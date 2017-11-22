- Home
The Bicycle Thief
- $ $ $ $
-
136 Old Tai Tapu Road
Kennedys Bush, Christchurch
- Pizza Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
- Offers Early Bird Deals
-
- $$$ - Avg Main $30+

- 03-322 4731
The Bicycle Thief is located in close proximity to the Frensham Gardens in Christchurch. Indulge in modern European cuisine from their delicious seasonal menu. Choose to accompany your meal with a glass of wine, a cold beer or a delicious cocktail. The Bicycle Thief is a great place for a romantic date night or a long lunch with friends and family.
Place your booking today!
Green saladPrice: $9.00
Focaccia w/ olive oilPrice: $8.00
Smoked warehau balls w/ capsicum vinegar saucePrice: $14.00
Buttered greensPrice: $10.00
Warm marinated olivesPrice: $9.00
Chestnut gnocchi
w/ tomato vinegar sauce, goats cheese, tarragonPrice: $18.00
Venison carpaccio
charred onion, pickled walnut, raddish, watercress, red wine vinegarettePrice: $18.00
Terrine
ham hock, piccalilli, cornichon, crisp bacon breadPrice: $19.00
Zuppa
market fish, clams, prawns, tomato, saffron, rouillePrice: $19.00
Risotto
butternut squash, sage, mascarponePrice: $28.00
Parpadelle
braised goat, spinach, gremolataPrice: $28.00
Beef - kumara puree, buttered & crisp kale, nut brown butter jus, ribeyePrice: $36.00
Beef - kumara puree, buttered & crisp kale, nut brown butter jus, sirloinPrice: $34.00
Lamb
braised rolled leg, tomato, capers, olives, fennel, spring onionPrice: $34.00
Market fish
barigoule puy lentils, fried leek, watercress. POA
Polenta friesPrice: $12.00
Cauliflower - provolone, cuminPrice: $10.00
FriesPrice: $8.00
Buttered greensPrice: $10.00
Peas - bacon, truffle oilPrice: $10.00
Margherita
tomato base, buffalo mozzerella, fresh basilPrice: $24.00
Puttanesca
tomato base, anchovies, capers, black olives, chilliPrice: $24.00
Vesuvio
tomato base, pepperoni, black olives, chilli, red onionPrice: $26.00
Prosciutto e rucola
tomato base, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, ricotta, rocketPrice: $26.00
Salmone
treacle salmon, garlic oil, capers, red onion, almonds, sorrelPrice: $26.00
Autunno
free range smoky bacon, pear, gorgonzolaPrice: $26.00
Bianca
potato, rosemary, caramelised onions, parmesanPrice: $26.00
Carne di maiale
slow roasted pork, provolone, roast fennel, thyme, applePrice: $26.00
Funghi
roasted mushrooms, caramelised onions, gorgonzola, truffle oilPrice: $26.00
Carciofi
artichoke, olives, prosciutto, garlic oil, chilli, flat leaf parsleyPrice: $26.00
Manzo
salt cured beef, rocket pesto, ricotta, walnut, caramelised onion, parsleyPrice: $26.00
Zucca
pumpkin, basil pesto, sundried tomato, feta, pine nutsPrice: $26.00
Tiramisu
mascarpone, coffee, marsala, cocoaPrice: $14.00
Poached autumn fruits - zabaglionePrice: $16.00
Lemon curd
meringue, almond pastry, raspberry sorbetPrice: $15.00
Torta
chocolate, hazelnut, candied orange, vanilla ice creamPrice: $16.00
cheese
Professional Reviews: The Bicycle Thief
Average Professional Review Score
1 reviews
Review: Bicycle Thief, Kennedys Bush, Christchurch3.5 Jo Gilbert for Stuff 22 November 2017
It lives (for now) in a charming old house on a delightful country road surrounded by lush greenery and the occasional home. My first task upon leaving was to look up real estate listings for the area.
Seated outside in the sheltered courtyard on this sunny Sunday morning, both hats and sunscreen were available to borrow, as well as a decent brunch menu.
My salmon hash ($23) was a true treat with skillet roasted potatoes, hot smoked Akaroa salmon, horse radish, a poached egg, tarragon and crème fraîche. While not usually a big fan of horseradish, I found it really enhanced the subtleties of the salmon and potato. It was a generous portion too.
