08:00 AM - 10:00 PM More times mon 8:00am - 10:00pm tue 8:00am - 10:00pm wed 8:00am - 10:00pm thu 8:00am - 10:00pm fri 8:00am - 10:00pm sat 8:00am - 10:00pm sun 8:00am - 10:00pm

More times Pizza Burgers Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly

Maude is your new local cafe, restaurant and bar located in The Lakes, Tauranga. Serving 7 days a week, breakfast, lunch and dinner.



DINING



Our food combines upscale cooking techniques with the casual dining experience of a pub. We have taken a lot of care and pride to design our offerings to be a unique twist on old school classics.



BAR



We have an extensive hand-picked wine list and craft beers on tap. Or if you’re looking for something more exciting, the bar team works closely with our chefs to create exciting signature cocktails.