NZ / Wellington Region / Wellington / Pipitea /

Flamingo Joe's

  • $ $ $ $
  • Pwc Centre, 10 Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, Wellington
  • New Opening
  • 07:00AM - 22:00PM More times
    • mon 7:00am - 10:00pm
    • tue 7:00am - 10:00pm
    • wed 7:00am - 10:00pm
    • thu 7:00am - 10:00pm
    • fri 7:00am - 10:00pm
    • sat 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+
Flamingo Joe's

Pwc Centre, 10 Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, Wellington

  • $ $ $ $
Info

Wellington centrals new opening!

Menu

Eggs your way (all eggs are free rage)

On toasted marble rye

Price: $8.00

Chilli scrambled eggs

Crispy shallots, fresh coriander and lime on toasted marble rye

Price: $12.00

Smashed avo

Feta, sun blushed tomato, herbs on toasted marble rye

Price: $17.00

Smoked salmon bennie

Poached eggs and yolk hallandaise on toasted biscuits

Price: $17.00

Halloumi bennie

Spiced halloumi, mushrooms, poached eggs and yolk hallandaise on toasted biscuits

Price: $17.00

Chorizo bennie

Fried, chorizo, tomato, spring onions, yolk hallandaise & a touch of chilli on toasted biscuits

Price: $17.00

Nutella French toast

Topped with fresh berries, cream

Price: $17.00

Superfood smoothie bowl

Topped with sliced banana, paleo grain-free granola, chia seeds, coconut and berries

Price: $16.00

Acai smoothie bowl

Blueberry, beetroot, raspberry, coconut sweet, granola topped with nuts, banana & berries

Price: $15.00

Bec bagel

Bacon, egg, cheese

Price: $13.00

Bacon sandwich

On toasted marble rye

Price: $11.00

Smoked salmon bagel

Dill cream cheese, roquette, red onion, tomato, capers, poppy seeds

Price: $14.00

Steak bagel

Chimichurri caramelised onion roquette bearnaise

Price: $15.00

Smoothie

Price: $7.50

Homegrown juice

Price: $6.00

Coffee

Tea

Iced drinks

Price: $7.50

Soft drinks

Charred tiger prawns

Chipotle mezcal sauce, mandarin, cucumber, spring onion, radish

Price: $17.00

Duck liver parfait

Apple compote crostini

Price: $18.00

Salt & pepper baby octopus

Sweet chilli sauce

Price: $18.00

FJ's bang bang chicken

Microgreen with sriracha, blue cheese sauce

Price: $17.00

Ceviche

Marinated fish, avocado, chilli, red onion, sweetcorn, chilli coconut dressing

Price: $18.00

Halloumi fries

Chilli yoghurt

Price: $16.00

Tiger prawn cocktail

Tequila cocktail sauce

Price: $17.00

250g Sirloin steak

Roasted capsicum chimichurri with parmesan crisp

Price: $24.00

Chilli lime catch of the day tacos

Fresh herbs, grilled sweetcorn, cos lettuce

Price: $19.00

Portobello mushroom tacos

Roasted Portobello, zucchini ribbons, red capsicum, miso soup

Price: $19.00

Roasted duck tacos

Hoisin glaze, mandarin orange, spring onion, pickled cabbage

Price: $19.00

Deep fried pickled

Smoked cottage cheese

Price: $14.00

Marinated olives

Price: $10.00

Kumara wedges

With aioli

Price: $12.00

Fries

With aioli

Price: $10.00

Blackened fried chicken burger

Cos lettuce, tomato, Ivory bbq sauce

Price: $24.00

Soft shell crab burger

Pickled cucumber, red onion, cos lettuce, cajun tartare sauce

Price: $24.00

Flamingo beef burger

Smoked cheese, pickles, tomato, cos lettuce, onion, secret sauce

Price: $24.00

Quinoa & beetroot burger

Smashed avo, pumpkin chips and roquette

Price: $24.00

Octopus & chorizo salad

Watermelon radish, blood orange, mirin lime dressing, toasted sesame seeds

Price: $23.00

Kale & almond salad

Parmesan, dried cranberries, mandarin orange, ginger miso dressing

Price: $22.00

Salmon power salad

Cos lettuce, edamame beans, roasted capsicum, vine tomatoes, roasted kumara, creamy caesar dressing

Price: $22.00

Buddha's black quinoa salad

Roasted duck, pumpkin, herbs, grapefruit, peanut lime dressing

Price: $22.00

Prosciutto and feta flatbread

Fig, roquette, balsamic glaze

Price: $16.00

Buffalo chicken flatbread

Spring onion, yoghurt and mizuna

Price: $16.00

Mushroom flatbread

Caramelised onion, blue cheese, watercress

Price: $14.00

Bacon & prawn flatbread

Garlic and cheese

Price: $17.00

Market fish & chips

Slaw, tartare sauce

Price: $24.00

Surf & Turf

250g Sirloin steak, charred prawns, mezcal sauce, sauteed spinach, caramelised onions and fries

Price: $40.00

Dragon bowl Z

Price: $21.00

Blowtorched tuna poke bowl

Torched tuna, avocado, rice noodles, pickled ginger, edamame beans, cucumber, radish, cashew nut, coconut whip

Price: $23.00

"Philly" Cheesesteak dragon bowl

Gherkins, grilled capsicum and onion, sauteed kale, black rice, jalapeno cheese topped with crispy onion

Price: $23.00

Pistachio cake

Apple, caramel and yoghurt

Price: $12.00

White chocolate magnum

Lemon, fresh berries, mint

Price: $12.00

Buttermilk pannacotta

Mango, coconut, passionfruit

Price: $12.00

