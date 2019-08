Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly

EVERY CITY NEEDS A SOUL



Soul is a destination for good times. Serving fresh and unpretentious food alongside tasty handcrafted cocktails, it is equal parts elegance and fun in all it delivers. Boasting spectacular sunset views looking out over Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour; Soul achieves the impossible – to be all things to all people, relaxed cocktails in the afternoon, business lunches, romantic dinners or throwing a great party. The weekend brings local and international DJ’s for late night revelling with live musicians finishing the week with chilled out Sunday sessions. Good food, good drinks - Soul offers it all.