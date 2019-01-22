The Hudson

  • $ $ $ $
Book Now
  • 56 Victoria St
    Wellington Central, Wellington
  • Sharing Platters Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • New Opening Outdoor Seating
  • 7:00am - 11:00pm More times
    • mon 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • tue 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • wed 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • thu 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • fri 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • sat 10:00am - 11:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

Expand
  • 04-471 2266
loading facebook feed...

The Hudson

  • 56 Victoria St
    Wellington Central, Wellington
  • $ $ $ $

Info
  • 7:00am - 11:00pm More times
    • mon 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • tue 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • wed 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • thu 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • fri 7:00am - 11:00pm
    • sat 10:00am - 11:00pm
  • Sharing Platters Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • New Opening Outdoor Seating
  • Book a Table Now Call Restaurant

Here at The Hudson we want to spoil you for choice. We do a little bit of everything and we do it well. With 17 taps pouring an ever changing range of local craft beer, a speciality gin bar, a charcuterie station, and a whiskey and cocktail bar, we have something for everyone.

Reviews
Trip Advisor Reviews: The Hudson
Dinner Menu
View Menu
People who booked this restaurant also booked
The Green Man
The Green Man Wellington Central, Wellington
Apache
Apache Te Aro, Wellington
WBC Restaurant
WBC Restaurant Te Aro, Wellington
Leroy's
Leroy's Wellington Central, Wellington