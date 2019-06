11:00 AM - 10:00 PM More times mon 11:00am - 10:00pm tue 11:00am - 10:00pm wed 11:00am - 10:00pm thu 11:00am - 10:00pm fri 11:00am - 10:00pm sat 10:00am - 10:00pm sun 10:00am - 10:00pm

Connected to an airy outside deck surrounded by 100 year oak trees, The Landing Restaurant provides a fantastic relaxed dining setting.



This is premium pub fare with a sophisticated edge but it’s served with the down-to-earth charm of a true rural establishment. Our talented chefs insist on using only the freshest, premium quality, local and regional ingredients. These creations are matched with refreshing ales and a handpicked cellar of fine wine. Whether you’re settling down for a romantic meal, catching up with friends or treating the family, The Landing is a place you’ll love.