Whitebait celebrates the best seasonal, local produce and New Zealand seafood – we focus on the freshest ingredients, cooked simply, using our Josper charcoal fired oven. The only embellishments are provided naturally – with a relaxing interior and spectacular views across the Wellington Waterfront.



Whitebait is the 2015 winner of Cuisine’s “Good Food” Best New Restaurant in New Zealand.



Our chefs use fresh, seasonal produce. We try to source our ingredients from our local region where we can. Our strong relationships with our suppliers ensures we receive the best quality produce and seafood – we honour that quality by treating all ingredients with respect and care. We also love to forage for ingredients – you may see us in Mount Victoria hunting mushrooms or on the beach looking for local seaweed!



The seafood is treated with the reverence it deserves. Finfish are caught by long line. A myriad of seafood is seasonally available including Bluenose, Hapuka, Snapper, John Dory, Salmon and other finfish. We also feature crab, paua, tuatua, clams and selection of oysters. At Whitebait we have our own Fishmonger to select and prepare every piece of seafood.