Charley Noble
- $ $ $ $
-
Huddart Parker
1 Post Office Square
Wellington Central, Wellington
- BBQ/Grill Pasta Seafood Wood-Fired Food
- RANZ Vouchers
-
11:30am - 5:00pm,
5:00pm - 11:00pm More times
-
mon
11:30am - 5:00pm,
5:00pm - 11:00pm
-
tue
11:30am - 5:00pm,
5:00pm - 11:00pm
-
wed
11:30am - 5:00pm,
5:00pm - 11:00pm
-
thu
11:30am - 5:00pm,
5:00pm - 11:00pm
-
fri
11:30am - 5:00pm,
5:00pm - 11:00pm
- sat 5:00pm - 11:00pm
- sun 5:00pm - 11:00pm
- mon 11:30am - 5:00pm,
-
- $$$$ - Avg Main $40+
- 05 082 42753
Wherever humans have gone in the world, they have carried two things with them - language and fire... get your tastebuds ready to enter Charley Noble!
Charley Noble was the sailors’ name for the galley chimney, which drew the heat from the galley stove and carried it safely above decks. As you can imagine, it was a pretty important piece of equipment in the galley – for no-one wants hot coals or embers burning in the kitchen of a wooden ship.
It took a lot of discussion to come up with the name. We wanted something that gave a nod to the shipping history of the Huddart Parker building and how Huddart Parker was a major shipping line in Wellington, as well as acknowledging the chefs who cooked on board in the galley kitchens in very precarious conditions.
And we thought it was also a great reflection for our fire based cooking – because we certainly are putting heat in the kitchen!
Bruschetta of the dayPrice: $14.00
Freshly baked scone of the day
Available from 7.30am dailySizes: each -$4.50
Wellington sourdough
House churned butterPrice: $6.00
Full Charley
Two eggs any style, bacon, beans, grilled tomato, Island Bay Butchery pork sausage, mushrooms, sourdough, watercressPrice: $25.00
Eggs benedict
Two poached eggs, grilled bacon, sourdough, hollandaise saucePrice: $20.00
Salmon gravlax, zucchini frittata, house picklesPrice: $18.00
Freshly baked potato waffle
Cheddar foam, crispy Serrano, watercressPrice: $18.00
French omelette
Mushroom, feta, caramelised onion, spinachPrice: $19.00
Kedgeree
Spiced rice, smoked fish, mussels, poached eggPrice: $19.00
Streusel french toast
Apple textures, walnuts, pommeau caramelPrice: $19.00
Pork and beans
Spiced beans, pulled pork, chorizo crumb, lime crema, flatbreadPrice: $19.00
Beetroot hummus
Cashew cheese, crispy chickpeas, smashed peas, nuts, seeds, seeded toastPrice: $18.00
Eggs on toast, two eggs any style, sourdoughPrice: $10.00
House made granola
Coconut yoghurt, honey, seasonal fruitsPrice: $15.00
Porridge
Poached pear, ginger and cardamom anglaise, pistachio crumblePrice: $15.00
Freshly shucked live oysters
Min order 3. Please ask your waiter for today’s choices
Warmed olives
Pickled garlic, chilli, preserved lemonPrice: $9.00
Salmon gravlax
Pickled beetroot, horseradish cream, karengo, micro shisoPrice: $21.00
Venison carpaccio
Baby rocket, parmesan waferPrice: $21.00
Charcuterie served with house pickles
Minimum order 2
Seafood chowder
Clams, mussels, fish, potatoes, bacon infused coconut creamPrice: $20.00
Grilled king prawn
Seaweed butter, celeriac remouladePrice: $18.00
Fennel salad
Radicchio, Jamon Serrano, hazelnut, pear (vegetarian available)Price: $19.00
Winter greens and buffalo cheese
Mixed seeds, tahini dressing, baby kale, croutons mung bean sproutsPrice: $18.00
Warm salad of pear and blue
Grilled pear, egg, bacon, blue cheesePrice: $21.00
Wellington sourdough
House-churned butterPrice: $6.00
Sourdough bruschetta
Artichoke and cashew spread
Pine nuts, shallots, sherry, truffle oil, flat breadPrice: $13.00
Chicken liver parfait
Ham hock jelly, wood fired sourdoughPrice: $14.00
Extra breadPrice: $4.00
Tinned smoked baltic sardines
Radish, sourdoughPrice: $16.00
Smoked fish croquettes
Béchamel sauce, smoked fish, soft herbs, salsa verdePrice: $12.00
Arancini
Tomato, mozzarella, basilPrice: $14.00
Fire grilled cauliflower steak
Almond, currant, capers, sherryPrice: $20.00
house pot pie
Leaf saladPrice: $28.00
Pan-fried whole lemon sole
Beurre noisette, almonds, capersPrice: $28.00
Beer battered fish & chips
Tartar, lemonPrice: $29.00
Crispy duck breast
