The Churchill

REVIEW: Has the sustained, highly vociferous defence of English cooking from the likes of Rick Stein, Marco Pierre White and Jamie Oliver been enough to silence the critics? Are Kiwi pub diners now prepared to pay for the grub we always used to regard as a joke?

I decided to visit the recently opened Churchill and find out. Surprisingly, the answer appears to be yes.

I chose a lunchtime, mainly because when I cooked at The Golden Lion in St James, London, that's when the pinstriped gents used to cross the street from Christies to devour my steak pie, Scotch eggs, shepherd's pie, bubble and squeak – plus a few pints to obliterate their afternoon.