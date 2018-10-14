Chim Choo Ree has been a popular Hamilton eatery for a while, with many customers returning time and architecture is complemented by unfussy décor. The simple approach carries through to the menu, with a fresh again for their favourites cooked by co-owner-head chef Cameron Farmilo (pictured). Friendly and knowledgeable staff welcome diners to the small converted brewery overlooking the Waikato River. The art deco -flavoured tuna tartare entree lifted with a miso mayo and a tangy spike from ruby grapefruit, and snapper agnolotti with fennel and beurre blanc. Puddings are classic with a twist – an attractive and interesting coconut pannacotta sits atop lychee granita, all topped with banana ash ice cream and a sesame and peanut crunch. The food is complemented by a pleasing selection of wines.