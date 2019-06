05:00 PM - 09:00 PM More times tue 5:00pm - 9:00pm wed 5:00pm - 9:00pm thu 5:00pm - 9:00pm fri 5:00pm - 9:00pm sat 5:00pm - 9:00pm sun 5:00pm - 9:00pm

More times Italian Pizza European

UMU Pizza opened in March 2018. We felt like there an abundance of pizza places in in our great city, however finding a that perfect slice, that can be enjoyed in a relaxed, casual, and most importantly fun environment was next to impossible. We decided to change that and UMU Kingsland was born.



We are focused on serving up the very finest sourdough pizza. Our dough is fermented for a minimum of 24 hours, we use only flour, water and salt in our dough and we stay clear (and always will) of any form of commercial yeast, dough conditioners, additives or preservatives.



UMU is all about great pizza, great drinks, and eclectic music selection and of course great fun!



We look forward to seeing you for a slice, a beer or even a cocktail or two!