  Huddart Parker
    1 Post Office Square
    Wellington Central, Wellington
  BBQ/Grill Pasta Seafood Wood-Fired Food
  11:30am - 5:00pm,
    5:00pm - 11:00pm
    mon 11:30am - 5:00pm,
      5:00pm - 11:00pm
    tue 11:30am - 5:00pm,
      5:00pm - 11:00pm
    wed 11:30am - 5:00pm,
      5:00pm - 11:00pm
    thu 11:30am - 5:00pm,
      5:00pm - 11:00pm
    fri 11:30am - 5:00pm,
      5:00pm - 11:00pm
    sat 5:00pm - 11:00pm
    sun 5:00pm - 11:00pm
  11:30am - 5:00pm, 5:00pm - 11:00pm
    • mon 11:30am - 5:00pm,
       5:00pm - 11:00pm
    • tue 11:30am - 5:00pm,
       5:00pm - 11:00pm
    • wed 11:30am - 5:00pm,
       5:00pm - 11:00pm
    • thu 11:30am - 5:00pm,
       5:00pm - 11:00pm
    • fri 11:30am - 5:00pm,
       5:00pm - 11:00pm
    • sat 5:00pm - 11:00pm
    • sun 5:00pm - 11:00pm
Wherever humans have gone in the world, they have carried two things with them - language and fire... get your tastebuds ready to enter Charley Noble!

Charley Noble was the sailors’ name for the galley chimney, which drew the heat from the galley stove and carried it safely above decks. As you can imagine, it was a pretty important piece of equipment in the galley – for no-one wants hot coals or embers burning in the kitchen of a wooden ship.

It took a lot of discussion to come up with the name. We wanted something that gave a nod to the shipping history of the Huddart Parker building and how Huddart Parker was a major shipping line in Wellington, as well as acknowledging the chefs who cooked on board in the galley kitchens in very precarious conditions.

And we thought it was also a great reflection for our fire based cooking – because we certainly are putting heat in the kitchen!

Menu

Bruschetta of the day

Price: $14.00

Freshly baked scone of the day

Available from 7.30am daily

Sizes: each -$4.50

Wellington sourdough

House churned butter

Price: $6.00

Full Charley

Two eggs any style, bacon, beans, grilled tomato, Island Bay Butchery pork sausage, mushrooms, sourdough, watercress

Price: $25.00

Eggs benedict

Two poached eggs, grilled bacon, sourdough, hollandaise sauce

Price: $20.00

Salmon gravlax, zucchini frittata, house pickles

Price: $18.00

Freshly baked potato waffle

Cheddar foam, crispy Serrano, watercress

Price: $18.00

French omelette

Mushroom, feta, caramelised onion, spinach

Price: $19.00

Kedgeree

Spiced rice, smoked fish, mussels, poached egg

Price: $19.00

Streusel french toast

Apple textures, walnuts, pommeau caramel

Price: $19.00

Pork and beans

Spiced beans, pulled pork, chorizo crumb, lime crema, flatbread

Price: $19.00

Beetroot hummus

Cashew cheese, crispy chickpeas, smashed peas, nuts, seeds, seeded toast

Price: $18.00

Eggs on toast, two eggs any style, sourdough

Price: $10.00

House made granola

Coconut yoghurt, honey, seasonal fruits

Price: $15.00

Porridge

Poached pear, ginger and cardamom anglaise, pistachio crumble

Price: $15.00

Freshly shucked live oysters

Min order 3. Please ask your waiter for today’s choices

Warmed olives

Pickled garlic, chilli, preserved lemon

Price: $9.00

Salmon gravlax

Pickled beetroot, horseradish cream, karengo, micro shiso

Price: $21.00

Venison carpaccio

Baby rocket, parmesan wafer

Price: $21.00

Charcuterie served with house pickles

Minimum order 2

Seafood chowder

Clams, mussels, fish, potatoes, bacon infused coconut cream

Price: $20.00

Grilled king prawn

Seaweed butter, celeriac remoulade

Price: $18.00

Fennel salad

Radicchio, Jamon Serrano, hazelnut, pear (vegetarian available)

