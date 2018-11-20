- Home
Viet De Cuisine
- $ $ $ $
-
113 The Strand
Tauranga, Tauranga
- Asian Fusion Vietnamese Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
- New Opening Outdoor Seating Family Friendly - Kids Menu
-
10:00am - 10:00pm
More times
- mon 10:00am - 10:00pm
- tue 10:00am - 10:00pm
- wed 10:00am - 10:00pm
- thu 10:00am - 10:00pm
- fri 10:00am - 10:00pm
- sat 10:00am - 10:00pm
- sun 10:00am - 10:00pm
-
- $$ - Avg Main $20+
Other InformationExpand
- 07-579 0909
Weaving the authentic flavours, spices and herbs of Vietnam into every dish, Viet De Cuisine is proud to serve traditional and creative Asian cuisine.
Opened in 2018 by Chef David Duc (originally from Hanoi), Viet De Cuisine restaurant celebrates Vietnamese street food and traditional fare. David has spent 18 years working as an innovative chef in a number of international kitchens, and is delighted to bring his home comfort foods to New Zealand diners.
His menu bursts with flavour and creativity. Think fragrant noodles, sticky rice and steaming bowls of Pho, finished with herbs of mint, cilantro and lemongrass. Enjoy tender meats, like their slow cooked pork belly, or try the zingy seafood curries and mango salads. With a vegetarian menu of Asian-inspired delights, like the kumara curry and mushroom stir fry, everyone will find something delicious to sink their teeth into.
Viet De Cuisine soup
Prawn, squid, red capsicum, garlic and tomato soup served with garlic breadPrice: $10.00
Ha Noi deep fried spring roll
Chicken mince, mushroom, fungus, vermicelli onion, Vietnamese herbsSizes: 4pcs -$11.00
Hue fresh roll
Prawn and pork, noodle, peanut, cabbage pickle, mix herb (D)Sizes: 3pcs -$11.00
Sai Gon fresh noodle roll
Fresh rice paper roll, mushroom, potato, bean sprout, onion, herb (D)Price: $10.00
Roll platter
Three kinds of roll includedSizes: 6pcs -$16.00
Salted salmon
Cured salmon with salt, ginger, radish, lime juice, vodka, dill and chilliPrice: $14.00
Grilled lemon and salmon skewer
Marinated salmon with lemon, garlic, ginger served with caramel coconut sauce (D)Price: $14.00
Beef banh my
Stir fried beef on lemongrass, cabbage pickle and satay sauce stuffed in breadPrice: $12.00
Chicken banh my
Grilled kaffir lime chicken on cabbage pickle, satay sauce and herb stuffed in bread (D)Price: $12.00
Beef pho
Beef stock, rice noodle, spring onion, thai basil, slow cook beef and rare beef (D)Price: $16.50
Chicken pho
Special stock, chicken, Vietnamese herbs, coriander, onion and rice noodle (D)Price: $16.50
Lemongrass chicken
Chicken thigh, lemongrass, kaffir lime herb, garlic served with peanut sauce (D)Price: $12.00
Grilled pork belly slice
Pork belly slice marinated with galangal, garlic, shallot and turmeric (D)Price: $12.00
Calamari squid
Deep fried squid with chilli, salt, Thai basil, lemongrass and kaffir lime herbPrice: $14.00
Fried almond prawn
Prawns coated with almonds and dried coconut meatSizes: 5pcs -$18.00
Wonton prawn
Steamed prawn, mince pork, chive, onion, mushroom (D)Price: $16.00
Seefood rangoon
Prawn, squid, clam, mushroom, onion, bean sprout, herb (G)(D)Sizes: 4pcs -$16.00
Avocado chicken meat ball
Chicken mince, avocado, spring onion, onion, coriander (D)Price: $16.00
King avocado salmon
Pan fried king salmon with minted pea risotto and avocado saucePrice: $31.00
Flaming mussel
Braised mussel in green curry sauce with lemongrass, coconut cream, basil (D)Price: $18.50
Flaming coconut prawn
Braised prawn in coconut cream with eggplant white bean and mushroom (D)Price: $31.00
Seafood baked pan
