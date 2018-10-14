- Home
- 07-839 4329
Chim-Choo-Ree is guaranteed to be crowded on almost any night of the week, with people drawn to its quirky charm. It's a small, simply furnished space enhanced by art deco lampshades, a generously proportioned bar, a splashy wall mural, and friendly staff.
Chef and co-owner Cameron Farmilo is known for his thoughtful, creative food. Ravioli is silky smooth, filled with smoked ricotta and crushed peas, while the burnt honey panna cotta, accompanied by fig leaf ice-cream and fresh figs, is a seasonal delight. The short-but-sweet wine list delivers sure matches. Staff are knowledgeable and service flows nicely.
Rice paper rolls, hoisin duck, miso cabbage, nam jim, peanutsPrice: $13.00
Lamb ribs, sumac, sesame, white bean pureePrice: $16.00
Crayfish roll, brioche, watercress, kewpiePrice: $22.00
Atlantic scallops, cauliflower, pancetta, caper & raisinPrice: $22.00
Beef tataki, sesame mayo, tamarind, soy mirin, pickled shallotsPrice: $20.00
Gnocchi, mushroom, goat curd, pine nuts, watercressSizes: small -$16.00
large -$30.00
Flat iron steak, shoestring fries, lyonnaise, rocketPrice: $32.00
Snapper, confit fennel, sweetcorn, clams, salsa verdePrice: $36.00
Sweet potato pie, popcorn ice cream, milk crumb, maple jellyPrice: $16.00
Sour cherry sorbet
Cheesecake whip, miso caramel, walnut streusel, passionfruitPrice: $16.00
Rice pudding mousse, ambrosia, lime mascarpone, sherbetPrice: $16.00
Warm focaccia
Salami sopressa, jamon serrano, duck liver parfait, cornichons, walnut chutneySizes: Small -$25.00
Large -$35.00
Yellow fin tuna, miso mayo, crispy nori, tobikoPrice: $19.00
Salmon ceviche, nuoc mam, pickled vegetables, capersPrice: $19.00
Snapper ceviche, citrus, cucumber, chilliPrice: $19.00
Seared Atlantic scallops, cauliflower, bacon, capers, raisinsPrice: $19.00
Twice-cooked Berkshire pork belly, agrodolcePrice: $19.00
Grilled Mooloolah king prawns, chilli jam butter, Asian saladPrice: $20.00
Spiced lamb ribs, hoisin, goat curd, sumacPrice: $16.00
Beef tataki, sesame mayo, tamarind, soy mirin, pickled shallotsPrice: $19.00
Ricotta, house-made pasta, almond brown butter, tamarindPrice: $19.00
Duck breast, almond cream, braised red cabbage, turnips, calvero neroPrice: $38.00
Eye fillet, truffle potato marquise, ssamjang chilliPrice: $39.00
Sous-vide lamb rump, sweet breads, carrots, smoked yoghurtPrice: $38.00
Snapper, crayfish, roasted eggplant, sweetcorn, fennel, salsa verdePrice: $39.00
Pappardelle, beef shin, gremolata, provolonePrice: $36.00
Grain finished Wakanui sirloin 250g, marrow, parsley & shallot vinaigrettePrice: $43.00
Buckwheat risotto, pumpkin, courgette, tomato, candied pumpkin seedsPrice: $36.00
Pan fried new season potatoes, rosemary, garlicPrice: $9.00
Green beans, crispy baconPrice: $9.00
Gai Ian, hoisin, sesame oilPrice: $9.00
Backyard Gem mixed salad, orange vinaigrette, parmesanPrice: $8.00
Sweet potato pie
Caramel sesame and chocolate peanut ice cream, milk crumb, maple jellyPrice: $16.00
Warm flourless chocolate cake
Spiced pumpkin, whisky ice cream, chocolate streuselPrice: $16.00
Everberry sorbet
Cheesecake whip, miso caramel, walnut streusel, passionfruitPrice: $16.00
Rice pudding mousse
Strawberry condensed milk ice cream, lime mascarpone, sherbetPrice: $16.00
Coconut pannacotta
Strawberry kaffir lime ice cream, sesame and peanut, lychee granitaPrice: $16.00
Churros, dulce de lechePrice: $12.00
Affogatto
Espresso, ice cream, FrangelicoPrice: $13.00
Cheese board; poppy seed lavash, fig & whisky jam
Over The Moon – Galactic Gold, Mt Eliza – Farmhouse Cheddar, Blue Monkey – Traditional BlueSizes: small -$21.00
large -$40.00
Short/Long BlackPrice: $3.50
MacchiatoPrice: $3.50
PiccoloPrice: $3.50
Flat WhitePrice: $4.00
CappuccinoPrice: $4.00
MochaPrice: $5.00
LattePrice: $5.00
Hot ChocolatePrice: $5.00
Hot malt & chocolate or caramelPrice: $6.00
Turkish Apple TeaPrice: $6.00
Harney & Sons Fine TePrice: $5.00
English Breakfast
Earl Grey
Dragon Pearl Jasmin
Peppermint Herbal
Pomegranate Oolong
Hot Cinnamon Spice
Campbells Rutherglen Muscat, VictoriaSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$70.00
Campbells Rutherglen Topaque, VictoriaSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$70.00
Villa Maria Reserve Noble Riesling, MarlborougSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$65.00
Pyramid Valley ‘08 Late Harvest Riesling, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$110.00
Alvear Pedro Ximénez 1927 Sherry, SpainSizes: 60ml -$12.00
Taylor’s Tawny Port, PortugalSizes: 60ml -$12.00
Taylor’s Port 10yr, PortugaSizes: 60ml -$14.00
Delord Armagnac, FranceSizes: 30ml -$12.00
Hennessy VSOP Cognac, FranceSizes: 30ml -$12.00
Herradura Tequila (100% Agave), MexicoSizes: 30ml -$12.00
Professional Reviews: Chim Choo Ree
Average Professional Review Score
1 reviews
Restaurant Review: Chim Choo Ree4.0 Cuisine 14 October 2018
Chim Choo Ree has been a popular Hamilton eatery for a while, with many customers returning time and architecture is complemented by unfussy décor. The simple approach carries through to the menu, with a fresh again for their favourites cooked by co-owner-head chef Cameron Farmilo (pictured). Friendly and knowledgeable staff welcome diners to the small converted brewery overlooking the Waikato River. The art deco -flavoured tuna tartare entree lifted with a miso mayo and a tangy spike from ruby grapefruit, and snapper agnolotti with fennel and beurre blanc. Puddings are classic with a twist – an attractive and interesting coconut pannacotta sits atop lychee granita, all topped with banana ash ice cream and a sesame and peanut crunch. The food is complemented by a pleasing selection of wines.
TripAdvisor Reviews: Chim Choo Ree
- 2017 Beef & Lamb Award received @ 26 September 2017 None
- 2018 Cuisine Top 100 received @ 9 September 2018 This restaurant is in the Cuisine Good Food Awards Top 100 for 2018 and will be featured in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018. The Top 100 restaurants are also the finalists for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2018, and the Winners will be announced on the 15th of October.
- 2018 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 15 October 2018 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
