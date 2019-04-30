-
152 Hurstmere Road, Takapau, Takapau
- Chinese International Pizza Sharing Platters Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Pasta
- Family Friendly - High Chair
11:30AM - 15:00PM,
17:00PM - 22:00PM More times
mon
11:30am - 3:00pm,
5:00pm - 10:00pm
tue
11:30am - 3:00pm,
5:00pm - 10:00pm
wed
11:30am - 3:00pm,
5:00pm - 10:00pm
thu
11:30am - 3:00pm,
5:00pm - 10:00pm
fri
11:30am - 3:00pm,
5:00pm - 10:00pm
sat
11:30am - 3:00pm,
5:00pm - 10:00pm
sun
11:30am - 3:00pm,
5:00pm - 10:00pm
- mon 11:30am - 3:00pm,
- $$ - Avg Main $20+
NZTang
- $ $ $ $
Info
Founded in 2018, Epicurean Management Ltd. (EML) is a company that specializes in development, management and operational excellence of innovative food and beverage concepts.
EML is committed to develop truly 5-star concepts centered around providing quality food, attentive service and good value for money to all customers. We always use the freshest ingredients, use authentic recipes, well trained chefs and the highest standards of hygiene and quality control. We always aim to exceed customer expectations through superior customer service, innovative menus, cutting edge restaurant designs and ambiance as well as special marketing and promotions
Mr. Derek Ng, the founder of EML, has more than 35 years of food and beverage experience gained from working with leading restaurant companies in Hong Kong, China and Australia and the UK. His employers have been both private and listed companies. Derek has developed and managed a full spectrum of food service categories including western casual restaurants and bars, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Thai casual concepts and brands, Western and Chinese coffee brands and Western and Asian fast food concepts and brands.
- Fresh from the sea
- Snack & cold plate
- Dumplings selection & soup
- Main plate
- Rice, noodle & pasta
- Dessert
- Side plate
Scallops sashimiSizes: per piece -$6.00
Salmon sashimiSizes: 4 pieces -$15.00
Tuna sashimiSizes: 4 pieces -$18.00
Oyster
Lobster
Diamond clams
Cooking method: A. Black bean & chilli l B. Ginger & onion l C. GarlicPrice: $29.00
Xiangla tudou
Hand cut potato chips, garlic ginger, chilli, cumin peanutsPrice: $15.00
Dou ban
Crispy broad beans, sichuan pepper, peanut cuminPrice: $15.00
Liang cai
Shredded pork vermicelli salad, sun dried shrimp, cucumber, carrot & garlic vinaigrettePrice: $18.00
Bocai fensi
Spinach vermicelli salad, ginger & wasabi dressing, peanutsPrice: $18.00
Koushui ji
Chicken leg, sichuan pepper, sesame dressing, peanutsPrice: $21.00
Kaoya juanbing
Roast duck, pancakes, sprouts, carrots, cucumber, corianderSizes: 3 pieces -$24.00
Tang chicken wingSizes: 4 pieces -$23.00
Spicy calamari
Served with sweet chilli saucePrice: $23.00
Shepherd's purse & pork in soupSizes: 8 pieces -$15.00
Pork, prawn & Chinese cabbageSizes: 8 pieces -$17.00
Zhong jiao zi
Pork and prawn dumplings with garlic and chilli oil dressing, peanutsSizes: 8 pieces -$17.00
Jirong sumi geng
Minced chicken sweet corn soup with eggs, sesames oilSizes: PP -$6.00
Bowl -$19.00
Guo tie
Pan fried beef dumpling, celerySizes: 4 pieces -$17.00
Rou jia mo
Slow braised pork belly pocketsSizes: 4 pieces -$23.00
Songshu yu
De-boned snapper, capsicum & tomato salad, pinenuts, sweet and sour saucePrice: $46.00
Suijing xiaqiu
Prawn cutlets, snow peas, celery, ginger, spring onionPrice: $38.00
Gongpao jiding
Free range chicken thigh, chilli, spring onions, ginger, garlic cashewPrice: $33.00
Zhenjiang spare ribs
Slow braised spare pork ribs with black vinegar, white sesame-seed and house saladPrice: $29.00
Hongshao rou
Slow braised pork belly, bok choy, pork glazePrice: $29.00
Shuizhu niurou
Angus beef, sichuan pepper, chiili, garlic, bean sproutsPrice: $41.00
Heijiao niuzaili
Savannah angus eye fillet, black pepper sauce, red onions, mushroomPrice: $44.00
Guo bao rou
North Eastern Chinese style crispy pork, carrot, ginger, corianderPrice: $29.00
Salt & pepper lamb rack
Panko, capsicum, spring onion, ginger, garlic and sichuan pepperPrice: $38.00
Grill sirloin steakPrice: $36.00
Gill fish of the dayPrice: $36.00
Mapo tofu
Work tossed tofu, angus beef mince, chilli bean paste topped with sichuan pepper oilPrice: $26.00
Fish n' chips
Served with garden saladPrice: $23.00
Beef burger
Beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, baconPrice: $25.00
Crab meat fried rice
Hong Kong stylePrice: $26.00
Chicken & prawn fired ricePrice: $23.00
Beef fried ricePrice: $21.00
Cold chicken noodlePrice: $17.00
Pek noodlePrice: $19.00
Roast duck noodle in soupPrice: $21.00
Beef noodle in soupPrice: $21.00
Spaghetti vegetarianPrice: $17.00
Spaghetti bolognesePrice: $21.00
Spaghetti carbonaraPrice: $21.00
Zha bingqilin
Deep fried vanilla ice cream butterscotch and coconutPrice: $15.00
Mango sago
Mango sorbet, coconut, sagoPrice: $15.00
Ice cream
Chef's choice ice cream selectionPrice: $10.00
Xianggu bok choy
Wok fried mushroom, bok choy, garlicPrice: $19.00
Zengfensi yabai
Steamed wong bok, vermicelli, garlicPrice: $19.00
Spice crusted tofu
Wok fried tofu, onion, capsicum, garlic, gingerPrice: $21.00
Sijidou
Green bean, pork mince, black bean, garlic, gingerPrice: $23.00
De san xian
Eggplant, potato, capsicum, garlicPrice: $23.00
