29 The Octagon
Dunedin Central, Dunedin
- RANZ Vouchers
- $$$ - Avg Main $30+
- 03-479 0808
Nova
Dunedin Central, Dunedin
- $ $ $ $
Nova has been established in the heart of the Octagon since 1996. We pride ourselves on our seasonal made from scratch menu, Allpress coffee, and freshly baked treats. We are famous for our breakfasts and produce the best desserts in town.
Our lunch and dinner menus feature local seafood, fresh produce, and change regularly to reflect the seasons. If you fancy a quick nibble our well stocked cake cabinet caters for you perfectly and includes both gluten and dairy free choices.
Charcuterie Plate
Salami, spicy pork, cornichons, ciabatta & Provisions chutneyPrice: $14.90
Panko & Parmesan Chicken
Blue cheese & kimchi mayoPrice: $13.90
Soup Of The Day
With toasted foccaciaPrice: $7.90
South American Gumbo
Smoked Fish, mussels, prawns and chorizo. Served with toasted ryePrice: $10.90
Chicken Liver Pate
Confit onion jam & lavoshPrice: $14.90
Garlic Bread
Herb bun & garic butterPrice: $7.90
Maple Bacon Salad
Tussock Creek feta, apple, crushed hazelnuts & dijon vinaigrettePrice: $17.90
Cauliflower & Cheese Croquettes
Green salad & aioliPrice: $20.90
Grilled Nova Burger
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, aioli, lettuce & friesPrice: $20.90
Pulled Pork Po' Boy
French baguette, slow cooked pork, slaw & Japanese mayoPrice: $18.00
Caesar Salad
Cos lettuce, rimu bacon, brioche croutons, anchovies, poached eggPrice: $17.90
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
American mustard, pickles, cheddar, lettuce & shoestring fries
Petite Caesar SaladPrice: $8.90
Seasonal VegetablesPrice: $8.50
Shoestring Fries With AioliPrice: $5.50
Side SaladPrice: $7.90
Fresh Papardelle
Chorizo, prawns, Nepoletana sauce & parmesanPrice: $23.90
Wok Vegetables
Steamed jasmine rice & toasted cashew nutsPrice: $18.90
Vegetarian Risotto
See specialsPrice: $17.90
Singapore Laksa
Chicken, prawn, rice noodles, vegetables & crushed peanutsPrice: $23.90
Red Tussock Venison Loin
Kumara fondant, pea puree & nectarine chutneyPrice: $35.90
250 Gram Eye Fillet
Potato terrine, pan jus & horseradish creamPrice: $34.90
Otago Wild Hare Leg
Thyme mash, crispy prosciutto, beetroot puree & confit onionPrice: $32.90
Slow Roasted Pork Belly
Smoked ham hock, seasonal vegetable broth & cressPrice: $33.90
Battered Market Fish
Potato salad, Wasabi tartare & greensPrice: $29.90
Chef's Dish
See specials paper : POA
Platter For 2
Soup taster, foccacia, evansdale cheese, garlic hummas, panko chicken, dukkah & EVOOPrice: $22.50
Celery Salt WedgesPrice: $7.90
Shoestring FriesPrice: $8.50
Lemon Posset
Berry sorbet, almond shortbread & candied lemon zestPrice: $12.90
Nova Cone
Dark chocolate & honeycomb mousse, caramel anglaisePrice: $12.90
Vanilla Bean Brulee
Rhubarb compote & lavoshPrice: $12.90
Ginger & Plum Pudding
Salted caramel ice cream & hazelnut pralinePrice: $12.90
Classic Tiramisu
Finished with Allpress coffee bean pralinePrice: $12.90
