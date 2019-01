French International Asian Asian Fusion Vietnamese Dietary - Vegan Friendly

Apache is a Vietnamese and French collaboration restaurant located on Wakefield Street in the heart of the capital. Apache has a modern take on Northern Vietnamese food influenced by the tastes of France. The meals are designed to be shared amongst the rest of your dining party making Apache a great place to catch up with friends, family or work colleagues. They are fully licensed with a great range of beer, wine and cocktails.



Apache is vegetarian and vegan-friendly and is proud to use local, organic and gluten-free products where it is possible.



Larger functions between 20 and 60 people are most welcome on Sunday and Monday. Place your booking today!