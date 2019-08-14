-
71 Mayoral Drive, Auckland Central, Auckland City
- Japanese Asian Teppanyaki Sharing Platters
- Restaurant Month
-
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM,
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM More times
- mon 6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
tue
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
wed
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
thu
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
fri
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
- sat 6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
- $$$ - Avg Main $30+
Katsura
- $ $ $ $
-
Info
-
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM,
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM More times
- mon 6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
tue
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
wed
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
thu
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
-
fri
11:30am - 2:00pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
- sat 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Japanese Asian Teppanyaki Sharing Platters
- Restaurant Month
- Book a Table Now Call Restaurant
The multi award winning Katsura Restaurant, set within an impressive designer space on Level 1 of the hotel, serves up contemporary Japanese fare including Teppanyaki-style cooking created by sushi master Chef Suzuki, who draws on authentic Japanese training to present an outstanding mix of new style sushi and classic dishes. Katsura also features a private dining room seating twelve people.
- Otsumami at Katsura おつまみ
- Sashimi at Katsura 刺身
- Nigiri Sushi at Katsura にぎり寿司
- Sushi Roll at katsura 巻き寿司
- Ippin at Katsura 一品もの
- Yakimono at Katsura 焼き物
- Osyokuji at Katsura 麺類
- Sides 単品
- Kaiseki at Katsura 会席コース
- Kaiseki Kiwi 会席キーウィ
- Ohanami bentoお花見弁当
- Dessert Menu
Edamame
Young soy beans, chilli spiced with garlic or sea saltPrice: $5.00
Renkon chips
Crispy fried lotus rootPrice: $6.00
Tokyo Yaki
North Island green-lipped mussels, garlic, soy saucePrice: $9.00
Takoyaki Balls
Fried baby octopus balls, takoyaki sauce, mayonnaisePrice: $9.00
Hiyayakko
Fresh cold tofu, ginger, sesame sauce, garlic soy sauce, bonito flakesPrice: $9.00
Fish Namban-Age (2 pieces)
Deep fried fish, vinegar saucePrice: $9.00
Chawanmushi
Savoury egg custard, shrimp, chicken, shiitake mushroomsPrice: $10.00
Salmon
Tuna
Kingfish
Scallop
Scampi
Salmon
Tuna
Scallop
Beef
Prawn
Kingfish
Vegetable Roll
California Roll
Beef teriyaki Roll
Salmon & Avocado roll
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll
Agedashi Tofu
Deep-fried tofu, shiitake mushrooms, okraPrice: $13.00
Gyoza (7 Pieces)
Chicken or prawn dumplings, garlic Soy saucePrice: $10.00
Soft Shell Crab
Deep-fried whole crab, ponzu saucePrice: $16.00
Vegetable Tempura (7 pieces)
Japanese battered kumara, okra, zucchini, green beans, pumpkinPrice: $15.00
Jumbo Prawn Tempura (2 pieces)
Japanese battered jumbo prawns, tentsuyu saucePrice: $20.00
Chicken Kushiyaki
Char grilled chicken thigh, teriyaki saucePrice: $17.00
Pork Kushiyaki
Skewered pork loin, teriyaki saucePrice: $15.00
Chicken Karaage
Crispy battered chicken, Japanese mayo, lemonPrice: $15.00
Beef Tataki
Sliced rare beef, ponzu, garlic soy sauce, sesame saucePrice: $15.00
Grilled Chicken
Char grilled chicken, vegetables, trio of Japanese saucesPrice: $33.00
Beef Sirloin (200g)
Beef sirloin, vegetables, trio of Japanese saucesPrice: $38.00
South Island King Salmon
Pan fried salmon fillet, vegetables, trio of Japanese saucesPrice: $36.00
Duck Aburiyaki
Seared duck breast, vegetables, spicy yuzu saucePrice: $38.00
Pork Tonkatsu
Panko crumbed pork, vegetables, trio of Japanese saucesPrice: $33.00
Seafood Teppanyaki
Pan fried salmon, prawn, scallop, yumyum saucePrice: $34.00
Tempura Udon or Soba
Wheat flour noodles, hot soup, prawn tempuraPrice: $20.00
Nabeyaki Udon
Hot soup, wheat flour noodles, seaweed, prawn and vegetable tempura, boiled eggPrice: $24.00
Kamo Udon or Soba
Hot soup, wheat flour (udon) or buck wheat flour (soba) noodles, sliced grilled duckPrice: $24.00
Miso SoupPrice: $3.50
Steamed RicePrice: $4.00
Brown RicePrice: $4.00
Fried RicePrice: $6.00
Seaweed SaladPrice: $10.00
Gyoza SaladPrice: $10.00
Tofu SaladPrice: $10.00
Katsura Salad
Salmon, gyoza, seaweedPrice: $10.00
Course One : Chef’s choice of entrée
Course Two: Selection of Sashimi
Course Three: Choice of:
Pan Fried King Salmon , Beef Scotch Fillet , Char grilled chicken
Course Four: Authentic Japanese Ice Creams
Course One: Chef’s choice of entrée
Course Two: Selection of sashimi & scampi
Course Three: Jumbo Prawn Tempura
Course Four: Choice of:
Pan Fried King Salmon , Scotch Fillet , Char Grilled Chicken
Course Five: Eastern trio dessert
Selection of sashimi & sushi
Japanese steamed rice or brown rice
Miso soup
Eastern Trio
Selection of Asian dessertsPrice: $12.00
Sakura Cheesecake
Manuka honey cheesecake, cherry compotePrice: $10.00
Sake Crème Brulee
Egg custard, sake, miso crunch, almond biscottiPrice: $12.00
Ice cream/Sorbet Selection
Our team member will advise today’s selection
Hazelnut Chocolate Shortbread Cake
Shortbread, rich chocolate mousse, berry saucePrice: $12.00
Seasonal Fruit Salad
Assorted fresh fruitsPrice: $10.00
Powered by OpenMenu
TripAdvisor Reviews: Katsura
- 11:30 AM - 02:00 PM,