The Backbencher GastroPub

The backbencher is a Gastropub located opposite the parliament buildings in Wellington City and features everything you’d expect from a Gastro Pub, fine wines, craft beers and delicious food. The Backbencher is open for brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert seven days a week. Excellent vegetarian and gluten free options are available.
The Backbencher is excellent at hosting 21st birthdays, Christmas Parties, business conferences and meetings.
Whether you’re a local or just visiting the capital city, be sure to pay a visit to the backbencher.
- SHARE ENTREES / LIGHT MEALS
- SANDWICHES (Wild card lunches)
- MAIN PLAYERS OF PARLIAMENT
- DESSERTS (After dinner speeches)
- SIDES
- CONDIMENTS (50ml)
- COMPLIMENTARY CONDIMENTS
D. Seymour's Breads
toasted artisan breads, changing spreads & dipsPrice: $12.50
M. Barry's Petit Salad
spring salad of melon, pear, cucumber, whitloof, mint, tomato fresh, bocconcini, honey-red wine dressing, kumara shavingsPrice: $16.50
M. Williamson's Soup
changing soup of the day, toasted breadPrice: $9.00
H. Parata Roesti
warm potato-herb roesti, summer & micro greens, basil pesto dressing, shaved Peccorino w prosciutto, heirloom tomatoes or hot smoked salmon, horseradish-chive cremePrice: $19.50
T. Mallard's Pate
house chicken liver, mushroom & cracked pepper pate, Phoenix chutney, toasted breadsPrice: $13.50
P. Bennett's Calamari
deep fried salt & pepper calamari, fresh leaves, lemon, kaitaia fire dipPrice: $14.50
G. Hughes' Summer Salad
quinoa, mung beans, sprouts, baby leaves, radish, broccoli, avocado, spring onion, Ponzu dressing, toasted pumpkin & sunflower seedsPrice: $18.50
A. Adam's Arancini
crumbed mushroom-parmesan risotto balls, brie center, local olive oil-pesto, aioli, fresh leavesPrice: $14.50
C. Finlayson's Game Terrine
house terrine of bacon, pork, pistachio, cranberry & wild rabbit, Norwich City pickled vegetable salad, leaves, Phoenix chutney, toasted breadPrice: $15.50
N. Kaye's Hot Smoked Salmon
pan baked frittata, micro greens, hot smoked, salmon, saffron mayoPrice: $19.50
C. Craig's Drinking Platter (for 4)
southern fried chicken drumsticks, cajun wings, deep fried calamari, hand cut skin chips, fresh fish fingers, chorizo bites, chutney, condiments, dipsPrice: $49.00
'The Greens' Tasting Plate (for 2-4)
house plat, game terrine, hot smoked salmon, arancinni, manuka smoked brie, chutney, mixed marinated olives, bread-n-butter pickle, lamb koftas, dips, spreads, grilled breadsPrice: $39.00
R. Mark's Chicken Sandwich Wrap
grilled chicken thigh, bacon & brie in a mixed grain soft flour tortilla, aioli, mango puree, fresh leaves & bean sprout salad, hand cut skin chipsPrice: $23.00
J. Andern Lamb Kebab Burger
char-grilled lamb kofta kebab's, freshly pickled Italian vegetables, chickpeas, marinated feta, leaves, grilled flatbread, kumara shavings, TzatzikiPrice: $22.50
D. Cunliffe's Fresh Fish Sandwich
fresh toasted sementi bread, bread-n-butter pickled, smoked brie, leaves, cucumber, tartare, hand cut skin chips w fired panko crumbed or pan seared fresh fishPrice: $19.50
J. Collin's Roast Turkey Sandwich
roast Turkish, cranberry stuffing, bacon wrapped duck chipolata, leaves, 'cranberland' sauce, toasted sementi bread, hand cut skin chipsPrice: $23.50
D. O'Connor's Burger
pan-roasted ground beef & venison patty, house chutney, fresh leaves, beetroot, aioli, smoked cheddar, horseradish- chive creme, toasted multigrain bun, hand cut skin chipsPrice: $19.50
B. English's Lamb
pan roasted medium-rare lamb loin, beetroot carpaccio, chargrilled egg plant, puy lentils, baby rocket, feta, roast herb tomato, soft herbs, pea tendrils, pomegranate dressingPrice: $29.00
W. Peter's Crispy Duck Breast
crispy skin pan roasted med-rare breast, salad of sesame, candied orange, mango, radicchio, capsicum, carrot, beansprouts, cucumber, coriander & mint w hoisin dressing, kumara shavingsPrice: $29.00
S. Joyce's Scotch Fillet
char-grilled scotch fillet, roast baby potatoes, confit of roasted tomatoes, red wine jus, hollandaisePrice: $33.00
J. Key's Fresh Fish Creation
conjured daily in the midst of the hotbed of parliamentPrice: $27.00
M. McCully's Venison Rack
pan roasted red deer rack, roasted pumpkin, feta, baby spinach & toasted pinenut stack, red wine jusPrice: $29.00
G. Brownlee's Duck, Pork & Fennel Sausages
pan-roasted duck, pork & fennel chipolata, roast baby potatoes, 'cranberland' sauce, garlic roasted portobello mushroom flatsPrice: $25.00
M. Turei's Prawn Fettuccine
pasta of seared prawns, baby tomatoes, zucchini, lemon, spiced coconut cream, fresh chilli, ginger & coriander, toasted coconut threadsPrice: $21.50
A. Little Risotto
mushroom medley, baby spinach risotto w baby tomato, bocconcini, pesto & radicchioPrice: $22.00
F & C' 84
panko crumbed fresh fish, lemon, tartare, house salad, skin chipsPrice: $24.00
L. Upston's Traditional Trifle
trifle of sherry, sponge, egg custard, cherry compote, vanilla gelato, soft creamPrice: $10.00
M. Fox's Eton Mess
deconstructed dessert of meringue, lemon curd, spice apple coulis, burnt honey gelato, soft cream. The cross benches or tainted with National conundrumPrice: $10.00
J. Shaw's 'Jelly Tip'
layered chocolate & raspberry jelly, stack, chocolate soil, vanilla mousse, gelatoPrice: $10.00
P. Goff's Cheesecake
homemade salted caramel cheesecake, belgian biscuit, ginger tuiles, maple-hokey galeto, soft creamPrice: $10.00
G. Robertson's Double Affogato
vanilla bean or maple-hokey gelato, double shot espresso in demi-tassePrice: $8.00
Hand cut skin chips, aioliPrice: $5.50
House salad (dressed)Price: $7.00
Duck roast baby potatoes
w garlic and rosemaryPrice: $6.00
Potato roesti (each)Price: $5.50
Market vegetables (random but healthy)Price: $6.00
Grilled buttered Turkish breadPrice: $2.50
Garlic mushrooms flatsPrice: $6.00
Two fried eggsPrice: $4.00
Shaved pecorinoPrice: $3.00
Swap to GF focacciaPrice: $2.50
AioliPrice: $1.00
House dressingPrice: $1.00
HollandaisePrice: $1.00
Homemade tartarePrice: $1.00
Apple & tomato chutneyPrice: $1.00
1812 beer seeded mustradPrice: $1.00
tomato relishPrice: $1.00
Sauce HP
sweet chilli, tomato, tabasco, Worcestershire, malt vineger
