11:30 AM - 02:00 PM,

06:00 PM - 10:00 PM More times mon 6:00pm - 10:00pm tue 11:30am - 2:00pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm wed 11:30am - 2:00pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm thu 11:30am - 2:00pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm fri 11:30am - 2:00pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm sat 6:00pm - 10:00pm

More times Japanese Asian Teppanyaki Sharing Platters

The multi award winning Katsura Restaurant, set within an impressive designer space on Level 1 of the hotel, serves up contemporary Japanese fare including Teppanyaki-style cooking created by sushi master Chef Suzuki, who draws on authentic Japanese training to present an outstanding mix of new style sushi and classic dishes. Katsura also features a private dining room seating twelve people.