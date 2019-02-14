Nova

  • $ $ $ $
Book Now
  • 29 The Octagon
    Dunedin Central, Dunedin
  • RANZ Vouchers
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+

Other Information

Expand
  • 03-479 0808
loading facebook feed...

Nova

29 The Octagon
Dunedin Central, Dunedin
  • $ $ $ $

Info

Nova has been established in the heart of the Octagon since 1996. We pride ourselves on our seasonal made from scratch menu, Allpress coffee, and freshly baked treats. We are famous for our breakfasts and produce the best desserts in town.

Our lunch and dinner menus feature local seafood, fresh produce, and change regularly to reflect the seasons. If you fancy a quick nibble our well stocked cake cabinet caters for you perfectly and includes both gluten and dairy free choices.

Menu

Charcuterie Plate

Salami, spicy pork, cornichons, ciabatta & Provisions chutney

Price: $14.90

Panko & Parmesan Chicken

Blue cheese & kimchi mayo

Price: $13.90

Soup Of The Day

With toasted foccacia

Price: $7.90

South American Gumbo

Smoked Fish, mussels, prawns and chorizo. Served with toasted rye

Price: $10.90

Chicken Liver Pate

Confit onion jam & lavosh

Price: $14.90

Garlic Bread

Herb bun & garic butter

Price: $7.90

Maple Bacon Salad

Tussock Creek feta, apple, crushed hazelnuts & dijon vinaigrette

Price: $17.90

Cauliflower & Cheese Croquettes

Green salad & aioli

Price: $20.90

Grilled Nova Burger

Marinated chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, aioli, lettuce & fries

Price: $20.90

Pulled Pork Po' Boy

French baguette, slow cooked pork, slaw & Japanese mayo

Price: $18.00

Caesar Salad

Cos lettuce, rimu bacon, brioche croutons, anchovies, poached egg

Price: $17.90

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

American mustard, pickles, cheddar, lettuce & shoestring fries

Petite Caesar Salad

Price: $8.90

Seasonal Vegetables

Price: $8.50

Shoestring Fries With Aioli

Price: $5.50

Side Salad

Price: $7.90

Fresh Papardelle

Chorizo, prawns, Nepoletana sauce & parmesan

Price: $23.90

Wok Vegetables

Steamed jasmine rice & toasted cashew nuts

Price: $18.90

Vegetarian Risotto

See specials

Price: $17.90

Singapore Laksa

Chicken, prawn, rice noodles, vegetables & crushed peanuts

Price: $23.90

Red Tussock Venison Loin

Kumara fondant, pea puree & nectarine chutney

Price: $35.90

250 Gram Eye Fillet

Potato terrine, pan jus & horseradish cream

Price: $34.90

Otago Wild Hare Leg

Thyme mash, crispy prosciutto, beetroot puree & confit onion

Price: $32.90

Slow Roasted Pork Belly

Smoked ham hock, seasonal vegetable broth & cress

Price: $33.90

Battered Market Fish

Potato salad, Wasabi tartare & greens

Price: $29.90

Chef's Dish

See specials paper : POA

Platter For 2

Soup taster, foccacia, evansdale cheese, garlic hummas, panko chicken, dukkah & EVOO

Price: $22.50

Celery Salt Wedges

Price: $7.90

Shoestring Fries

Price: $8.50

Lemon Posset

Berry sorbet, almond shortbread & candied lemon zest

Price: $12.90

Nova Cone

Dark chocolate & honeycomb mousse, caramel anglaise

Price: $12.90

Vanilla Bean Brulee

Rhubarb compote & lavosh

Price: $12.90

Ginger & Plum Pudding

Salted caramel ice cream & hazelnut praline

Price: $12.90

Classic Tiramisu

Finished with Allpress coffee bean praline

Price: $12.90

Powered by OpenMenu

Reviews
Trip Advisor Reviews: Nova
People who booked this restaurant also booked
Etrusco at the Savoy
Etrusco at the Savoy Dunedin Central, Otago
CBK - Dunedin
CBK - Dunedin Dunedin Central, Otago
Fifty Gorillas Grill
Fifty Gorillas Grill Dunedin Central, Otago
Biggie's Pizza
Biggie's Pizza Dunedin Central, Otago