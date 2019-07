09:00 AM - 11:00 PM More times mon 9:00am - 11:00pm tue 9:00am - 11:00pm wed 9:00am - 11:00pm thu 9:00am - 11:00pm fri 9:00am - 11:00pm sat 9:00am - 11:00pm sun 9:00am - 11:00pm

More times Burgers Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly

Restaurateurs Mike Fraser and Lloyd Rooney are bringing the winning combination of flavour and style from their four restaurants in Northland to the Mount with their latest restaurant Fire.



Our head chef Shane Kearns has designed a menu with a South Pacific influence in keeping with the holiday vibe of the Mount that caters for everyone, including the kids.



In keeping with Mike and Lloyds other restaurants, Fire uses fresh local organic produce where possible, freshly caught seafood and regionally farmed meat to ensure their 'gate to plate' philosophy. Grab a spot outdoors and take in the view or be seated inside amongst the lush new interior, designed by Lloyd.



We serve local beers and wines and our mixologists' are always ready to create a cocktail to keep you feeling like you're getting away from it all. Book a table today or call by to see if we have room for a walk-in.