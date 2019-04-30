11:30AM - 15:00PM,<br/> 17:00PM - 22:00PM More times mon 11:30am - 3:00pm,

Founded in 2018, Epicurean Management Ltd. (EML) is a company that specializes in development, management and operational excellence of innovative food and beverage concepts.

EML is committed to develop truly 5-star concepts centered around providing quality food, attentive service and good value for money to all customers. We always use the freshest ingredients, use authentic recipes, well trained chefs and the highest standards of hygiene and quality control. We always aim to exceed customer expectations through superior customer service, innovative menus, cutting edge restaurant designs and ambiance as well as special marketing and promotions



Mr. Derek Ng, the founder of EML, has more than 35 years of food and beverage experience gained from working with leading restaurant companies in Hong Kong, China and Australia and the UK. His employers have been both private and listed companies. Derek has developed and managed a full spectrum of food service categories including western casual restaurants and bars, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Thai casual concepts and brands, Western and Chinese coffee brands and Western and Asian fast food concepts and brands.