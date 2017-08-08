Whitebait

  • $ $ $ $
  • Clyde Quay Wharf
    Te Aro, Wellington
  • NZ and Pasifika Kai Moana Shellfish Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Seafood
  • RANZ Vouchers Ocean Views
  • 11:30am - 2:30pm,
    5:30pm - 10:00pm     More times
    • tue 11:30am - 2:30pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 11:30am - 2:30pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 11:30am - 2:30pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 11:30am - 2:30pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • sun 11:30am - 2:30pm,
      5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • $$$$ - Avg Main $40+

Other Information

  • 04-385 8555
  • NZ and Pasifika Kai Moana Shellfish Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Seafood
  • RANZ Vouchers Ocean Views
Whitebait celebrates the best seasonal, local produce and New Zealand seafood – we focus on the freshest ingredients, cooked simply, using our Josper charcoal fired oven. The only embellishments are provided naturally – with a relaxing interior and spectacular views across the Wellington Waterfront.

Whitebait is the 2015 winner of Cuisine’s “Good Food” Best New Restaurant in New Zealand.

Our chefs use fresh, seasonal produce. We try to source our ingredients from our local region where we can. Our strong relationships with our suppliers ensures we receive the best quality produce and seafood – we honour that quality by treating all ingredients with respect and care. We also love to forage for ingredients – you may see us in Mount Victoria hunting mushrooms or on the beach looking for local seaweed!

The seafood is treated with the reverence it deserves. Finfish are caught by long line. A myriad of seafood is seasonally available including Bluenose, Hapuka, Snapper, John Dory, Salmon and other finfish. We also feature crab, paua, tuatua, clams and selection of oysters. At Whitebait we have our own Fishmonger to select and prepare every piece of seafood.

Menu

Raw leigh kingfish

With winter citrus, fennel & green olive

Alpine salmon

With burnt apple, oyster & cultured cream

Smoked leigh long-line snapper

With organic leek, smoked roe & bacon dashi

Dry aged kingfish

With roasted fennel & black mandarin

Paua ravioli

With cuttlefish, sea lettuce & chicken wing brodo

Wild venison loin

With smoked beets & red cabbage

Lambs tongue

With wood-fired carrot, green grape & pine nut

Winter brassica

With pumpkin seed, truffle custard & Barry's Bay cheddar

Parsnip with blue cheese & oats

Artisan cheese course with rye cracker

Yuzu & burnt meringue with celery sorbet

Chocolate soufflé with plum sorbet & damson gin

Classic Gin & Tonic

Price: $18.00

Hibiscus Moscow Mule

The Reid Vodka, Hibiscus, Ginger

Price: $20.00

New Zealand Negroni

Reid & Reid Gin Reid + Red Vermouth, Campari

Price: $22.00

Garage Project Fugazi (2.2%)

Price: $10.00

Parrotdog Lager

Price: $10.00

Parrotdog Falcon APA

Price: $12.00

Urbanaut Pilsner

Price: $12.00

Garage Project Hatsukoi Tokyo Lager

Price: $12.00

Yeastie Boys Bigmouth Session IPA

Price: $12.00

6 Barrel Soda

Cherry & Pomegranate | Hibiscus

Price: $6.00

Bootleggers Soft Drinks

Cola | Lemonade | Ginger Ale

Price: $6.00

Bootleggers Tonics

Classic | Cucumber | Grapefruit

Price: $6.00

2016 Pétillant Naturel Le Petit Domaine de Gimios

Muscat Moelleux, Languedoc-Roussillon, FR

Sizes: Bottle -$105.00

NV Méthode Traditionelle Quartz Reef Non Dosage, Bendigo, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00

2014 Méthode Traditionelle Hans Herzog Cuvée Therese Sparkling Rosé

Rapaura, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$115.00

NV Champagne Larmandier

Bernier Latitude Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut*RM Côte de Blancs

Sizes: Glass -$25.00
Bottle -$125.00

NV Champagne Agrapart & Fils, 7 Crus Brut*RM

*RM denotes a Champagne made by a Récoltant-Manipulant with grapes from their own vines

Sizes: Bottle -$180.00

2017 Gewurztraminer

Riesling, Muscat Millton, Les Trois Enfants Gisborne

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00

2015 Sauvignon Blanc Bel Echo by Clos Henri

Blenheim, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00

2016 Manzoni Bianco, Rudi Vindimian, Trento, IT

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00

2017 Pinot Gris Quartz Reef Bendigo, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$75.00

2017 Albariño Neudorf Nelson, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$80.00

2017 Chardonnay BK Wines, One Ball, Adelaide Hills, AU

Sizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$80.00

2015 Chardonnay Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon

Mâcon Milly-Lamartine, Burgundy, FR

Sizes: Glass -$24.00
Bottle -$117.00

2016 Grüner Veltliner Mount Edward

Morrison Vineyard, Lowburn, Central Otago

Sizes: Bottle -$65.00

2017 Sauvignon Blanc Tincan

Sassy Sauvignon, Nelson, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$70.00