Price: $19.00

Winter greens and buffalo cheese

Mixed seeds, tahini dressing, baby kale, croutons mung bean sprouts

Price: $18.00

Warm salad of pear and blue

Grilled pear, egg, bacon, blue cheese

Price: $21.00

Wellington sourdough

House-churned butter

Price: $6.00

Sourdough bruschetta

Artichoke and cashew spread

Pine nuts, shallots, sherry, truffle oil, flat bread

Price: $13.00

Chicken liver parfait

Ham hock jelly, wood fired sourdough

Price: $14.00

Extra bread

Price: $4.00

Tinned smoked baltic sardines

Radish, sourdough

Price: $16.00

Smoked fish croquettes

Béchamel sauce, smoked fish, soft herbs, salsa verde

Price: $12.00

Arancini

Tomato, mozzarella, basil

Price: $14.00

Fire grilled cauliflower steak

Almond, currant, capers, sherry

Price: $20.00

house pot pie

Leaf salad

Price: $28.00

Pan-fried whole lemon sole

Beurre noisette, almonds, capers

Price: $28.00

Beer battered fish & chips

Tartar, lemon

Price: $29.00

Crispy duck breast

Kalettes, butter beans, red cabbage consommé

Price: $35.00

Spaghetti

Broccoli, chilli, prawns, garlic crumbs, baby peas

Sizes: Entree -$20.00
Main -$28.00

Ravioli

Pumpkin, sage, walnut sauce, ricotta

Sizes: Entree -$22.00
Main -$30.00

Risotto

Diamond clams, brandy, leek, saffron, broad beans

Sizes: Entree -$21.00
Main -$29.00

Fettuccine

New Zealand angus beef bolognese

Sizes: Entree -$20.00
Main -$28.00

Lamb shoulder

Saffron rice, spiced lamb jus, pickled yams, micro coriander

Price: $36.00

Pork belly

Mustard fruits, charred spring onion salsa, kale chips

Price: $38.00

Charley Noble burger

Monterey jack, bacon, pickles, fries (cooked med rare)

Price: $32.00

Chermoula charred spatchcock

Grilled parsnip, tamarillo chutney, crispy chick peas (30 minute cooking time)

Price: $39.00

Grilled venison rump

Japanese spinach, wild rocket pesto, vanilla and cauliflower deer milk purée

Price: $38.00

Twice cooked beef cheeks

Pickled mushrooms, hazelnuts, sherry reduction

Price: $35.00

Market fish steak

Line caught catch of the day (250g) Market price

Eye fillet

Grass -fed, savannah angus

Sizes: 200g -$39.00

Scotch fillet

Grass-fed, prime angus

Sizes: 300g -$42.00

Wakanui sirloin

Grass-fed, grain finished Wakanui Blue

Sizes: 350g -$52.00

Ribeye on the bone

Grass-fed, angus (30 minute cooking time)

Sizes: 500g -$59.00

Leaf salad, vinaigrette

Price: $7.00

Cos lettuce, buttermilk ranch, pink onions

Price: $7.00

French peas, bacon, white wine, cream

Price: $9.00

Brussels sprouts, bacon lardons, pumpkin seeds

Price: $9.00

Kumara bake, onion, mozzarella, pecorino

Price: $11.00

Chargrilled broccoli, garlic dressing, almonds

Price: $9.00

Polenta chips, parmesan, tomato and chilli jam

Price: $10.00

Fries, aioli

Price: $7.00

Truffle fries

Price: $9.00

Freshly shucked live oysters

Natural|min order 3. Please ask your waiter for today’s choices

Warmed olives

Pickled garlic, chilli, preserved lemon

Price: $9.00

Ceviche

Market fish orange ceviche, candied chilli

Price: $21.00

Charcuterie served with house pickles

Minimum order 2

Sizes: 30g -$9.00

Charcuterie served with house pickles

Minimum order 2

Sizes: 30g -$8.50

Venison carpaccio

Baby rocket, parmesan wafer

Price: $21.00

Gluten free bread

House-churned butter

Sizes: per person -$6.00

Bruschetta

Extra gluten free bread

Price: $4.50

Tinned smoked baltic sardines

Radish, grilled bread

Price: $16.50

House smoked potted salmon

Gluten free bread

Price: $15.00

Grilled banana prawns

Charred pineapple, cucumber, house cocktail sauce

Price: $23.00

Crayfish broth

Mixed seafood, broad beans, green beans

Price: $19.00

Salmon gravlax

Baby spinach, verjuice, parsnip crisps, soft hebrs

Price: $21.00

Fennel

Radicchio, Jamon Serrano, hazelnut, pear (vegetarian available)

Price: $19.00

Warm salad of pear and blue

Grilled pear, egg, bacon, blue cheese

Price: $21.00

Pasta

Prawns, garlic, chilli, spinach

Sizes: Entree -$21.00
Main -$29.00

Risotto

Zucchini, pecorino, house pesto, smoked baby tomato

Sizes: Entree -$18.00
Main -$26.00

Line caught market fish

Pumpkin, mussel, lentil ragu, pickled leek remoulade

Price: $36.00

Fire grilled cauliflower steak

Almond, currant, capers, sherry

Price: $20.00

Pan roasted whole flounder

Tartar, lemon

Price: $28.00

Roast duck leg

Beetroot relish, flat beans, fresh cherries

Price: $33.00

Free range spatchcock

Chermoula potatoes, caraway kraut, dry orange, dates (30 minute cooking time)

Price: $39.00

Charley Noble burger

Monterey jack, bacon, pickles, fries (cooked med rare)

