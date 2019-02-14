Nova has been established in the heart of the Octagon since 1996. We pride ourselves on our seasonal made from scratch menu, Allpress coffee, and freshly baked treats. We are famous for our breakfasts and produce the best desserts in town.



Our lunch and dinner menus feature local seafood, fresh produce, and change regularly to reflect the seasons. If you fancy a quick nibble our well stocked cake cabinet caters for you perfectly and includes both gluten and dairy free choices.