed grains & baby leeks

Price: $43.00

Origin south lamb loin

Sweetbreads, hay smoked celeriac puree, brussels sprouts & cassoulet

Price: $42.00

Angus pure beef fillet, parsnip puree

Smoked onion rings & horseradish butter

Price: $44.50

Chargrilled rib steak

Thyme roasted bone marrow & sautéed mushrooms (Designed to share, 550g)

Price: $75.00

Cheese

Cheese is served as a 50 gram portion. Each with matching accompaniments and comb honey. Choose from hard, soft or blue - please ask your waiter what's on offer

Price: $10.00

Fennel parfait, vanilla marshmallow, strawberry yoghurt & lemon

Price: $17.00

Dark chocolate glazed torte

Trade secret coffee ice cream, raspberries, hazelnuts

Price: $18.00

Raspberry jelly donuts, poached rhubarb & apple crumble ice cream

Price: $18.00

Crème caramel, honey-poached tamarillo, house made granola & manuka honey

Price: $17.00

Sweet taste of logan brown

Price: $30.00

Chocolate truffle

Price: $5.50

Rocky road

Price: $6.50

Portobello mushrooms & balsamic

Price: $11.50

House made pancetta, kale & aged parmesan gratin

Price: $15.50

Hand cut fries, truffle & parmesan

Price: $12.50

Baby cos & mache leaf salad, radish & buttermilk dressing

Price: $9.50

Market fish oka

Fresh pressed coconut cream, lime, taro & kawakawa crisp

Paua ravioli, coriander, basil & lime beurre blanc

Origin south lamb loin

Sweetbreads, hay smoked celeriac, brussels sprouts & cassoulet

Wild fiordland venison

Beetroot & bush herb gratin, puffed grains & baby leeks

Crème caramel

Honey-poached tamarillo, house made granola & manuka honey

Oysters shucked to order

Minimum order of 6 oysters

Paua raviolo with coriander, basil & lime beurre blanc

Minimum order of 2 ravioli

Price: $7.00

Warm marinated olives with aegean garlic

Price: $9.50

Duck & wild boar rillette

Walnut mustard, cranberry relish, pickles & watercress

Price: $25.00

Apple cured ōra king salmon

Rhubarb kimchi, wild weeds puree & salmon caviar

Price: $26.00

Heirloom tomatoes

Kaikoura ‘tenara’, tapenade & skorthalia

Price: $23.00

Spinach & ricotta gnocchi

Salt baked beets, arugula & roast hazelnuts

Price: $19.00

Pork jowl

Moko smoked eel, horseradish & green apple

Price: $26.00

Market fish oka

Fresh pressed coconut cream, lime, taro & kawakawa crisp

Price: $28.00

Fresh baked bread & local olive oil

Market fish oka, fresh pressed coconut cream, lime, taro & kawakawa crisp

Chestnut flour pappardelle, truffle cream, shiitake & gorgonzola

Risotto, charred corn, cauliflower, aged parmesan & crisp shallots

Rare seared beef bavette, carrot puree, avocado & saffron pickled onions

Pan fried market fish, baby potatoes, pickled eggplant & citrus

Billy scott strawberry & champagne sorbet

Vanilla & elderflower marshmallow

Crème caramel, marlborough figs, house made granola & manuka honey

Portobello mushrooms & aged balsamic

Price: $11.50

House made pancetta, kale & aged parmesan gratin

Price: $15.50

Hand cut fries, truffle & parmesan

Price: $12.50

Baby cos & mache leaf salad, radish & buttermilk dressing

Price: $9.50

