Munchen
6 Queens Wharf
Wellington Central, Wellington
- Burgers German
- RANZ Vouchers Ocean Views Live Music Live Sport
11:00am - 12:00am
- mon 11:00am - 12:00am
- tue 11:00am - 12:00am
- wed 11:00am - 12:00am
- thu 11:00am - 12:00am
- fri 11:00am - 12:00am
- sat 9:00pm - 12:00am
- sun 9:00pm - 12:00am
- $$$ - Avg Main $30+
- 04-979 7386
Wellington’s first authentic German Food Hall & Beer House, located on Queen’s Wharf right in the heart of Wellington’s iconic waterfront.
Authentic German costumes, Hofbräu beer on tap, beer garden, schnitzels, sausages, rotisserie meat and pork knuckles galore.
Brezels
Whipped salted bu!erPrice: $10.00
Brezels
Obatzda (Bavarian cheese dip)Price: $12.00
Steamed Riesling Mussels
Root vegetables & dark ryePrice: $22.00
Brotzei!eller
Cold Cut Plate for 2, Breads & picklesPrice: $22.00
Wurstplatte
Sausage Sharing Plate for 2Price: $38.00
Pastinaken Suppe | Parsnip Soup
Pumpernickel crumbPrice: $12.00
Frankfurter
Potato salad w/ kaiserfleisch & picklesPrice: $14.00
Gebackener Camembert
Cranberry relishPrice: $16.00
Fleischsalat | Cold Cut Salad
Dark rye & picklesPrice: $16.00
Krautwickel | Cabbage Parcel
Stuffed w/ pork, sautéed bacon & kartoffelpüree (mashed potato)Price: $16.00
Salmon Graved Lachs | Gravlax Cured
Asparagus salad & potato röstiPrice: $16.00
Pan Fried Duck Breast
Rotkraut (red cabbage) saladPrice: $18.00
Fritten
Fries w/ Bavarian mayoPrice: $8.00
Homemade Knödel Potato DumplingsPrice: $8.00
Kartoffelpüree | Mashed PotatoPrice: $8.00
Garden Salad
Mixed leaves, cucumber, tomato & onionPrice: $8.00
Rotkraut
Slow cooked red cabbagePrice: $8.00
Steamed & Seasoned VegetablesPrice: $8.00
Bockwürstl | Smoked PorkPrice: $25.00
Bratwürstl | Smoked PorkPrice: $25.00
Debreziner | Hot & Spicy BeefPrice: $25.00
Käsekrainer | Pork & Beef KranskyPrice: $25.00
Hähnchen | Crumbed Chicken Breast
Pommes (fries) & Bavarian mayoPrice: $24.00
Cordon Bleu | Crumbed Chicken Breast
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, warm potato salad & bier jusPrice: $26.00
Wiener Art | Crumbed Pork Loin
Rotkraut (red cabbage) slaw w/ pommes (fries) & Bavarian mayoPrice: $27.00
Jäger | Crumbed Pork Cutlet
Mushroom, sautéed bacon, pearl onion sauce, Jägermeister & homemade spaetzlePrice: $29.00
Roast Duck Leg
Rotkraut (red cabbage), homemade knödel dumplings & red currant jusPrice: $28.00
Baked Herb Gnocchi
Obatzda (Bavarian cheese dip), pumpernickel crumb, orange & radish saladPrice: $23.00
Beef Brisket Goulash
Fleischkäse (meatloaf), root vegetables & homemade spaetzlePrice: $26.00
Pan Fried Salmon
Asparagus, herb pesto, grüne soße (green sauce) & homemade spaetzlePrice: $28.00
Kassler | Smoked Pork Loin
Potato rösti, rotkraut (red cabbage) & bier jusPrice: $28.00
Schweinshaxe | Whole Pork Knuckle
Homemade knödel dumplings, sauerkraut, potato salad & bier jusPrice: $37.00
Apfelstrudel
Vanilla crème & cinnamon custardPrice: $12.00
Bayrisch Creme Pudding
Fresh berry compotePrice: $12.00
Black Forest Cake
Sour cherries & white chocolate moussePrice: $12.00
Bierkuchen | Steamed Beer Cake
Plum sauce & vanilla ice creamPrice: $12.00
Crumbed Chicken Schnitzel
Pommes (fries) & Bavarian mayoPrice: $12.00
Sausage | Choose Your Sausage
Smoked pork, smoked beef, hot & spicy beef or pork & beef kransky w/ mashed potato & bier jusPrice: $12.00
