Clyde Quay Wharf
Te Aro, Wellington
- NZ and Pasifika Kai Moana Shellfish Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Seafood
- RANZ Vouchers Ocean Views
11:30am - 2:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm More times
tue
11:30am - 2:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
wed
11:30am - 2:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
thu
11:30am - 2:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
fri
11:30am - 2:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
- sat 5:30pm - 10:00pm
sun
11:30am - 2:30pm,
5:30pm - 10:00pm
- $$$$ - Avg Main $40+
- 04-385 8555
Whitebait
Whitebait celebrates the best seasonal, local produce and New Zealand seafood – we focus on the freshest ingredients, cooked simply, using our Josper charcoal fired oven. The only embellishments are provided naturally – with a relaxing interior and spectacular views across the Wellington Waterfront.
Whitebait is the 2015 winner of Cuisine’s “Good Food” Best New Restaurant in New Zealand.
Our chefs use fresh, seasonal produce. We try to source our ingredients from our local region where we can. Our strong relationships with our suppliers ensures we receive the best quality produce and seafood – we honour that quality by treating all ingredients with respect and care. We also love to forage for ingredients – you may see us in Mount Victoria hunting mushrooms or on the beach looking for local seaweed!
The seafood is treated with the reverence it deserves. Finfish are caught by long line. A myriad of seafood is seasonally available including Bluenose, Hapuka, Snapper, John Dory, Salmon and other finfish. We also feature crab, paua, tuatua, clams and selection of oysters. At Whitebait we have our own Fishmonger to select and prepare every piece of seafood.
Raw leigh kingfish
With winter citrus, fennel & green olive
Alpine salmon
With burnt apple, oyster & cultured cream
Smoked leigh long-line snapper
With organic leek, smoked roe & bacon dashi
Dry aged kingfish
With roasted fennel & black mandarin
Paua ravioli
With cuttlefish, sea lettuce & chicken wing brodo
Wild venison loin
With smoked beets & red cabbage
Lambs tongue
With wood-fired carrot, green grape & pine nut
Winter brassica
With pumpkin seed, truffle custard & Barry's Bay cheddar
Parsnip with blue cheese & oats
Artisan cheese course with rye cracker
Yuzu & burnt meringue with celery sorbet
Chocolate soufflé with plum sorbet & damson gin
- Aperitif
- Beer
- Non Alcoholic
- Sparkling
- White
- Cellar Selection
- Skin Contact
- Red
- Cellar Selection
- Sticky
Classic Gin & TonicPrice: $18.00
Hibiscus Moscow Mule
The Reid Vodka, Hibiscus, GingerPrice: $20.00
New Zealand Negroni
Reid & Reid Gin Reid + Red Vermouth, CampariPrice: $22.00
Garage Project Fugazi (2.2%)Price: $10.00
Parrotdog LagerPrice: $10.00
Parrotdog Falcon APAPrice: $12.00
Urbanaut PilsnerPrice: $12.00
Garage Project Hatsukoi Tokyo LagerPrice: $12.00
Yeastie Boys Bigmouth Session IPAPrice: $12.00
6 Barrel Soda
Cherry & Pomegranate | HibiscusPrice: $6.00
Bootleggers Soft Drinks
Cola | Lemonade | Ginger AlePrice: $6.00
Bootleggers Tonics
Classic | Cucumber | GrapefruitPrice: $6.00
2016 Pétillant Naturel Le Petit Domaine de Gimios
Muscat Moelleux, Languedoc-Roussillon, FRSizes: Bottle -$105.00
NV Méthode Traditionelle Quartz Reef Non Dosage, Bendigo, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00
2014 Méthode Traditionelle Hans Herzog Cuvée Therese Sparkling Rosé
Rapaura, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$115.00
NV Champagne Larmandier
Bernier Latitude Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut*RM Côte de BlancsSizes: Glass -$25.00
Bottle -$125.00
NV Champagne Agrapart & Fils, 7 Crus Brut*RM
*RM denotes a Champagne made by a Récoltant-Manipulant with grapes from their own vinesSizes: Bottle -$180.00
2017 Gewurztraminer
Riesling, Muscat Millton, Les Trois Enfants GisborneSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00
2015 Sauvignon Blanc Bel Echo by Clos Henri
Blenheim, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00
2016 Manzoni Bianco, Rudi Vindimian, Trento, ITSizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00
2017 Pinot Gris Quartz Reef Bendigo, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$75.00
2017 Albariño Neudorf Nelson, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$80.00
2017 Chardonnay BK Wines, One Ball, Adelaide Hills, AUSizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$80.00
2015 Chardonnay Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon
Mâcon Milly-Lamartine, Burgundy, FRSizes: Glass -$24.00
Bottle -$117.00
2016 Grüner Veltliner Mount Edward
Morrison Vineyard, Lowburn, Central OtagoSizes: Bottle -$65.00
2017 Sauvignon Blanc Tincan
Sassy Sauvignon, Nelson, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$70.00
2016 Grüner Veltliner Bründlmayer, Kamptal, ATSizes: Bottle -$70.00
2016 Riesling Koehler - Ruprecht
