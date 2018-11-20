Viet De Cuisine

  • $ $ $ $
  • 113 The Strand
    Tauranga, Tauranga
  • Asian Fusion Vietnamese Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • New Opening Outdoor Seating Family Friendly - Kids Menu
  • 10:00am - 10:00pm More times
    • mon 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • tue 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • wed 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • thu 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • fri 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • sat 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • sun 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

  • 07-579 0909
Info
Weaving the authentic flavours, spices and herbs of Vietnam into every dish, Viet De Cuisine is proud to serve traditional and creative Asian cuisine.

Opened in 2018 by Chef David Duc (originally from Hanoi), Viet De Cuisine restaurant celebrates Vietnamese street food and traditional fare. David has spent 18 years working as an innovative chef in a number of international kitchens, and is delighted to bring his home comfort foods to New Zealand diners.

His menu bursts with flavour and creativity. Think fragrant noodles, sticky rice and steaming bowls of Pho, finished with herbs of mint, cilantro and lemongrass. Enjoy tender meats, like their slow cooked pork belly, or try the zingy seafood curries and mango salads. With a vegetarian menu of Asian-inspired delights, like the kumara curry and mushroom stir fry, everyone will find something delicious to sink their teeth into.

Menu

Viet De Cuisine soup

Prawn, squid, red capsicum, garlic and tomato soup served with garlic bread

Price: $10.00

Ha Noi deep fried spring roll

Chicken mince, mushroom, fungus, vermicelli onion, Vietnamese herbs

Sizes: 4pcs -$11.00

Hue fresh roll

Prawn and pork, noodle, peanut, cabbage pickle, mix herb (D)

Sizes: 3pcs -$11.00

Sai Gon fresh noodle roll

Fresh rice paper roll, mushroom, potato, bean sprout, onion, herb (D)

Price: $10.00

Roll platter

Three kinds of roll included

Sizes: 6pcs -$16.00

Salted salmon

Cured salmon with salt, ginger, radish, lime juice, vodka, dill and chilli

Price: $14.00

Grilled lemon and salmon skewer

Marinated salmon with lemon, garlic, ginger served with caramel coconut sauce (D)

Price: $14.00

Beef banh my

Stir fried beef on lemongrass, cabbage pickle and satay sauce stuffed in bread

Price: $12.00

Chicken banh my

Grilled kaffir lime chicken on cabbage pickle, satay sauce and herb stuffed in bread (D)

Price: $12.00

Beef pho

Beef stock, rice noodle, spring onion, thai basil, slow cook beef and rare beef (D)

Price: $16.50

Chicken pho

Special stock, chicken, Vietnamese herbs, coriander, onion and rice noodle (D)

Price: $16.50

Lemongrass chicken

Chicken thigh, lemongrass, kaffir lime herb, garlic served with peanut sauce (D)

Price: $12.00

Grilled pork belly slice

Pork belly slice marinated with galangal, garlic, shallot and turmeric (D)

Price: $12.00

Calamari squid

Deep fried squid with chilli, salt, Thai basil, lemongrass and kaffir lime herb

Price: $14.00

Fried almond prawn

Prawns coated with almonds and dried coconut meat

Sizes: 5pcs -$18.00

Wonton prawn

Steamed prawn, mince pork, chive, onion, mushroom (D)

Price: $16.00

Seefood rangoon

Prawn, squid, clam, mushroom, onion, bean sprout, herb (G)(D)

Sizes: 4pcs -$16.00

Avocado chicken meat ball

Chicken mince, avocado, spring onion, onion, coriander (D)

Price: $16.00

King avocado salmon

Pan fried king salmon with minted pea risotto and avocado sauce

Price: $31.00

Flaming mussel

Braised mussel in green curry sauce with lemongrass, coconut cream, basil (D)

Price: $18.50

Flaming coconut prawn

Braised prawn in coconut cream with eggplant white bean and mushroom (D)

Price: $31.00

Seafood baked pan

Baked squid, mussel, prawn, fish, baby clam , potato, garlic, chilli and spring onion (D)

Price: $31.00

Tamarine tiger prawn

Tamarine glazed prawn served on fried rice with pineapple and veggies (D)

