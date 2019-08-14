Book a Table
Katsura

  • $ $ $ $
142 reviews
  • 71 Mayoral Drive, Auckland Central, Auckland City
  • Japanese Asian Teppanyaki Sharing Platters
  • Restaurant Month
  • 11:30 AM - 02:00 PM,
    06:00 PM - 10:00 PM     More times
    • mon 6:00pm - 10:00pm
    • tue 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      6:00pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      6:00pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      6:00pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      6:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 6:00pm - 10:00pm
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+
The multi award winning Katsura Restaurant, set within an impressive designer space on Level 1 of the hotel, serves up contemporary Japanese fare including Teppanyaki-style cooking created by sushi master Chef Suzuki, who draws on authentic Japanese training to present an outstanding mix of new style sushi and classic dishes. Katsura also features a private dining room seating twelve people.

Edamame

Young soy beans, chilli spiced with garlic or sea salt

Price: $5.00

Renkon chips

Crispy fried lotus root

Price: $6.00

Tokyo Yaki

North Island green-lipped mussels, garlic, soy sauce

Price: $9.00

Takoyaki Balls

Fried baby octopus balls, takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise

Price: $9.00

Hiyayakko

Fresh cold tofu, ginger, sesame sauce, garlic soy sauce, bonito flakes

Price: $9.00

Fish Namban-Age (2 pieces)

Deep fried fish, vinegar sauce

Price: $9.00

Chawanmushi

Savoury egg custard, shrimp, chicken, shiitake mushrooms

Price: $10.00

Salmon

Tuna

Kingfish

Scallop

Scampi

Salmon

Tuna

Scallop

Beef

Prawn

Kingfish

Vegetable Roll

California Roll

Beef teriyaki Roll

Salmon & Avocado roll

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll

Agedashi Tofu

Deep-fried tofu, shiitake mushrooms, okra

Price: $13.00

Gyoza (7 Pieces)

Chicken or prawn dumplings, garlic Soy sauce

Price: $10.00

Soft Shell Crab

Deep-fried whole crab, ponzu sauce

Price: $16.00

Vegetable Tempura (7 pieces)

Japanese battered kumara, okra, zucchini, green beans, pumpkin

Price: $15.00

Jumbo Prawn Tempura (2 pieces)

Japanese battered jumbo prawns, tentsuyu sauce

Price: $20.00

Chicken Kushiyaki

Char grilled chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce

Price: $17.00

Pork Kushiyaki

Skewered pork loin, teriyaki sauce

Price: $15.00

Chicken Karaage

Crispy battered chicken, Japanese mayo, lemon

Price: $15.00

Beef Tataki

Sliced rare beef, ponzu, garlic soy sauce, sesame sauce

Price: $15.00

Grilled Chicken

Char grilled chicken, vegetables, trio of Japanese sauces

Price: $33.00

Beef Sirloin (200g)

Beef sirloin, vegetables, trio of Japanese sauces

Price: $38.00

South Island King Salmon

Pan fried salmon fillet, vegetables, trio of Japanese sauces

Price: $36.00

Duck Aburiyaki

Seared duck breast, vegetables, spicy yuzu sauce

Price: $38.00

Pork Tonkatsu

Panko crumbed pork, vegetables, trio of Japanese sauces

Price: $33.00

Seafood Teppanyaki

Pan fried salmon, prawn, scallop, yumyum sauce

Price: $34.00

Tempura Udon or Soba

Wheat flour noodles, hot soup, prawn tempura

Price: $20.00

Nabeyaki Udon

Hot soup, wheat flour noodles, seaweed, prawn and vegetable tempura, boiled egg

Price: $24.00

Kamo Udon or Soba

Hot soup, wheat flour (udon) or buck wheat flour (soba) noodles, sliced grilled duck

Price: $24.00

Miso Soup

Price: $3.50

Steamed Rice

Price: $4.00

Brown Rice

Price: $4.00

Fried Rice

Price: $6.00

Seaweed Salad

Price: $10.00

Gyoza Salad

Price: $10.00

Tofu Salad

Price: $10.00

Katsura Salad

Salmon, gyoza, seaweed

Price: $10.00

Course One : Chef’s choice of entrée

Course Two: Selection of Sashimi

Course Three: Choice of:

Pan Fried King Salmon , Beef Scotch Fillet , Char grilled chicken

Course Four: Authentic Japanese Ice Creams

Course One: Chef’s choice of entrée

Course Two: Selection of sashimi & scampi

Course Three: Jumbo Prawn Tempura

Course Four: Choice of:

Pan Fried King Salmon , Scotch Fillet , Char Grilled Chicken

Course Five: Eastern trio dessert

Selection of sashimi & sushi

Japanese steamed rice or brown rice

Miso soup

Eastern Trio

Selection of Asian desserts

Price: $12.00

Sakura Cheesecake

Manuka honey cheesecake, cherry compote

Price: $10.00

Sake Crème Brulee

Egg custard, sake, miso crunch, almond biscotti

Price: $12.00

Ice cream/Sorbet Selection

Our team member will advise today’s selection

Hazelnut Chocolate Shortbread Cake

Shortbread, rich chocolate mousse, berry sauce

Price: $12.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad

Assorted fresh fruits

Price: $10.00

