Pwc Centre, 10 Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, Wellington
07:00AM - 22:00PM
- mon 7:00am - 10:00pm
- tue 7:00am - 10:00pm
- wed 7:00am - 10:00pm
- thu 7:00am - 10:00pm
- fri 7:00am - 10:00pm
- sat 10:00am - 10:00pm
Avg Main $20+
Flamingo Joe's
More times
Wellington centrals new opening!
Eggs your way (all eggs are free rage)
On toasted marble ryePrice: $8.00
Chilli scrambled eggs
Crispy shallots, fresh coriander and lime on toasted marble ryePrice: $12.00
Smashed avo
Feta, sun blushed tomato, herbs on toasted marble ryePrice: $17.00
Smoked salmon bennie
Poached eggs and yolk hallandaise on toasted biscuitsPrice: $17.00
Halloumi bennie
Spiced halloumi, mushrooms, poached eggs and yolk hallandaise on toasted biscuitsPrice: $17.00
Chorizo bennie
Fried, chorizo, tomato, spring onions, yolk hallandaise & a touch of chilli on toasted biscuitsPrice: $17.00
Nutella French toast
Topped with fresh berries, creamPrice: $17.00
Superfood smoothie bowl
Topped with sliced banana, paleo grain-free granola, chia seeds, coconut and berriesPrice: $16.00
Acai smoothie bowl
Blueberry, beetroot, raspberry, coconut sweet, granola topped with nuts, banana & berriesPrice: $15.00
Bec bagel
Bacon, egg, cheesePrice: $13.00
Bacon sandwich
On toasted marble ryePrice: $11.00
Smoked salmon bagel
Dill cream cheese, roquette, red onion, tomato, capers, poppy seedsPrice: $14.00
Steak bagel
Chimichurri caramelised onion roquette bearnaisePrice: $15.00
SmoothiePrice: $7.50
Homegrown juicePrice: $6.00
Iced drinksPrice: $7.50
Charred tiger prawns
Chipotle mezcal sauce, mandarin, cucumber, spring onion, radishPrice: $17.00
Duck liver parfait
Apple compote crostiniPrice: $18.00
Salt & pepper baby octopus
Sweet chilli saucePrice: $18.00
FJ's bang bang chicken
Microgreen with sriracha, blue cheese saucePrice: $17.00
Ceviche
Marinated fish, avocado, chilli, red onion, sweetcorn, chilli coconut dressingPrice: $18.00
Halloumi fries
Chilli yoghurtPrice: $16.00
Tiger prawn cocktail
Tequila cocktail saucePrice: $17.00
250g Sirloin steak
Roasted capsicum chimichurri with parmesan crispPrice: $24.00
Chilli lime catch of the day tacos
Fresh herbs, grilled sweetcorn, cos lettucePrice: $19.00
Portobello mushroom tacos
Roasted Portobello, zucchini ribbons, red capsicum, miso soupPrice: $19.00
Roasted duck tacos
Hoisin glaze, mandarin orange, spring onion, pickled cabbagePrice: $19.00
Deep fried pickled
Smoked cottage cheesePrice: $14.00
Marinated olivesPrice: $10.00
Kumara wedges
With aioliPrice: $12.00
Fries
With aioliPrice: $10.00
Blackened fried chicken burger
Cos lettuce, tomato, Ivory bbq saucePrice: $24.00
Soft shell crab burger
Pickled cucumber, red onion, cos lettuce, cajun tartare saucePrice: $24.00
Flamingo beef burger
Smoked cheese, pickles, tomato, cos lettuce, onion, secret saucePrice: $24.00
Quinoa & beetroot burger
Smashed avo, pumpkin chips and roquettePrice: $24.00
Octopus & chorizo salad
Watermelon radish, blood orange, mirin lime dressing, toasted sesame seedsPrice: $23.00
Kale & almond salad
Parmesan, dried cranberries, mandarin orange, ginger miso dressingPrice: $22.00
Salmon power salad
Cos lettuce, edamame beans, roasted capsicum, vine tomatoes, roasted kumara, creamy caesar dressingPrice: $22.00
Buddha's black quinoa salad
Roasted duck, pumpkin, herbs, grapefruit, peanut lime dressingPrice: $22.00
Prosciutto and feta flatbread
Fig, roquette, balsamic glazePrice: $16.00
Buffalo chicken flatbread
Spring onion, yoghurt and mizunaPrice: $16.00
Mushroom flatbread
Caramelised onion, blue cheese, watercressPrice: $14.00
Bacon & prawn flatbread
Garlic and cheesePrice: $17.00
Market fish & chips
Slaw, tartare saucePrice: $24.00
Surf & Turf
250g Sirloin steak, charred prawns, mezcal sauce, sauteed spinach, caramelised onions and friesPrice: $40.00
Dragon bowl ZPrice: $21.00
Blowtorched tuna poke bowl
Torched tuna, avocado, rice noodles, pickled ginger, edamame beans, cucumber, radish, cashew nut, coconut whipPrice: $23.00
"Philly" Cheesesteak dragon bowl
Gherkins, grilled capsicum and onion, sauteed kale, black rice, jalapeno cheese topped with crispy onionPrice: $23.00
Pistachio cake
Apple, caramel and yoghurtPrice: $12.00
White chocolate magnum
Lemon, fresh berries, mintPrice: $12.00
Buttermilk pannacotta
Mango, coconut, passionfruitPrice: $12.00