Price: $31.00

Boat fish

Tarakihi marinated with galangal, lemongrass, turmeric, chilli, pan fried on hot wok, served with mixed herb, rice noodle, peanut and special sauce (D)

Price: $24.00

Dancing beef

Stir fried beef tenderloin 250g on hot wok with special black pepper sauce, watercress and leek, carrot, onion served on mash potatoes

Price: $31.00

Shaking lamb risotto

Wok fried lamb rump with green curry risotto

Price: $28.50

Chilli salted lamb

Lamb rump marinated with chilli, galangal, lemon grass and coriander seeds served with Brussels sprouts (D)

Price: $28.50

Pork hock tomahawk

Slow cooked pork hock in galangal, lemongrass sauce served with rice noodle and mixed herb (D)

Price: $23.00

Soya chicken leg

Braised chicken leg in special soya sauce with ginger, mushroom, coriander, chilli served with steamed rice and kales leaves (D

Price: $24.50

Chicken steak

Grilled chicken thigh with garlic, kaffir lime herb, lemon grass, served on potato, mushroom (D)

Price: $24.50

Duck leg orange

Slow cooked duck leg for 4 hours in special sauce and served with Watercress, green bean and orange sauce (D)

Price: $26.00

Ruby aubergine

Eggplant stuffed with prawn, pork mince, braised in special tomato sauce served with rice (D)

Price: $20.50

Honey pork belly

Slow cooked pork belly with anise, cinnamon, shallot, chilli served with salad, pickle

Price: $24.50

Hanoi grilled pork noodle

Grilled pork belly and meat ball served with rice noodle, mixed herb, spring roll and special sauce (D)

Price: $22.50

Wok squid

Stir fried squid on hot pan served with tomato, mushroom, onion, ginger, spring onion and garlic sauce (D)

Price: $24.00

Clam sour broth

Clam, Vietnamese mint, pineapple, tomato, spring onion and sour soup

Price: $18.00

Beef sour broth

Beef, Vietnamese mint, pineapple, tomato, spring onion and sour soup

Price: $18.00

Chicken salad

Steamed chicken, bean sprout, chive, onion, peanuts, Vietnamese herb, chilli (D)

Price: $17.00

Mango, mint salad

Green mango, carrot, peanut, mint, garlic, cucumber with special sauce (D)

Price: $18.00

Home made dry beef papaya salad

Slow cook beef skirt, papaya, carrot, peanut, Vietnamese herb, lime juice (D)

Price: $18.00

Duck romantic salad

Glazed honey duck, iceberg lettuce, Vietnamese mint, peanut, garlic, and lime sauce (D)

Price: $18.00

Baked vegetables 4 season

Eggplant, potato, zucchini, onion, tomato, mushroom, baked with garlic sauce (D)

Price: $12.00

Vege nuggets

Crushed potato, butternut squash, onion, coriander, shallot, bread crumbs and avocado sauce

Price: $12.00

Potato mushroom

Stir fried mushroom and potato with garlic, chilli, spring onion and basil (D)

Price: $14.00

Aubergine triple layer

Eggplants, butter nut squash, rice, tomato, shallot, coriander and cheese

Price: $16.00

Kumara curry

Slow cooked kumara in red curry sauce with onion, shallot and lemongrass served with rice (D

Price: $17.00

Mushroom spring roll

Rice paper roll with mushroom, bean sprout , spring onion, onion

Sizes: 4pcs -$10.00

Colorful vege

Stir fried mixed vegetables with garlic and pepper (D)

Price: $12.00

Green golobo

Deep fried rice flakes meat ball

Price: $9.00

Chicken boxing

Honey glazed chicken edible

Price: $9.00

Laugh pillow

Pork slice mini burger

Price: $9.00

Meteorite debris

Crispy rice flakes fish

Price: $9.00

Coffee panna cotta

Black coffee, cream, orange mascarpone cream

Price: $10.00

Banana ice cream

Caramel banana with ice cream

Price: $12.00

Sticky rice pudding

Gluten rice, coconut milk, raisins, cinnamon and Malibu caramel

Price: $10.00