Price: $32.00

Twice cooked beef cheeks

Pistachio, valrhona cacao nibs, soft herbs

Price: $35.00

Housemade pork sausages

Grilled radicchio, capsicum, pear, olive

Price: $32.00

Lamb shoulder

Slow braised chick peas, cavolo nero, za’atar, greek yoghurt, date, oregano (Dinner only)

Price: $35.00

Pork belly

Grilled fennel, apple, salted caramel sauce, dried raspberries (Dinner only)

Price: $34.00

Wakanui rump

Grass-fed, grain finished Wakanui Blue

Sizes: 300g -$33.00

Eye fillet

Grass-fed, savannah angus

Sizes: 200g -$39.00

Scotch fillet

Grass-fed, prime angus

Sizes: 300g -$42.00

Wakanui sirloin

Grass-fed, grain finished wakanui blue

Sizes: 350g -$52.00

Ribeye on the bone

Grass-fed, angus (30 minute cooking time)

Sizes: 500g -$62.00

Pavlova

Chantilly cream, berry marmalade

Price: $14.00

Yoghurt panna cotta

Caramelised pineapple, passion fruit and mango sorbet

Price: $15.00

Trio of seasonal fruit sorbet

Chantilly cream, berry marmalade

Price: $12.00

Marshmallow

Price: $7.00

Brie de meaux

Raw cow’s milk, France

Sizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00

Whitestone windsor blue

Cow’s milk, five forks, North Otago

Sizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00

Pico picadine

Goat’s milk, camembert ,France

Sizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00

Pecorino

Ewe’s milk, Toscano Dop, Italy

Sizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00

Ford farm

Cow’s milk, burgundy cheddar, England

Sizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00

Iceberg wedge, buttermilk ranch, pink onions

Price: $7.00

Sweet corn, chilli, garlic, butter

Price: $9.00

Leaf salad, vinaigrette

Price: $7.00

French peas, bacon, white wine, cream

Price: $9.00

Peppered cream mushroom, confit onions

Price: $10.00

Shaved cabbage, fennel, mint, parmesan

Price: $8.00

Steamed new season potatoes, butter, parsley

Price: $8.00

Eggplant, zucchini, parmesan, mozzarella

Price: $10.00

Fries, aioli*

Price: $7.00

Truffle fries*

Price: $9.00

Chicken liver parfait, warmed olives, wellington sourdough

To share

Fettuccine

New Zealand angus beef bolognese

Risotto

Diamond clams, brandy, leek, saffron, broad beans

Grilled king prawn

Seaweed butter, celeriac remoulade

Venison carpaccio

Baby rocket, parmesan wafer

Eye fillet

Café de Paris butter (cooked medium rare)

Pork belly

Mustard fruits, charred spring onion salsa, kale chips

Free range spatchcock

Grilled parsnip, tamarillo chutney, crispy chick peas

Fire grilled cauliflower steak

Almond, currant, capers, sherry

Salted caramel hazelnut chocolate tart

Caramelised hazelnut, salted caramel ice cream

Lemon crème brûlée

Walnut, almond and fig biscotti

Seasonal sorbet

Cheese of the day

Fruit loaf bread, oat biscuits, fruit

Professional Reviews: Charley Noble

Average Professional Review Score

2 reviews

Restaurant Review: Charley Noble

4.0 Cuisine 14 October 2018

This classy bistro is doing what it does very well. And what it does is hearty fare prepared in a trad, uncomplicated manner, using quality ingredients. The wine list is truly classy – among the more interesting and original in town with a sense of pride and excitement about it, and the beer selection is not too shabby, either. The vibe is energetic and unfussy and Mel Lind ably runs the floor with staff who are both on to it and charming. A bisque-like coconutty seafood chowder brims with mussels and clams, carrot and celery. Always a crowd pleaser, twice-cooked beef cheeks are deeply savoury, the sharpness of pickled mushroom and the crunch of hazelnuts offering a welcome counterpoint. It’s buzzy, and fun and you are sure to come away feeling well-fed, watered and content at the end of your visit.

Restaurant review: Charley Noble adds special dishes for winter

4.5 Sarah Catherall for Stuff 28 June 2017

We'd heard… that Charley Noble has added special winter dishes to its standard restaurant menu, and so we wanted to see what chefs could do with ordinary vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower. Chef and co-owner Paul Hoather is working reduced hours after sadly suffering a stroke in October, and so we were keen to see if the food was as good without him at the stove.

  • 2017 Cuisine - 1 Hat 2017 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 8 August 2017 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
  • 2018 Cuisine Top 100 2018 Cuisine Top 100 received @ 9 September 2018 This restaurant is in the Cuisine Good Food Awards Top 100 for 2018 and will be featured in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018. The Top 100 restaurants are also the finalists for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2018, and the Winners will be announced on the 15th of October.
  • 2018 Cuisine - 1 Hat 2018 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 15 October 2018 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.