Other Information

  • 03-322 4731
Info
  • Pizza Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • Offers Early Bird Deals
The Bicycle Thief is located in close proximity to the Frensham Gardens in Christchurch. Indulge in modern European cuisine from their delicious seasonal menu. Choose to accompany your meal with a glass of wine, a cold beer or a delicious cocktail. The Bicycle Thief is a great place for a romantic date night or a long lunch with friends and family.

Menu

Green salad

Price: $9.00

Focaccia w/ olive oil

Price: $8.00

Smoked warehau balls w/ capsicum vinegar sauce

Price: $14.00

Buttered greens

Price: $10.00

Warm marinated olives

Price: $9.00

Chestnut gnocchi

w/ tomato vinegar sauce, goats cheese, tarragon

Price: $18.00

Venison carpaccio

charred onion, pickled walnut, raddish, watercress, red wine vinegarette

Price: $18.00

Terrine

ham hock, piccalilli, cornichon, crisp bacon bread

Price: $19.00

Zuppa

market fish, clams, prawns, tomato, saffron, rouille

Price: $19.00

Risotto

butternut squash, sage, mascarpone

Price: $28.00

Parpadelle

braised goat, spinach, gremolata

Price: $28.00

Beef - kumara puree, buttered & crisp kale, nut brown butter jus, ribeye

Price: $36.00

Beef - kumara puree, buttered & crisp kale, nut brown butter jus, sirloin

Price: $34.00

Lamb

braised rolled leg, tomato, capers, olives, fennel, spring onion

Price: $34.00

Market fish

barigoule puy lentils, fried leek, watercress. POA

Polenta fries

Price: $12.00

Cauliflower - provolone, cumin

Price: $10.00

Fries

Price: $8.00

Buttered greens

Price: $10.00

Peas - bacon, truffle oil

Price: $10.00

Margherita

tomato base, buffalo mozzerella, fresh basil

Price: $24.00

Puttanesca

tomato base, anchovies, capers, black olives, chilli

Price: $24.00

Vesuvio

tomato base, pepperoni, black olives, chilli, red onion

Price: $26.00

Prosciutto e rucola

tomato base, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, ricotta, rocket

Price: $26.00

Salmone

treacle salmon, garlic oil, capers, red onion, almonds, sorrel

Price: $26.00

Autunno

free range smoky bacon, pear, gorgonzola

Price: $26.00

Bianca

potato, rosemary, caramelised onions, parmesan

Price: $26.00

Carne di maiale

slow roasted pork, provolone, roast fennel, thyme, apple

Price: $26.00

Funghi

roasted mushrooms, caramelised onions, gorgonzola, truffle oil

Price: $26.00

Carciofi

artichoke, olives, prosciutto, garlic oil, chilli, flat leaf parsley

Price: $26.00

Manzo

salt cured beef, rocket pesto, ricotta, walnut, caramelised onion, parsley

Price: $26.00

Zucca

pumpkin, basil pesto, sundried tomato, feta, pine nuts

Price: $26.00

Tiramisu

mascarpone, coffee, marsala, cocoa

Price: $14.00

Poached autumn fruits - zabaglione

Price: $16.00

Lemon curd

meringue, almond pastry, raspberry sorbet

Price: $15.00

Torta

chocolate, hazelnut, candied orange, vanilla ice cream

Price: $16.00

cheese

Review: Bicycle Thief, Kennedys Bush, Christchurch

3.5 Jo Gilbert for Stuff 22 November 2017

It lives (for now) in a charming old house on a delightful country road surrounded by lush greenery and the occasional home. My first task upon leaving was to look up real estate listings for the area.

Seated outside in the sheltered courtyard on this sunny Sunday morning, both hats and sunscreen were available to borrow, as well as a decent brunch menu.

My salmon hash ($23) was a true treat with skillet roasted potatoes, hot smoked Akaroa salmon, horse radish, a poached egg, tarragon and crème fraîche. While not usually a big fan of horseradish, I found it really enhanced the subtleties of the salmon and potato. It was a generous portion too.

continue reading