Saumagen, Kabinett trocken, Kallstadt, Pfalz, DESizes: Bottle -$80.00
2012 Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc Colere, Kerner Vineyard
Blenheim, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$80.00
2016 Ribolla Gialla I Clivi, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, ITSizes: Bottle -$85.00
2016 Grüner Veltliner Franz Hirtzberger
Rotes Tor, Federspiel, Wachau, ATSizes: Bottle -$105.00
2016 Riesling Dry River, Craighall Vineyard, MartinboroughSizes: Bottle -$106.00
2014 Macabeo, Grenache Blanc Dido Blanco, Montsant, ESSizes: Bottle -$110.00
2014 Chardonnay Bell Hill
Old Weka Pass, Waikari, North CanterburySizes: Bottle -$135.00
2015 Chardonnay Dauvissat, Chablis, Burgundy, FRSizes: Bottle -$145.00
2014 Viognier
Marsanne, Rousanne Hans Herzog, Mistral, Rapaura, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$150.00
2015 Chardonnay Felton Road
Block 2, Bannockburn, Central OtagoSizes: Bottle -$150.00
2016 Chardonnay Neudorf, Moutere, Nelson, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$190.00
2013 Chardonnay Bell Hill, Waikari, North CanterburySizes: Bottle -$255.00
2010 Chardonnay Pyramid Valley, Field of Fire, Waikari, North CanterburySizes: Bottle -$295.00
2016 Pinot Grigio Foradori, Fuoripista, Trento, ITSizes: Glass -$23.00
Bottle -$115.00
2017 Sauvignon Blanc Blend La Monella, New ZealandSizes: Bottle -$70.00
2015 White Rhône Blend Libiamo, Field Blend, GisborneSizes: Bottle -$98.00
2014 Muscat Agricola COS, Zibibbo in Pithos, Sicily, ITSizes: Bottle -$110.00
2016 Weissburgunder Blend Tschida, Himmel auf Erden II, Burgenland, ATSizes: Bottle -$120.00
2016 Montepulciano Jasci & Marchesani, Abruzzo, ITSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00
2014 Poulsard Domaine Rolet, Arbois Vieilles Vignes, Jura, FRSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$75.00
2016 Pinot Noir Aurum Estate, Cromwell, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$85.00
2014 Syrah, Merlot, Pinot Noir Schubert, Con Brio, MartinboroughSizes: Glass -$18.00
Bottle -$90.00
2016 Pinot Noir Escarpment, Kiwa Vineyard, MartinboroughSizes: Glass -$32.00
Bottle -$160.00
2016 Teroldego Foradori, Sgarzon, Trento, ITSizes: Bottle -$95.00
2016 Pinot Noir Quartz Reef, Bendigo, Central OtagoSizes: Bottle -$95.00
2016 Syrah Little Wing, Waiheke IslandSizes: Bottle -$105.00
2015 Pinot Noir Neudorf, Moutere, Nelson, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$135.00
2014 Pinot Noir Black Estate, Netherwood, Waipara, North CanterburySizes: Bottle -$140.00
2009 Merlot
Cabernet Franc Hans Herzog, Spirit of Marlborough, Rapaura, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$156.00
2015 Cabernet, Merlot Te Mata, Coleraine, Havelock, Hawke’s BaySizes: Bottle -$255.00
2013 Pinot Noir Bell Hill, Waikari, North CanterburySizes: Bottle -$255.00
2010 Pinot Noir Pyramid Valley, Earth Smoke, Waikari, North CanterburySizes: Bottle -$295.00
2016 Riesling Clemensbusch Marienberg Fahrlay Spatlese, Mosel, DESizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$120.00
2013 Grenache Domaine Cazes, Grenat 375ml Rivesaltes, FRSizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00
2013 Viognier Millton, Clos Samuel, Special Bunch Selection 375ml GisborneSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$80.00
2016 Petit-Manseng Churton 500ml Waihopai, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$90.00
Smoked salmon with kohl rabi
Raw oyster with rhubarb mignonette
Cloudy Bay storm clam with spiced clam conserve
Bread selection with cultured butter & seaweed butter
Alpine salmon with burnt apple, oyster & cultured cream
Smoked Leigh long-line snapper with organic leek, smoked roe & bacon dashi
Winter brassica with pumpkin seed, truffle custard & Barry's Bay cheddar
Dry-aged kingfish with burnt mandarin & wood-fired fennel
Chocolate soufflé with plum sorbet & Damson gin
Petit fours
Trip Advisor Reviews: Whitebait
- 2017 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 8 August 2017 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
- 2017 Tripadvisor COE received @ 18 September 2017 Since 2011, the Certificate of Excellence honors hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service across the world. This designation is presented to approximately 10% of total businesses on TripAdvisor that have consistently achieved great reviews over the past year. e
- 2018 Cuisine Top 100 received @ 9 September 2018 This restaurant is in the Cuisine Good Food Awards Top 100 for 2018 and will be featured in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018. The Top 100 restaurants are also the finalists for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2018, and the Winners will be announced on the 15th of October.
- 2018 Cuisine - 2 Hats received @ 15 October 2018 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
- 11:30am - 2:30pm,<br/> 5:30pm - 10:00pm More times