2016 Grüner Veltliner Bründlmayer, Kamptal, AT

Sizes: Bottle -$70.00

2016 Riesling Koehler - Ruprecht

Saumagen, Kabinett trocken, Kallstadt, Pfalz, DE

Sizes: Bottle -$80.00

2012 Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc Colere, Kerner Vineyard

Blenheim, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$80.00

2016 Ribolla Gialla I Clivi, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, IT

Sizes: Bottle -$85.00

2016 Grüner Veltliner Franz Hirtzberger

Rotes Tor, Federspiel, Wachau, AT

Sizes: Bottle -$105.00

2016 Riesling Dry River, Craighall Vineyard, Martinborough

Sizes: Bottle -$106.00

2014 Macabeo, Grenache Blanc Dido Blanco, Montsant, ES

Sizes: Bottle -$110.00

2014 Chardonnay Bell Hill

Old Weka Pass, Waikari, North Canterbury

Sizes: Bottle -$135.00

2015 Chardonnay Dauvissat, Chablis, Burgundy, FR

Sizes: Bottle -$145.00

2014 Viognier

Marsanne, Rousanne Hans Herzog, Mistral, Rapaura, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$150.00

2015 Chardonnay Felton Road

Block 2, Bannockburn, Central Otago

Sizes: Bottle -$150.00

2016 Chardonnay Neudorf, Moutere, Nelson, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$190.00

2013 Chardonnay Bell Hill, Waikari, North Canterbury

Sizes: Bottle -$255.00

2010 Chardonnay Pyramid Valley, Field of Fire, Waikari, North Canterbury

Sizes: Bottle -$295.00

2016 Pinot Grigio Foradori, Fuoripista, Trento, IT

Sizes: Glass -$23.00
Bottle -$115.00

2017 Sauvignon Blanc Blend La Monella, New Zealand

Sizes: Bottle -$70.00

2015 White Rhône Blend Libiamo, Field Blend, Gisborne

Sizes: Bottle -$98.00

2014 Muscat Agricola COS, Zibibbo in Pithos, Sicily, IT

Sizes: Bottle -$110.00

2016 Weissburgunder Blend Tschida, Himmel auf Erden II, Burgenland, AT

Sizes: Bottle -$120.00

2016 Montepulciano Jasci & Marchesani, Abruzzo, IT

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00

2014 Poulsard Domaine Rolet, Arbois Vieilles Vignes, Jura, FR

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$75.00

2016 Pinot Noir Aurum Estate, Cromwell, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$85.00

2014 Syrah, Merlot, Pinot Noir Schubert, Con Brio, Martinborough

Sizes: Glass -$18.00
Bottle -$90.00

2016 Pinot Noir Escarpment, Kiwa Vineyard, Martinborough

Sizes: Glass -$32.00
Bottle -$160.00

2016 Teroldego Foradori, Sgarzon, Trento, IT

Sizes: Bottle -$95.00

2016 Pinot Noir Quartz Reef, Bendigo, Central Otago

Sizes: Bottle -$95.00

2016 Syrah Little Wing, Waiheke Island

Sizes: Bottle -$105.00

2015 Pinot Noir Neudorf, Moutere, Nelson, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$135.00

2014 Pinot Noir Black Estate, Netherwood, Waipara, North Canterbury

Sizes: Bottle -$140.00

2009 Merlot

Cabernet Franc Hans Herzog, Spirit of Marlborough, Rapaura, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$156.00

2015 Cabernet, Merlot Te Mata, Coleraine, Havelock, Hawke’s Bay

Sizes: Bottle -$255.00

2013 Pinot Noir Bell Hill, Waikari, North Canterbury

Sizes: Bottle -$255.00

2010 Pinot Noir Pyramid Valley, Earth Smoke, Waikari, North Canterbury

Sizes: Bottle -$295.00

2016 Riesling Clemensbusch Marienberg Fahrlay Spatlese, Mosel, DE

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$120.00

2013 Grenache Domaine Cazes, Grenat 375ml Rivesaltes, FR

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00

2013 Viognier Millton, Clos Samuel, Special Bunch Selection 375ml Gisborne

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$80.00

2016 Petit-Manseng Churton 500ml Waihopai, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$90.00

Smoked salmon with kohl rabi

Raw oyster with rhubarb mignonette

Cloudy Bay storm clam with spiced clam conserve

Bread selection with cultured butter & seaweed butter

Alpine salmon with burnt apple, oyster & cultured cream

Smoked Leigh long-line snapper with organic leek, smoked roe & bacon dashi

Winter brassica with pumpkin seed, truffle custard & Barry's Bay cheddar

Dry-aged kingfish with burnt mandarin & wood-fired fennel

Chocolate soufflé with plum sorbet & Damson gin

Petit fours

Reviews
Awards
  2017 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 8 August 2017 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
  2017 Tripadvisor COE received @ 18 September 2017 Since 2011, the Certificate of Excellence honors hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service across the world.
  2018 Cuisine Top 100 received @ 9 September 2018 This restaurant is in the Cuisine Good Food Awards Top 100 for 2018 and will be featured in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018.
  2018 Cuisine - 2 Hats received @ 15 October 2018 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.