The Bicycle Thief

It lives (for now) in a charming old house on a delightful country road surrounded by lush greenery and the occasional home. My first task upon leaving was to look up real estate listings for the area.

Seated outside in the sheltered courtyard on this sunny Sunday morning, both hats and sunscreen were available to borrow, as well as a decent brunch menu.

My salmon hash ($23) was a true treat with skillet roasted potatoes, hot smoked Akaroa salmon, horse radish, a poached egg, tarragon and crème fraîche. While not usually a big fan of horseradish, I found it really enhanced the subtleties of the salmon and potato. It was a generous portion too.