Kalettes, butter beans, red cabbage consomméPrice: $35.00
Spaghetti
Broccoli, chilli, prawns, garlic crumbs, baby peasSizes: Entree -$20.00
Main -$28.00
Ravioli
Pumpkin, sage, walnut sauce, ricottaSizes: Entree -$22.00
Main -$30.00
Risotto
Diamond clams, brandy, leek, saffron, broad beansSizes: Entree -$21.00
Main -$29.00
Fettuccine
New Zealand angus beef bologneseSizes: Entree -$20.00
Main -$28.00
Lamb shoulder
Saffron rice, spiced lamb jus, pickled yams, micro corianderPrice: $36.00
Pork belly
Mustard fruits, charred spring onion salsa, kale chipsPrice: $38.00
Charley Noble burger
Monterey jack, bacon, pickles, fries (cooked med rare)Price: $32.00
Chermoula charred spatchcock
Grilled parsnip, tamarillo chutney, crispy chick peas (30 minute cooking time)Price: $39.00
Grilled venison rump
Japanese spinach, wild rocket pesto, vanilla and cauliflower deer milk puréePrice: $38.00
Twice cooked beef cheeks
Pickled mushrooms, hazelnuts, sherry reductionPrice: $35.00
Market fish steak
Line caught catch of the day (250g) Market price
Eye fillet
Grass -fed, savannah angusSizes: 200g -$39.00
Scotch fillet
Grass-fed, prime angusSizes: 300g -$42.00
Wakanui sirloin
Grass-fed, grain finished Wakanui BlueSizes: 350g -$52.00
Ribeye on the bone
Grass-fed, angus (30 minute cooking time)Sizes: 500g -$59.00
Leaf salad, vinaigrettePrice: $7.00
Cos lettuce, buttermilk ranch, pink onionsPrice: $7.00
French peas, bacon, white wine, creamPrice: $9.00
Brussels sprouts, bacon lardons, pumpkin seedsPrice: $9.00
Kumara bake, onion, mozzarella, pecorinoPrice: $11.00
Chargrilled broccoli, garlic dressing, almondsPrice: $9.00
Polenta chips, parmesan, tomato and chilli jamPrice: $10.00
Fries, aioliPrice: $7.00
Truffle friesPrice: $9.00
Freshly shucked live oysters
Natural|min order 3. Please ask your waiter for today’s choices
Warmed olives
Pickled garlic, chilli, preserved lemonPrice: $9.00
Ceviche
Market fish orange ceviche, candied chilliPrice: $21.00
Charcuterie served with house pickles
Minimum order 2Sizes: 30g -$9.00
Charcuterie served with house pickles
Minimum order 2Sizes: 30g -$8.50
Venison carpaccio
Baby rocket, parmesan waferPrice: $21.00
Gluten free bread
House-churned butterSizes: per person -$6.00
Bruschetta
Extra gluten free breadPrice: $4.50
Tinned smoked baltic sardines
Radish, grilled breadPrice: $16.50
House smoked potted salmon
Gluten free breadPrice: $15.00
Grilled banana prawns
Charred pineapple, cucumber, house cocktail saucePrice: $23.00
Crayfish broth
Mixed seafood, broad beans, green beansPrice: $19.00
Salmon gravlax
Baby spinach, verjuice, parsnip crisps, soft hebrsPrice: $21.00
Fennel
Radicchio, Jamon Serrano, hazelnut, pear (vegetarian available)Price: $19.00
Warm salad of pear and blue
Grilled pear, egg, bacon, blue cheesePrice: $21.00
Pasta
Prawns, garlic, chilli, spinachSizes: Entree -$21.00
Main -$29.00
Risotto
Zucchini, pecorino, house pesto, smoked baby tomatoSizes: Entree -$18.00
Main -$26.00
Line caught market fish
Pumpkin, mussel, lentil ragu, pickled leek remouladePrice: $36.00
Fire grilled cauliflower steak
Almond, currant, capers, sherryPrice: $20.00
Pan roasted whole flounder
Tartar, lemonPrice: $28.00
Roast duck leg
Beetroot relish, flat beans, fresh cherriesPrice: $33.00
Free range spatchcock
Chermoula potatoes, caraway kraut, dry orange, dates (30 minute cooking time)Price: $39.00
Charley Noble burger
Monterey jack, bacon, pickles, fries (cooked med rare)Price: $32.00
Twice cooked beef cheeks
Pistachio, valrhona cacao nibs, soft herbsPrice: $35.00
Housemade pork sausages
Grilled radicchio, capsicum, pear, olivePrice: $32.00
Lamb shoulder
Slow braised chick peas, cavolo nero, za’atar, greek yoghurt, date, oregano (Dinner only)Price: $35.00
Pork belly
Grilled fennel, apple, salted caramel sauce, dried raspberries (Dinner only)Price: $34.00
Wakanui rump
Grass-fed, grain finished Wakanui BlueSizes: 300g -$33.00
Eye fillet
Grass-fed, savannah angusSizes: 200g -$39.00
Scotch fillet
Grass-fed, prime angusSizes: 300g -$42.00
Wakanui sirloin
Grass-fed, grain finished wakanui blueSizes: 350g -$52.00
Ribeye on the bone
