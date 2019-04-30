Book a Table
NZTang

  • $ $ $ $
  • 152 Hurstmere Road, Takapau, Takapau
  • Chinese International Pizza Sharing Platters Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Pasta
  • Family Friendly - High Chair
  • 11:30AM - 15:00PM,
    17:00PM - 22:00PM     More times
    • mon 11:30am - 3:00pm,
      5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • tue 11:30am - 3:00pm,
      5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 11:30am - 3:00pm,
      5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 11:30am - 3:00pm,
      5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 11:30am - 3:00pm,
      5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 11:30am - 3:00pm,
      5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sun 11:30am - 3:00pm,
      5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+
Founded in 2018, Epicurean Management Ltd. (EML) is a company that specializes in development, management and operational excellence of innovative food and beverage concepts.
EML is committed to develop truly 5-star concepts centered around providing quality food, attentive service and good value for money to all customers. We always use the freshest ingredients, use authentic recipes, well trained chefs and the highest standards of hygiene and quality control. We always aim to exceed customer expectations through superior customer service, innovative menus, cutting edge restaurant designs and ambiance as well as special marketing and promotions

Mr. Derek Ng, the founder of EML, has more than 35 years of food and beverage experience gained from working with leading restaurant companies in Hong Kong, China and Australia and the UK. His employers have been both private and listed companies. Derek has developed and managed a full spectrum of food service categories including western casual restaurants and bars, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Thai casual concepts and brands, Western and Chinese coffee brands and Western and Asian fast food concepts and brands.

Menu

Scallops sashimi

Sizes: per piece -$6.00

Salmon sashimi

Sizes: 4 pieces -$15.00

Tuna sashimi

Sizes: 4 pieces -$18.00

Oyster

Lobster

Diamond clams

Cooking method: A. Black bean & chilli l B. Ginger & onion l C. Garlic

Price: $29.00

Xiangla tudou

Hand cut potato chips, garlic ginger, chilli, cumin peanuts

Price: $15.00

Dou ban

Crispy broad beans, sichuan pepper, peanut cumin

Price: $15.00

Liang cai

Shredded pork vermicelli salad, sun dried shrimp, cucumber, carrot & garlic vinaigrette

Price: $18.00

Bocai fensi

Spinach vermicelli salad, ginger & wasabi dressing, peanuts

Price: $18.00

Koushui ji

Chicken leg, sichuan pepper, sesame dressing, peanuts

Price: $21.00

Kaoya juanbing

Roast duck, pancakes, sprouts, carrots, cucumber, coriander

Sizes: 3 pieces -$24.00

Tang chicken wing

Sizes: 4 pieces -$23.00

Spicy calamari

Served with sweet chilli sauce

Price: $23.00

Shepherd's purse & pork in soup

Sizes: 8 pieces -$15.00

Pork, prawn & Chinese cabbage

Sizes: 8 pieces -$17.00

Zhong jiao zi

Pork and prawn dumplings with garlic and chilli oil dressing, peanuts

Sizes: 8 pieces -$17.00

Jirong sumi geng

Minced chicken sweet corn soup with eggs, sesames oil

Sizes: PP -$6.00
Bowl -$19.00

Guo tie

Pan fried beef dumpling, celery

Sizes: 4 pieces -$17.00

Rou jia mo

Slow braised pork belly pockets

Sizes: 4 pieces -$23.00

Songshu yu

De-boned snapper, capsicum & tomato salad, pinenuts, sweet and sour sauce

Price: $46.00

Suijing xiaqiu

Prawn cutlets, snow peas, celery, ginger, spring onion

Price: $38.00

Gongpao jiding

Free range chicken thigh, chilli, spring onions, ginger, garlic cashew

Price: $33.00

Zhenjiang spare ribs

Slow braised spare pork ribs with black vinegar, white sesame-seed and house salad

Price: $29.00

Hongshao rou

Slow braised pork belly, bok choy, pork glaze

Price: $29.00

Shuizhu niurou

Angus beef, sichuan pepper, chiili, garlic, bean sprouts

Price: $41.00

Heijiao niuzaili

Savannah angus eye fillet, black pepper sauce, red onions, mushroom

Price: $44.00

Guo bao rou

North Eastern Chinese style crispy pork, carrot, ginger, coriander

Price: $29.00

Salt & pepper lamb rack

Panko, capsicum, spring onion, ginger, garlic and sichuan pepper

Price: $38.00

Grill sirloin steak

Price: $36.00

Gill fish of the day

Price: $36.00

Mapo tofu

Work tossed tofu, angus beef mince, chilli bean paste topped with sichuan pepper oil

Price: $26.00

Fish n' chips

Served with garden salad

Price: $23.00

Beef burger

Beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, bacon

Price: $25.00

Crab meat fried rice

Hong Kong style

Price: $26.00

Chicken & prawn fired rice

Price: $23.00

Beef fried rice

Price: $21.00

Cold chicken noodle

Price: $17.00

Pek noodle

Price: $19.00

Roast duck noodle in soup

Price: $21.00

Beef noodle in soup

Price: $21.00

Spaghetti vegetarian

Price: $17.00

Spaghetti bolognese

Price: $21.00

Spaghetti carbonara

Price: $21.00

Zha bingqilin

Deep fried vanilla ice cream butterscotch and coconut

Price: $15.00

Mango sago

Mango sorbet, coconut, sago

Price: $15.00

Ice cream

Chef's choice ice cream selection

Price: $10.00

Xianggu bok choy

Wok fried mushroom, bok choy, garlic

Price: $19.00

Zengfensi yabai

Steamed wong bok, vermicelli, garlic

Price: $19.00

Spice crusted tofu

Wok fried tofu, onion, capsicum, garlic, ginger

Price: $21.00

Sijidou

Green bean, pork mince, black bean, garlic, ginger

Price: $23.00

De san xian

Eggplant, potato, capsicum, garlic

Price: $23.00

Powered by OpenMenu

Book a table at NZTang
