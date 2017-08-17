The Churchill

  • $ $ $ $
Book Now
  • 132 Lambton Quay
    Te Aro, Wellington
  • Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly
  • RANZ Vouchers Live Music Live Sport Offers Early Bird Deals
  • 8:00am - 10:00pm More times
    • mon 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • tue 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • wed 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • thu 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • fri 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • sun 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

Expand
  • 04-472 3366
loading facebook feed...

The Churchill

  • 132 Lambton Quay
    Te Aro, Wellington
  • $ $ $ $

Info
  • 8:00am - 10:00pm More times
    • mon 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • tue 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • wed 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • thu 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • fri 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
    • sun 8:00am - 10:00pm
  • Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly
  • RANZ Vouchers Live Music Live Sport Offers Early Bird Deals
  • Book a Table Now Call Restaurant

Some say he’s the Greatest Briton of all time. Others say he’s the most influential person in British history. His legacy lives on here.

Take a minute to unwind in the Den and sip on one of our top shelf whiskeys.

Sip on classic cocktails in the Garden Bar above the hustle and bustle of the city.

Need a beer to wash away the black dog? We’ve got 14 on tap, and 2 hand pulled ales.

Welcome to The Churchill.

Menu

Sourdough batard

With herb garlic butter, extra virgin olive oil

Price: $10.00

Soup of the day

Served with a warm sourdough roll & farmhouse butter

Price: $13.00

Scotch egg

Winston’s sausage meat, soft boiled egg, crumbed and served with pickles, Dijon mustard & chunky tomato relish

Price: $12.00

Lemon pepper squid

Crispy squid seasoned with NY pepper & fresh lemon served with dill & tarragon mayo

Price: $15.00

Chicken liver pâté

House-made pâté with a rich sultana & brandy chutney, warm mini loaf & farmhouse butter (gf*)

Price: $14.00

Corn on the cob

Steamed corn, smothered in feta & honey mustard mayo, fresh chives, shallots & sweet courgette ribbons

Price: $12.00

Beef short ribs

Slow braised garlic & cumin beef ribs, garden fresh thyme, NY pepper & pickled cabbage

Price: $18.00

Market fresh fish & chips

Local beer battered fish, hand cut agria chips, house-made slaw served with creamy tartare sauce and fresh lemon

Price: $23.00

Churchill’s cumberland sausages

Winston’s recipe sausages served with crispy duck fat potatoes, roasted vine tomatoes & sautéed onion gravy

Price: $21.00

Chicken tikka masala

Britain’s national dish... succulent chicken thigh in a rich tomato & onion sauce served with turmeric rice & garlic naan

Price: $22.00

Pork belly

Cider braised pork belly, black pudding mash, roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, crispy bacon, sautéed onion gravy & wholegrain mustard

Price: $26.00

Lamb shank

Sous-vide rosemary lamb shank served with mashed potato, braised red cabbage & red wine gravy

Price: $27.00

Beef stew & dumplings

Slow cooked beef cheeks in red wine & rosemary gravy topped with house-made hearty sage dumplings

Price: $21.00

300g scotch fillet

Price: $22.00

250g sirloin

Price: $18.00

300g rump

Price: $15.00

The Blitz

Beef pattie, crispy bacon, crunchy lettuce, creamy baconaisse, with melted parmesan & mozzarella served in a toasted sesame milk bun (gf*)

Price: $22.00

Ve(gan) day

Courgette, slow roasted capsicum, pickled red onion, crunchy lettuce, crisp tomato, herb & avocado dressing served in a toasted sourdough bun (gf*)

Price: $20.00

The Churchill

Free range grilled chicken thigh, crispy lettuce, caramelsed bacon, soft egg & caesar mayo (gf*)

Price: $22.00

Winter salad

Quinoa, sweetcorn, slow roasted capsicum, pumpkin seed, grilled artichoke hearts, baby beets, house-made vinaigrette

Price: $18.00

Baked warehou salad

Oven baked warehou, herb butter, witloof, courgette, cabbage, fresh kale & citrus olive oil dressing

Price: $20.00

Goats cheese salad

Warm goats cheese, sugared walnuts, spinach, pickled red onion, baby beets & balsamic dressing

Price: $20.00

Creamy Harrington’s black pudding mash

Price: $8.00

Roasted brussel sprouts GF red onion, crispy bacon & parmesan

Price: $8.00

Cauliflower

With smoked cheddar & toasted almonds

Price: $8.00

Grilled baby carrots & courgette ribbons

Price: $8.00

Minted green beans & garden peas

Price: $8.00

Duck fat roast potatoes

Price: $8.00

Honey roasted root vegetables

Price: $8.00

Balsamic roasted vine tomatoes

Price: $8.00

Hand cut chips

Price: $8.00

Sticky toffee pudding

Salted caramel sauce, walnut crumb & vanilla bean ice cream

Price: $10.00

White chocolate & raspberry cheesecake

Berry coulis & dark chocolate shards

Price: $10.00

Warm ginger sponge

Oange syrup, crystalized ginger, toasted almonds & candied lime

Price: $10.00

Powered by OpenMenu

Reviews
Professional Reviews: The Churchill

Average Professional Review Score

1 reviews

Restaurant review: Churchill draws a crowd

4.0 David Burton for Stuff 17 August 2017

REVIEW: Has the sustained, highly vociferous defence of English cooking from the likes of Rick Stein, Marco Pierre White and Jamie Oliver been enough to silence the critics? Are Kiwi pub diners now prepared to pay for the grub we always used to regard as a joke?

I decided to visit the recently opened Churchill and find out. Surprisingly, the answer appears to be yes.

I chose a lunchtime, mainly because when I cooked at The Golden Lion in St James, London, that's when the pinstriped gents used to cross the street from Christies to devour my steak pie, Scotch eggs, shepherd's pie, bubble and squeak – plus a few pints to obliterate their afternoon.

continue reading