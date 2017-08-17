- Home
The Churchill
- $ $ $ $
-
132 Lambton Quay
Te Aro, Wellington
- Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly
- RANZ Vouchers Live Music Live Sport Offers Early Bird Deals
-
8:00am - 10:00pm
More times
- mon 8:00am - 10:00pm
- tue 8:00am - 10:00pm
- wed 8:00am - 10:00pm
- thu 8:00am - 10:00pm
- fri 8:00am - 10:00pm
- sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
- sun 8:00am - 10:00pm
-
- $$ - Avg Main $20+
Other InformationExpand
- 04-472 3366
Some say he’s the Greatest Briton of all time. Others say he’s the most influential person in British history. His legacy lives on here.
Take a minute to unwind in the Den and sip on one of our top shelf whiskeys.
Sip on classic cocktails in the Garden Bar above the hustle and bustle of the city.
Need a beer to wash away the black dog? We’ve got 14 on tap, and 2 hand pulled ales.
Welcome to The Churchill.
Sourdough batard
With herb garlic butter, extra virgin olive oilPrice: $10.00
Soup of the day
Served with a warm sourdough roll & farmhouse butterPrice: $13.00
Scotch egg
Winston’s sausage meat, soft boiled egg, crumbed and served with pickles, Dijon mustard & chunky tomato relishPrice: $12.00
Lemon pepper squid
Crispy squid seasoned with NY pepper & fresh lemon served with dill & tarragon mayoPrice: $15.00
Chicken liver pâté
House-made pâté with a rich sultana & brandy chutney, warm mini loaf & farmhouse butter (gf*)Price: $14.00
Corn on the cob
Steamed corn, smothered in feta & honey mustard mayo, fresh chives, shallots & sweet courgette ribbonsPrice: $12.00
Beef short ribs
Slow braised garlic & cumin beef ribs, garden fresh thyme, NY pepper & pickled cabbagePrice: $18.00
Market fresh fish & chips
Local beer battered fish, hand cut agria chips, house-made slaw served with creamy tartare sauce and fresh lemonPrice: $23.00
Churchill’s cumberland sausages
Winston’s recipe sausages served with crispy duck fat potatoes, roasted vine tomatoes & sautéed onion gravyPrice: $21.00
Chicken tikka masala
Britain’s national dish... succulent chicken thigh in a rich tomato & onion sauce served with turmeric rice & garlic naanPrice: $22.00
Pork belly
Cider braised pork belly, black pudding mash, roasted Brussels sprouts, red onion, crispy bacon, sautéed onion gravy & wholegrain mustardPrice: $26.00
Lamb shank
Sous-vide rosemary lamb shank served with mashed potato, braised red cabbage & red wine gravyPrice: $27.00
Beef stew & dumplings
Slow cooked beef cheeks in red wine & rosemary gravy topped with house-made hearty sage dumplingsPrice: $21.00
300g scotch filletPrice: $22.00
250g sirloinPrice: $18.00
300g rumpPrice: $15.00
The Blitz
Beef pattie, crispy bacon, crunchy lettuce, creamy baconaisse, with melted parmesan & mozzarella served in a toasted sesame milk bun (gf*)Price: $22.00
Ve(gan) day
Courgette, slow roasted capsicum, pickled red onion, crunchy lettuce, crisp tomato, herb & avocado dressing served in a toasted sourdough bun (gf*)Price: $20.00
The Churchill
Free range grilled chicken thigh, crispy lettuce, caramelsed bacon, soft egg & caesar mayo (gf*)Price: $22.00
Winter salad
Quinoa, sweetcorn, slow roasted capsicum, pumpkin seed, grilled artichoke hearts, baby beets, house-made vinaigrettePrice: $18.00
Baked warehou salad
Oven baked warehou, herb butter, witloof, courgette, cabbage, fresh kale & citrus olive oil dressingPrice: $20.00
Goats cheese salad
Warm goats cheese, sugared walnuts, spinach, pickled red onion, baby beets & balsamic dressingPrice: $20.00
Creamy Harrington’s black pudding mashPrice: $8.00
Roasted brussel sprouts GF red onion, crispy bacon & parmesanPrice: $8.00
Cauliflower
With smoked cheddar & toasted almondsPrice: $8.00
Grilled baby carrots & courgette ribbonsPrice: $8.00
Minted green beans & garden peasPrice: $8.00
Duck fat roast potatoesPrice: $8.00
Honey roasted root vegetablesPrice: $8.00
Balsamic roasted vine tomatoesPrice: $8.00
Hand cut chipsPrice: $8.00
Sticky toffee pudding
Salted caramel sauce, walnut crumb & vanilla bean ice creamPrice: $10.00
White chocolate & raspberry cheesecake
Berry coulis & dark chocolate shardsPrice: $10.00
Warm ginger sponge
Oange syrup, crystalized ginger, toasted almonds & candied limePrice: $10.00
Professional Reviews: The Churchill
Average Professional Review Score
1 reviews
Restaurant review: Churchill draws a crowd4.0 David Burton for Stuff 17 August 2017
REVIEW: Has the sustained, highly vociferous defence of English cooking from the likes of Rick Stein, Marco Pierre White and Jamie Oliver been enough to silence the critics? Are Kiwi pub diners now prepared to pay for the grub we always used to regard as a joke?
I decided to visit the recently opened Churchill and find out. Surprisingly, the answer appears to be yes.
I chose a lunchtime, mainly because when I cooked at The Golden Lion in St James, London, that's when the pinstriped gents used to cross the street from Christies to devour my steak pie, Scotch eggs, shepherd's pie, bubble and squeak – plus a few pints to obliterate their afternoon.
- 8:00am - 10:00pm More times