Baked squid, mussel, prawn, fish, baby clam , potato, garlic, chilli and spring onion (D)Price: $31.00
Tamarine tiger prawn
Tamarine glazed prawn served on fried rice with pineapple and veggies (D)Price: $31.00
Boat fish
Tarakihi marinated with galangal, lemongrass, turmeric, chilli, pan fried on hot wok, served with mixed herb, rice noodle, peanut and special sauce (D)Price: $24.00
Dancing beef
Stir fried beef tenderloin 250g on hot wok with special black pepper sauce, watercress and leek, carrot, onion served on mash potatoesPrice: $31.00
Shaking lamb risotto
Wok fried lamb rump with green curry risottoPrice: $28.50
Chilli salted lamb
Lamb rump marinated with chilli, galangal, lemon grass and coriander seeds served with Brussels sprouts (D)Price: $28.50
Pork hock tomahawk
Slow cooked pork hock in galangal, lemongrass sauce served with rice noodle and mixed herb (D)Price: $23.00
Soya chicken leg
Braised chicken leg in special soya sauce with ginger, mushroom, coriander, chilli served with steamed rice and kales leaves (DPrice: $24.50
Chicken steak
Grilled chicken thigh with garlic, kaffir lime herb, lemon grass, served on potato, mushroom (D)Price: $24.50
Duck leg orange
Slow cooked duck leg for 4 hours in special sauce and served with Watercress, green bean and orange sauce (D)Price: $26.00
Ruby aubergine
Eggplant stuffed with prawn, pork mince, braised in special tomato sauce served with rice (D)Price: $20.50
Honey pork belly
Slow cooked pork belly with anise, cinnamon, shallot, chilli served with salad, picklePrice: $24.50
Hanoi grilled pork noodle
Grilled pork belly and meat ball served with rice noodle, mixed herb, spring roll and special sauce (D)Price: $22.50
Wok squid
Stir fried squid on hot pan served with tomato, mushroom, onion, ginger, spring onion and garlic sauce (D)Price: $24.00
Clam sour broth
Clam, Vietnamese mint, pineapple, tomato, spring onion and sour soupPrice: $18.00
Beef sour broth
Beef, Vietnamese mint, pineapple, tomato, spring onion and sour soupPrice: $18.00
Chicken salad
Steamed chicken, bean sprout, chive, onion, peanuts, Vietnamese herb, chilli (D)Price: $17.00
Mango, mint salad
Green mango, carrot, peanut, mint, garlic, cucumber with special sauce (D)Price: $18.00
Home made dry beef papaya salad
Slow cook beef skirt, papaya, carrot, peanut, Vietnamese herb, lime juice (D)Price: $18.00
Duck romantic salad
Glazed honey duck, iceberg lettuce, Vietnamese mint, peanut, garlic, and lime sauce (D)Price: $18.00
Baked vegetables 4 season
Eggplant, potato, zucchini, onion, tomato, mushroom, baked with garlic sauce (D)Price: $12.00
Vege nuggets
Crushed potato, butternut squash, onion, coriander, shallot, bread crumbs and avocado saucePrice: $12.00
Potato mushroom
Stir fried mushroom and potato with garlic, chilli, spring onion and basil (D)Price: $14.00
Aubergine triple layer
Eggplants, butter nut squash, rice, tomato, shallot, coriander and cheesePrice: $16.00
Kumara curry
Slow cooked kumara in red curry sauce with onion, shallot and lemongrass served with rice (DPrice: $17.00
Mushroom spring roll
Rice paper roll with mushroom, bean sprout , spring onion, onionSizes: 4pcs -$10.00
Colorful vege
Stir fried mixed vegetables with garlic and pepper (D)Price: $12.00
Green golobo
Deep fried rice flakes meat ballPrice: $9.00
Chicken boxing
Honey glazed chicken ediblePrice: $9.00
Laugh pillow
Pork slice mini burgerPrice: $9.00
Meteorite debris
Crispy rice flakes fishPrice: $9.00
Coffee panna cotta
Black coffee, cream, orange mascarpone creamPrice: $10.00
Banana ice cream
Caramel banana with ice creamPrice: $12.00
Sticky rice pudding
Gluten rice, coconut milk, raisins, cinnamon and Malibu caramelPrice: $10.00
