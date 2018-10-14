Chim Choo Ree

  • $ $ $ $
404 reviews
  • Brewery Building
    14 Bridge Street
    Hamilton Central, Hamilton
  • Asian Asian Fusion
  • 5:00pm - 10:00pm More times
    • mon 5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • tue 5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 5:00pm - 10:00pm
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+

Other Information

  • 07-839 4329
Chim-Choo-Ree is guaranteed to be crowded on almost any night of the week, with people drawn to its quirky charm. It's a small, simply furnished space enhanced by art deco lampshades, a generously proportioned bar, a splashy wall mural, and friendly staff.

Chef and co-owner Cameron Farmilo is known for his thoughtful, creative food. Ravioli is silky smooth, filled with smoked ricotta and crushed peas, while the burnt honey panna cotta, accompanied by fig leaf ice-cream and fresh figs, is a seasonal delight. The short-but-sweet wine list delivers sure matches. Staff are knowledgeable and service flows nicely.

Menu

Rice paper rolls, hoisin duck, miso cabbage, nam jim, peanuts

Price: $13.00

Lamb ribs, sumac, sesame, white bean puree

Price: $16.00

Crayfish roll, brioche, watercress, kewpie

Price: $22.00

Atlantic scallops, cauliflower, pancetta, caper & raisin

Price: $22.00

Beef tataki, sesame mayo, tamarind, soy mirin, pickled shallots

Price: $20.00

Gnocchi, mushroom, goat curd, pine nuts, watercress

Sizes: small -$16.00
large -$30.00

Flat iron steak, shoestring fries, lyonnaise, rocket

Price: $32.00

Snapper, confit fennel, sweetcorn, clams, salsa verde

Price: $36.00

Sweet potato pie, popcorn ice cream, milk crumb, maple jelly

Price: $16.00

Sour cherry sorbet

Cheesecake whip, miso caramel, walnut streusel, passionfruit

Price: $16.00

Rice pudding mousse, ambrosia, lime mascarpone, sherbet

Price: $16.00

Warm focaccia

Salami sopressa, jamon serrano, duck liver parfait, cornichons, walnut chutney

Sizes: Small -$25.00
Large -$35.00

Yellow fin tuna, miso mayo, crispy nori, tobiko

Price: $19.00

Salmon ceviche, nuoc mam, pickled vegetables, capers

Price: $19.00

Snapper ceviche, citrus, cucumber, chilli

Price: $19.00

Seared Atlantic scallops, cauliflower, bacon, capers, raisins

Price: $19.00

Twice-cooked Berkshire pork belly, agrodolce

Price: $19.00

Grilled Mooloolah king prawns, chilli jam butter, Asian salad

Price: $20.00

Spiced lamb ribs, hoisin, goat curd, sumac

Price: $16.00

Beef tataki, sesame mayo, tamarind, soy mirin, pickled shallots

Price: $19.00

Ricotta, house-made pasta, almond brown butter, tamarind

Price: $19.00

Duck breast, almond cream, braised red cabbage, turnips, calvero nero

Price: $38.00

Eye fillet, truffle potato marquise, ssamjang chilli

Price: $39.00

Sous-vide lamb rump, sweet breads, carrots, smoked yoghurt

Price: $38.00

Snapper, crayfish, roasted eggplant, sweetcorn, fennel, salsa verde

Price: $39.00

Pappardelle, beef shin, gremolata, provolone

Price: $36.00

Grain finished Wakanui sirloin 250g, marrow, parsley & shallot vinaigrette

Price: $43.00

Buckwheat risotto, pumpkin, courgette, tomato, candied pumpkin seeds

Price: $36.00

Pan fried new season potatoes, rosemary, garlic

Price: $9.00

Green beans, crispy bacon

Price: $9.00

Gai Ian, hoisin, sesame oil

Price: $9.00

Backyard Gem mixed salad, orange vinaigrette, parmesan

Price: $8.00

Sweet potato pie

Caramel sesame and chocolate peanut ice cream, milk crumb, maple jelly

Price: $16.00

Warm flourless chocolate cake

Spiced pumpkin, whisky ice cream, chocolate streusel

Price: $16.00

Everberry sorbet

Cheesecake whip, miso caramel, walnut streusel, passionfruit

Price: $16.00

Rice pudding mousse

Strawberry condensed milk ice cream, lime mascarpone, sherbet

Price: $16.00

Coconut pannacotta

Strawberry kaffir lime ice cream, sesame and peanut, lychee granita

Price: $16.00

Churros, dulce de leche

Price: $12.00

Affogatto

Espresso, ice cream, Frangelico

Price: $13.00

Cheese board; poppy seed lavash, fig & whisky jam

Over The Moon – Galactic Gold, Mt Eliza – Farmhouse Cheddar, Blue Monkey – Traditional Blue

Sizes: small -$21.00
large -$40.00

Short/Long Black

Price: $3.50

Macchiato

Price: $3.50

Piccolo

Price: $3.50

Flat White

Price: $4.00

Cappuccino

Price: $4.00

Mocha

Price: $5.00

Latte

Price: $5.00

Hot Chocolate

Price: $5.00

Hot malt & chocolate or caramel

Price: $6.00

Turkish Apple Tea

Price: $6.00

Harney & Sons Fine Te

Price: $5.00

English Breakfast

Earl Grey

Dragon Pearl Jasmin

Peppermint Herbal

Pomegranate Oolong

Hot Cinnamon Spice

Campbells Rutherglen Muscat, Victoria

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$70.00

Campbells Rutherglen Topaque, Victoria

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$70.00

Villa Maria Reserve Noble Riesling, Marlboroug

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$65.00

Pyramid Valley ‘08 Late Harvest Riesling, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$110.00

Alvear Pedro Ximénez 1927 Sherry, Spain

Sizes: 60ml -$12.00

Taylor’s Tawny Port, Portugal

Sizes: 60ml -$12.00

Taylor’s Port 10yr, Portuga

Sizes: 60ml -$14.00

Delord Armagnac, France

Sizes: 30ml -$12.00

Hennessy VSOP Cognac, France

Sizes: 30ml -$12.00

Herradura Tequila (100% Agave), Mexico

Sizes: 30ml -$12.00

Professional Reviews: Chim Choo Ree

Average Professional Review Score

1 reviews

Restaurant Review: Chim Choo Ree

4.0 Cuisine 14 October 2018

Chim Choo Ree has been a popular Hamilton eatery for a while, with many customers returning time and architecture is complemented by unfussy décor. The simple approach carries through to the menu, with a fresh again for their favourites cooked by co-owner-head chef Cameron Farmilo (pictured). Friendly and knowledgeable staff welcome diners to the small converted brewery overlooking the Waikato River. The art deco -flavoured tuna tartare entree lifted with a miso mayo and a tangy spike from ruby grapefruit, and snapper agnolotti with fennel and beurre blanc. Puddings are classic with a twist – an attractive and interesting coconut pannacotta sits atop lychee granita, all topped with banana ash ice cream and a sesame and peanut crunch. The food is complemented by a pleasing selection of wines.

continue reading
  2017 Beef & Lamb Award 2017 Beef & Lamb Award received @ 26 September 2017
  2018 Cuisine Top 100 2018 Cuisine Top 100 received @ 9 September 2018 This restaurant is in the Cuisine Good Food Awards Top 100 for 2018 and will be featured in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018. The Top 100 restaurants are also the finalists for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2018, and the Winners will be announced on the 15th of October.
  2018 Cuisine - 1 Hat 2018 Cuisine - 1 Hat received @ 15 October 2018 The hat awards are the most prestigious awards that Cuisine offer.
