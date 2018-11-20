10:00am - 10:00pm More times mon 10:00am - 10:00pm tue 10:00am - 10:00pm wed 10:00am - 10:00pm thu 10:00am - 10:00pm fri 10:00am - 10:00pm sat 10:00am - 10:00pm sun 10:00am - 10:00pm

More times Asian Fusion Vietnamese Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly

Weaving the authentic flavours, spices and herbs of Vietnam into every dish, Viet De Cuisine is proud to serve traditional and creative Asian cuisine.



Opened in 2018 by Chef David Duc (originally from Hanoi), Viet De Cuisine restaurant celebrates Vietnamese street food and traditional fare. David has spent 18 years working as an innovative chef in a number of international kitchens, and is delighted to bring his home comfort foods to New Zealand diners.



His menu bursts with flavour and creativity. Think fragrant noodles, sticky rice and steaming bowls of Pho, finished with herbs of mint, cilantro and lemongrass. Enjoy tender meats, like their slow cooked pork belly, or try the zingy seafood curries and mango salads. With a vegetarian menu of Asian-inspired delights, like the kumara curry and mushroom stir fry, everyone will find something delicious to sink their teeth into.