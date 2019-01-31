The Backbencher GastroPub

  • 34 Molesworth Street
    Thorndon, Wellington
  • Burgers Sharing Platters
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

  • 04-472 3065
The backbencher is a Gastropub located opposite the parliament buildings in Wellington City and features everything you’d expect from a Gastro Pub, fine wines, craft beers and delicious food. The Backbencher is open for brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert seven days a week. Excellent vegetarian and gluten free options are available.

The Backbencher is excellent at hosting 21st birthdays, Christmas Parties, business conferences and meetings.

Whether you’re a local or just visiting the capital city, be sure to pay a visit to the backbencher.

D. Seymour's Breads

toasted artisan breads, changing spreads & dips

Price: $12.50

M. Barry's Petit Salad

spring salad of melon, pear, cucumber, whitloof, mint, tomato fresh, bocconcini, honey-red wine dressing, kumara shavings

Price: $16.50

M. Williamson's Soup

changing soup of the day, toasted bread

Price: $9.00

H. Parata Roesti

warm potato-herb roesti, summer & micro greens, basil pesto dressing, shaved Peccorino w prosciutto, heirloom tomatoes or hot smoked salmon, horseradish-chive creme

Price: $19.50

T. Mallard's Pate

house chicken liver, mushroom & cracked pepper pate, Phoenix chutney, toasted breads

Price: $13.50

P. Bennett's Calamari

deep fried salt & pepper calamari, fresh leaves, lemon, kaitaia fire dip

Price: $14.50

G. Hughes' Summer Salad

quinoa, mung beans, sprouts, baby leaves, radish, broccoli, avocado, spring onion, Ponzu dressing, toasted pumpkin & sunflower seeds

Price: $18.50

A. Adam's Arancini

crumbed mushroom-parmesan risotto balls, brie center, local olive oil-pesto, aioli, fresh leaves

Price: $14.50

C. Finlayson's Game Terrine

house terrine of bacon, pork, pistachio, cranberry & wild rabbit, Norwich City pickled vegetable salad, leaves, Phoenix chutney, toasted bread

Price: $15.50

N. Kaye's Hot Smoked Salmon

pan baked frittata, micro greens, hot smoked, salmon, saffron mayo

Price: $19.50

C. Craig's Drinking Platter (for 4)

southern fried chicken drumsticks, cajun wings, deep fried calamari, hand cut skin chips, fresh fish fingers, chorizo bites, chutney, condiments, dips

Price: $49.00

'The Greens' Tasting Plate (for 2-4)

house plat, game terrine, hot smoked salmon, arancinni, manuka smoked brie, chutney, mixed marinated olives, bread-n-butter pickle, lamb koftas, dips, spreads, grilled breads

Price: $39.00

R. Mark's Chicken Sandwich Wrap

grilled chicken thigh, bacon & brie in a mixed grain soft flour tortilla, aioli, mango puree, fresh leaves & bean sprout salad, hand cut skin chips

Price: $23.00

J. Andern Lamb Kebab Burger

char-grilled lamb kofta kebab's, freshly pickled Italian vegetables, chickpeas, marinated feta, leaves, grilled flatbread, kumara shavings, Tzatziki

Price: $22.50

D. Cunliffe's Fresh Fish Sandwich

fresh toasted sementi bread, bread-n-butter pickled, smoked brie, leaves, cucumber, tartare, hand cut skin chips w fired panko crumbed or pan seared fresh fish

Price: $19.50

J. Collin's Roast Turkey Sandwich

roast Turkish, cranberry stuffing, bacon wrapped duck chipolata, leaves, 'cranberland' sauce, toasted sementi bread, hand cut skin chips

Price: $23.50

D. O'Connor's Burger

pan-roasted ground beef & venison patty, house chutney, fresh leaves, beetroot, aioli, smoked cheddar, horseradish- chive creme, toasted multigrain bun, hand cut skin chips

Price: $19.50

B. English's Lamb

pan roasted medium-rare lamb loin, beetroot carpaccio, chargrilled egg plant, puy lentils, baby rocket, feta, roast herb tomato, soft herbs, pea tendrils, pomegranate dressing

Price: $29.00

W. Peter's Crispy Duck Breast

crispy skin pan roasted med-rare breast, salad of sesame, candied orange, mango, radicchio, capsicum, carrot, beansprouts, cucumber, coriander & mint w hoisin dressing, kumara shavings

Price: $29.00

S. Joyce's Scotch Fillet

char-grilled scotch fillet, roast baby potatoes, confit of roasted tomatoes, red wine jus, hollandaise

Price: $33.00

J. Key's Fresh Fish Creation

conjured daily in the midst of the hotbed of parliament

Price: $27.00

M. McCully's Venison Rack

pan roasted red deer rack, roasted pumpkin, feta, baby spinach & toasted pinenut stack, red wine jus

Price: $29.00

G. Brownlee's Duck, Pork & Fennel Sausages

pan-roasted duck, pork & fennel chipolata, roast baby potatoes, 'cranberland' sauce, garlic roasted portobello mushroom flats

Price: $25.00

M. Turei's Prawn Fettuccine

pasta of seared prawns, baby tomatoes, zucchini, lemon, spiced coconut cream, fresh chilli, ginger & coriander, toasted coconut threads

Price: $21.50

A. Little Risotto

mushroom medley, baby spinach risotto w baby tomato, bocconcini, pesto & radicchio

Price: $22.00

F & C' 84

panko crumbed fresh fish, lemon, tartare, house salad, skin chips

Price: $24.00

L. Upston's Traditional Trifle

trifle of sherry, sponge, egg custard, cherry compote, vanilla gelato, soft cream

Price: $10.00

M. Fox's Eton Mess

deconstructed dessert of meringue, lemon curd, spice apple coulis, burnt honey gelato, soft cream. The cross benches or tainted with National conundrum

Price: $10.00

J. Shaw's 'Jelly Tip'

layered chocolate & raspberry jelly, stack, chocolate soil, vanilla mousse, gelato

Price: $10.00

P. Goff's Cheesecake

homemade salted caramel cheesecake, belgian biscuit, ginger tuiles, maple-hokey galeto, soft cream

Price: $10.00

G. Robertson's Double Affogato

vanilla bean or maple-hokey gelato, double shot espresso in demi-tasse

Price: $8.00

Hand cut skin chips, aioli

Price: $5.50

House salad (dressed)

Price: $7.00

Duck roast baby potatoes

w garlic and rosemary

Price: $6.00

Potato roesti (each)

Price: $5.50

Market vegetables (random but healthy)

Price: $6.00

Grilled buttered Turkish bread

Price: $2.50

Garlic mushrooms flats

Price: $6.00

Two fried eggs

Price: $4.00

Shaved pecorino

Price: $3.00

Swap to GF focaccia

Price: $2.50

Aioli

Price: $1.00

House dressing

Price: $1.00

Hollandaise

Price: $1.00

Homemade tartare

Price: $1.00

Apple & tomato chutney

Price: $1.00

1812 beer seeded mustrad

Price: $1.00

tomato relish

Price: $1.00

Sauce HP

sweet chilli, tomato, tabasco, Worcestershire, malt vineger