Grass-fed, angus (30 minute cooking time)Sizes: 500g -$62.00
Pavlova
Chantilly cream, berry marmaladePrice: $14.00
Yoghurt panna cotta
Caramelised pineapple, passion fruit and mango sorbetPrice: $15.00
Trio of seasonal fruit sorbet
Chantilly cream, berry marmaladePrice: $12.00
MarshmallowPrice: $7.00
Brie de meaux
Raw cow’s milk, FranceSizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00
Whitestone windsor blue
Cow’s milk, five forks, North OtagoSizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00
Pico picadine
Goat’s milk, camembert ,FranceSizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00
Pecorino
Ewe’s milk, Toscano Dop, ItalySizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00
Ford farm
Cow’s milk, burgundy cheddar, EnglandSizes: One -$18.00
Two -$24.00
Three -$28.00
Iceberg wedge, buttermilk ranch, pink onionsPrice: $7.00
Sweet corn, chilli, garlic, butterPrice: $9.00
Leaf salad, vinaigrettePrice: $7.00
French peas, bacon, white wine, creamPrice: $9.00
Peppered cream mushroom, confit onionsPrice: $10.00
Shaved cabbage, fennel, mint, parmesanPrice: $8.00
Steamed new season potatoes, butter, parsleyPrice: $8.00
Eggplant, zucchini, parmesan, mozzarellaPrice: $10.00
Fries, aioli*Price: $7.00
Truffle fries*Price: $9.00
Chicken liver parfait, warmed olives, wellington sourdough
To share
Fettuccine
New Zealand angus beef bolognese
Risotto
Diamond clams, brandy, leek, saffron, broad beans
Grilled king prawn
Seaweed butter, celeriac remoulade
Venison carpaccio
Baby rocket, parmesan wafer
Eye fillet
Café de Paris butter (cooked medium rare)
Pork belly
Mustard fruits, charred spring onion salsa, kale chips
Free range spatchcock
Grilled parsnip, tamarillo chutney, crispy chick peas
Fire grilled cauliflower steak
Almond, currant, capers, sherry
Salted caramel hazelnut chocolate tart
Caramelised hazelnut, salted caramel ice cream
Lemon crème brûlée
Walnut, almond and fig biscotti
Seasonal sorbet
Cheese of the day
Fruit loaf bread, oat biscuits, fruit
Professional Reviews: Charley Noble
Average Professional Review Score
2 reviews
Restaurant Review: Charley Noble4.0 Cuisine 14 October 2018
This classy bistro is doing what it does very well. And what it does is hearty fare prepared in a trad, uncomplicated manner, using quality ingredients. The wine list is truly classy – among the more interesting and original in town with a sense of pride and excitement about it, and the beer selection is not too shabby, either. The vibe is energetic and unfussy and Mel Lind ably runs the floor with staff who are both on to it and charming. A bisque-like coconutty seafood chowder brims with mussels and clams, carrot and celery. Always a crowd pleaser, twice-cooked beef cheeks are deeply savoury, the sharpness of pickled mushroom and the crunch of hazelnuts offering a welcome counterpoint. It’s buzzy, and fun and you are sure to come away feeling well-fed, watered and content at the end of your visit.
Restaurant review: Charley Noble adds special dishes for winter4.5 Sarah Catherall for Stuff 28 June 2017
We'd heard… that Charley Noble has added special winter dishes to its standard restaurant menu, and so we wanted to see what chefs could do with ordinary vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower. Chef and co-owner Paul Hoather is working reduced hours after sadly suffering a stroke in October, and so we were keen to see if the food was as good without him at the stove.
- 2017 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 8 August 2017 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
- 2018 Cuisine Top 100 received @ 9 September 2018 This restaurant is in the Cuisine Good Food Awards Top 100 for 2018 and will be featured in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018. The Top 100 restaurants are also the finalists for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2018, and the Winners will be announced on the 15th of October.
- 2018 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 15 October 2018 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
- 11:30am - 5:00pm,<br/> 5:00pm - 11:00pm More times