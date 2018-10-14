11:30am - 5:00pm,<br/> 5:00pm - 11:00pm More times mon 11:30am - 5:00pm,

Wherever humans have gone in the world, they have carried two things with them - language and fire... get your tastebuds ready to enter Charley Noble!



Charley Noble was the sailors’ name for the galley chimney, which drew the heat from the galley stove and carried it safely above decks. As you can imagine, it was a pretty important piece of equipment in the galley – for no-one wants hot coals or embers burning in the kitchen of a wooden ship.



It took a lot of discussion to come up with the name. We wanted something that gave a nod to the shipping history of the Huddart Parker building and how Huddart Parker was a major shipping line in Wellington, as well as acknowledging the chefs who cooked on board in the galley kitchens in very precarious conditions.



And we thought it was also a great reflection for our fire based cooking – because we certainly are putting heat in the kitchen!