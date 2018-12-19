Munchen

  • 6 Queens Wharf
    Wellington Central, Wellington
  • Burgers German
  • 11:00am - 12:00am More times
    • mon 11:00am - 12:00am
    • tue 11:00am - 12:00am
    • wed 11:00am - 12:00am
    • thu 11:00am - 12:00am
    • fri 11:00am - 12:00am
    • sat 9:00pm - 12:00am
    • sun 9:00pm - 12:00am
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+

Other Information

  • 04-979 7386
Wellington’s first authentic German Food Hall & Beer House, located on Queen’s Wharf right in the heart of Wellington’s iconic waterfront.

Authentic German costumes, Hofbräu beer on tap, beer garden, schnitzels, sausages, rotisserie meat and pork knuckles galore.

Menu

Brezels

Whipped salted bu!er

Price: $10.00

Brezels

Obatzda (Bavarian cheese dip)

Price: $12.00

Steamed Riesling Mussels

Root vegetables & dark rye

Price: $22.00

Brotzei!eller

Cold Cut Plate for 2, Breads & pickles

Price: $22.00

Wurstplatte

Sausage Sharing Plate for 2

Price: $38.00

Pastinaken Suppe | Parsnip Soup

Pumpernickel crumb

Price: $12.00

Frankfurter

Potato salad w/ kaiserfleisch & pickles

Price: $14.00

Gebackener Camembert

Cranberry relish

Price: $16.00

Fleischsalat | Cold Cut Salad

Dark rye & pickles

Price: $16.00

Krautwickel | Cabbage Parcel

Stuffed w/ pork, sautéed bacon & kartoffelpüree (mashed potato)

Price: $16.00

Salmon Graved Lachs | Gravlax Cured

Asparagus salad & potato rösti

Price: $16.00

Pan Fried Duck Breast

Rotkraut (red cabbage) salad

Price: $18.00

Fritten

Fries w/ Bavarian mayo

Price: $8.00

Homemade Knödel Potato Dumplings

Price: $8.00

Kartoffelpüree | Mashed Potato

Price: $8.00

Garden Salad

Mixed leaves, cucumber, tomato & onion

Price: $8.00

Rotkraut

Slow cooked red cabbage

Price: $8.00

Steamed & Seasoned Vegetables

Price: $8.00

Bockwürstl | Smoked Pork

Price: $25.00

Bratwürstl | Smoked Pork

Price: $25.00

Debreziner | Hot & Spicy Beef

Price: $25.00

Käsekrainer | Pork & Beef Kransky

Price: $25.00

Hähnchen | Crumbed Chicken Breast

Pommes (fries) & Bavarian mayo

Price: $24.00

Cordon Bleu | Crumbed Chicken Breast

Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, warm potato salad & bier jus

Price: $26.00

Wiener Art | Crumbed Pork Loin

Rotkraut (red cabbage) slaw w/ pommes (fries) & Bavarian mayo

Price: $27.00

Jäger | Crumbed Pork Cutlet

Mushroom, sautéed bacon, pearl onion sauce, Jägermeister & homemade spaetzle

Price: $29.00

Roast Duck Leg

Rotkraut (red cabbage), homemade knödel dumplings & red currant jus

Price: $28.00

Baked Herb Gnocchi

Obatzda (Bavarian cheese dip), pumpernickel crumb, orange & radish salad

Price: $23.00

Beef Brisket Goulash

Fleischkäse (meatloaf), root vegetables & homemade spaetzle

Price: $26.00

Pan Fried Salmon

Asparagus, herb pesto, grüne soße (green sauce) & homemade spaetzle

Price: $28.00

Kassler | Smoked Pork Loin

Potato rösti, rotkraut (red cabbage) & bier jus

Price: $28.00

Schweinshaxe | Whole Pork Knuckle

Homemade knödel dumplings, sauerkraut, potato salad & bier jus

Price: $37.00

Apfelstrudel

Vanilla crème & cinnamon custard

Price: $12.00

Bayrisch Creme Pudding

Fresh berry compote

Price: $12.00

Black Forest Cake

Sour cherries & white chocolate mousse

Price: $12.00

Bierkuchen | Steamed Beer Cake

Plum sauce & vanilla ice cream

Price: $12.00

Crumbed Chicken Schnitzel

Pommes (fries) & Bavarian mayo

Price: $12.00

Sausage | Choose Your Sausage

Smoked pork, smoked beef, hot & spicy beef or pork & beef kransky w/ mashed potato & bier jus

Price: $12.00

