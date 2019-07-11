-
192 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington City
- Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
- RANZ Vouchers Wheelchair Accessible Family Friendly - High Chair Beef & Lamb Excellence Award
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM,
05:30 PM - 10:00 PM More times
- tue 5:30pm - 10:00pm
wed
12:00pm - 1:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
thu
12:00pm - 1:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
fri
12:00pm - 2:00pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
sat
12:00pm - 2:00pm,
1:30pm - 3:00pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
- $$$ - Avg Main $30+
Logan Brown
- $ $ $ $
Info
BEEF AND LAMB EXCELLENCE AWARDS Whenever you see the Excellence Awards logo or prestigious gold plate hanging on a restaurant wall, you can expect tasty, skillfully composed and superbly presented beef and lamb dishes.
Logan Brown was established in 1996 by Al Brown and Steve Logan with a vision to take the standard of fine dining in New Zealand to a new level. Today, this award winning restaurant continues to set new standards. With Head chef/partner Shaun Clouston and an impeccable team of hosts, they offer you the best in food, a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere, and dining integrity.
The emphasis is placed on attaining the best seasonal ingredients possible from local producers. Organic, fair trade and responsibility gathered ingredients are always favoured.
Accuracy in cooking and seasoning is given priority over presentation. Each dish is generous full flavoured and simply plated. The style of food is New World, yet based on classic cooking techniques.
Logan Brown always know where their ingredients come from and source and showcase some of the finest of New Zealand's food and beverage producers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of many of Logan Brown's values.
Kumara fry breads, smoked salmon butterPrice: $15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, rewana bread, tenara, pickled cucumberPrice: $15.00
Charcuterie board, pickles, mustardsSizes: small -$18.00
large -$38.00
Paua ravioli, coriander & lime beurre blancPrice: $21.00
Sourdough for 2, whipped butterPrice: $10.50
Oysters (½ dozen), champagne vinegar mignonettePrice: $30.00
Chestnut flour pappardelle, truffle cream, shiitake & gorgonzolaPrice: $25.00
Rare seared beef bavette
Smoked carrot puree, sauerkraut, pickled onion, avocadoPrice: $26.00
Hot smoked ora king salmon salad, almond, capers, cucumber, lemon oilPrice: $25.50
Wild fiordland venison, kumara & porcini pie, black garlic mashPrice: $22.00
Pan fried market fish, baby potatoes, pickled eggplant, citrusPrice: $26.00
Angus pure beef fillet
Parsnip puree, smoked onion rings, horseradish butterPrice: $44.50
Lemon curd donuts, ricotta, meringuePrice: $12.00
LB gelato waffle conesPrice: $10.00
Crème caramel, marlborough figs, house made granola, manuka honeyPrice: $17.00
House made pancetta, kale & aged parmesan gratinPrice: $15.50
Seasonal and foraged saladPrice: $11.00
Hand cut fries, truffle, parmesanPrice: $12.50
Portobello mushrooms, balsamicPrice: $11.50
Line caught market fish
Kapiti crab nage, charred corn, pickled eggplant & mandarinPrice: $39.00
Chestnut flour pappardelle
Truffle cream, shiitake & gorgonzolaPrice: $35.00
Wild fiordland venison
Beetroot & bush herb gratin, puffed grains & baby leeksPrice: $43.00
Origin south lamb loin
Sweetbreads, hay smoked celeriac puree, brussels sprouts & cassouletPrice: $42.00
Angus pure beef fillet, parsnip puree
Smoked onion rings & horseradish butterPrice: $44.50
Chargrilled rib steak
Thyme roasted bone marrow & sautéed mushrooms (Designed to share, 550g)Price: $75.00
Cheese
Cheese is served as a 50 gram portion. Each with matching accompaniments and comb honey. Choose from hard, soft or blue - please ask your waiter what's on offerPrice: $10.00
Fennel parfait, vanilla marshmallow, strawberry yoghurt & lemonPrice: $17.00
Dark chocolate glazed torte
Trade secret coffee ice cream, raspberries, hazelnutsPrice: $18.00
Raspberry jelly donuts, poached rhubarb & apple crumble ice creamPrice: $18.00
Crème caramel, honey-poached tamarillo, house made granola & manuka honeyPrice: $17.00
Sweet taste of logan brownPrice: $30.00
Chocolate trufflePrice: $5.50
Rocky roadPrice: $6.50
Portobello mushrooms & balsamicPrice: $11.50
House made pancetta, kale & aged parmesan gratinPrice: $15.50
Hand cut fries, truffle & parmesanPrice: $12.50
Baby cos & mache leaf salad, radish & buttermilk dressingPrice: $9.50
Market fish oka
Fresh pressed coconut cream, lime, taro & kawakawa crisp
Paua ravioli, coriander, basil & lime beurre blanc
Origin south lamb loin
Sweetbreads, hay smoked celeriac, brussels sprouts & cassoulet
Wild fiordland venison
Beetroot & bush herb gratin, puffed grains & baby leeks
Crème caramel
Honey-poached tamarillo, house made granola & manuka honey
Oysters shucked to order
Minimum order of 6 oysters
Paua raviolo with coriander, basil & lime beurre blanc
Minimum order of 2 ravioliPrice: $7.00
Warm marinated olives with aegean garlicPrice: $9.50
Duck & wild boar rillette
Walnut mustard, cranberry relish, pickles & watercressPrice: $25.00
Apple cured ōra king salmon
Rhubarb kimchi, wild weeds puree & salmon caviarPrice: $26.00
Heirloom tomatoes
Kaikoura ‘tenara’, tapenade & skorthaliaPrice: $23.00
Spinach & ricotta gnocchi
Salt baked beets, arugula & roast hazelnutsPrice: $19.00
Pork jowl
Moko smoked eel, horseradish & green applePrice: $26.00
Market fish oka
Fresh pressed coconut cream, lime, taro & kawakawa crispPrice: $28.00
Fresh baked bread & local olive oil
Market fish oka, fresh pressed coconut cream, lime, taro & kawakawa crisp
Chestnut flour pappardelle, truffle cream, shiitake & gorgonzola
Risotto, charred corn, cauliflower, aged parmesan & crisp shallots
Rare seared beef bavette, carrot puree, avocado & saffron pickled onions
Pan fried market fish, baby potatoes, pickled eggplant & citrus
Billy scott strawberry & champagne sorbet
Vanilla & elderflower marshmallow
Crème caramel, marlborough figs, house made granola & manuka honey
Portobello mushrooms & aged balsamicPrice: $11.50
House made pancetta, kale & aged parmesan gratinPrice: $15.50
Hand cut fries, truffle & parmesanPrice: $12.50
Baby cos & mache leaf salad, radish & buttermilk dressingPrice: $9.50
