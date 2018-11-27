Casablanca - North West

  • $ $ $ $
Book Now
  • 2/22 Te Pumanawa Square, West Gate
    Westgate, Auckland
  • International Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly
  • 9:00am - 10:30pm More times
    • mon 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • tue 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • wed 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • thu 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • fri 9:00am - 11:00pm
    • sat 9:00am - 11:00pm
    • sun 9:00am - 11:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

Expand
  • 09-600 2797
loading facebook feed...

Casablanca - North West

  • 2/22 Te Pumanawa Square, West Gate
    Westgate, Auckland
  • $ $ $ $

Info
  • 9:00am - 10:30pm More times
    • mon 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • tue 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • wed 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • thu 9:00am - 10:30pm
    • fri 9:00am - 11:00pm
    • sat 9:00am - 11:00pm
    • sun 9:00am - 11:00pm
  • International Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly
  • Book a Table Now Call Restaurant

Casablanca brings the magic of North-African and Mediterranean cuisine to New Zealand.

Drop by Casablanca for an expertly brewed coffee, a full-course meal with the family or a wine and tapas with friends.

Our eclectic setting, vibrant food and genial staff will ensure a memorable experience.

Menu

Spanish tomato and garlic bread

Hot off the grill melted tomato and garlic butter

Price: $8.50

Eggs benedict

On pide bread with wilted spinach and hollandaise (GF+)

Price: $15.50

Smashed avocado

Poached eggs, crumbled feta on sourdough (DF+ | GF+)

Price: $16.50

French toast

Cinnamon sugar, poached apple, berry compote, maple syrup, cream and crushed pistachios

Price: $17.50

Moorish eggs

Baked with meatballs, onion and tomato, served with pide bread (DF)

Price: $19.50

Izmir eggs

Sautéed potatoes, scrambled eggs, parsley and olive oil (DF)

Price: $15.50

Menemen

Sautéed capsicum and tomato scrambled eggs on pide bread (GF+)

Price: $17.50

Creamy mushrooms

Blue cheese and parsley sauce with pide bread (GF+)

Price: $15.50

Kumru burger

Sujuk sausage, halloumi, tomato, gherkins and aioli in a toasted kumru bun, served with fries

Price: $21.50

Mediterranean omelette

Mushroom, halloumi, spinach, spring onion, tomato, olive and avocado salsa (DF+ | GF)

Price: $21.50

Casablanca breakfast platter

Smashed avo, grilled tomato, halloumi, bacon, kofta, mushroom, eggs, roasted potato and pide bread

Price: $26.50

Smashed avo

Price: $5.50

Pide bread

Price: $5.50

Bacon

Price: $6.50

Halloumi

Price: $8.00

Sujuk sausage

Price: $7.00

Mushrooms

Price: $7.00

Gluten free bread

Price: $4.50

Cyprus salad

Halloumi, chickpeas, courgette, cucumber, tomato, herbs & croutons (DF+ | VG+ | GF+)

Price: $19.50

Calamari salad

Pan fried calamari rings, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, rocket and cannellini beans (DF+)

Price: $22.50

Fattoush

Lebanese salad with cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs, spring onion and sumac, tossed with croutons and walnuts (GF+)

Price: $23.50

Moroccan prawn salad

Harrissa prawns, kumara, rocket and red onions, with ras el hanout dressing (DF)

Price: $26.50

Anatolian bride’s soup

Red lentil, mint soup drizzled with paprika oil, served with pide bread (DF | GF+)

Price: $12.50

Moroccan beef burger

Baba ganush, salad, fries, harissa aioli

Price: $18.50

Kumru burger

Sujuk sausage, halloumi, tomato, gherkins and aioli in a toasted kumru bun, served with fries

Price: $21.50

Cherkez chicken

Creamy walnut tarator, paprika oil and parsley, served on rice (GF+)

Price: $23.50

Falafel - Lunch plate

Hummus, tabouli and flat bread (VG+ | GF+)

Price: $17.50

Chicken - Lunch plate

Hummus, tabouli and flat bread (DF+ | GF+)

Price: $18.50

Lamb - Lunch plate

Hummus, tabouli and flat bread (GF+)

Price: $19.50

Lavash wrap

With salad, tabouli, hummus, served with (DF+)

Price: $18.50

Mezze platter

Dips, salads, olives and falafels, served with pide bread as a main or for sharing (DF+ | VG+)

Price: $29.50

Dolma

18 Bell pepper stuffed with rice, onion, currants, pinenuts, served with labneh (DF+ | VG+)

Price: $18.00

Spanakopita

Greek spinach, onion and feta cheese filo pastry parcel, served with labneh, apricot chutney and salad

Price: $24.00

Lahmajun

Istanbul street food pizza topped with spiced beef mince and onion, fresh rocket, tomato

Price: $21.50

Casa fish ‘n’chips

Pan fried fillets, served with fries, salad, lemon and aioli

Price: $26.00

Greek meatballs

Roasted potatoes, mediterranean vegetables, tomato and oregano sauce, labneh (DF+)

Price: $28.50

Char grilled kebabs

With harissa, grilled peppers, ajvar and potato mash

Citron chicken tagine

Ras el hanout, orange, carrots, olives and preserved lemon, couscous, yoghurt and coriander ( DF+ | GF+)

Price: $28.50

Moroccan lamb tagine

Slow roasted lamb shank with carrots and sultanas, couscous, yoghurt and coriander (DF+ | GF+)

Sizes: One shank -$29.00
Two shanks -$34.00

Smashed avo

Price: $5.50

Pide bread

Price: $5.50

Bacon

Price: $6.50

Greek salad

Price: $9.00

Tabouli

Price: $6.50

Fries with aioli

Price: $8.50

Halloumi

Price: $8.00

Sujuk sausage

Price: $7.00

Mushroom

Price: $7.00

Marinated mixed olives

Black and green

Price: $8.00

Spanish tomato and garlic bread

Hot off the grill melted tomato and garlic butter

Price: $8.50

Hummus

Tahini yoghurt and tomato salsa, pide bread (VG+ | GF+)

Price: $10.50

Taramasalata

Greek smoked fish dip, served with cucumber sticks and pide bread

Price: $11.00

Labneh

Thickened yoghurt drizzled with toasted sesame seeds, fresh mint and pide bread (VG+ | GF+)

Price: $10.50

Dips Platter

The above three dips with pide bread (DF)

Price: $16.00

North African falafels

Labneh and hummus, sumac and sesame seeds, flatbread (DF+ | VG+ | GF+)

Price: $14.50

Dolma

Bell pepper stuffed with rice, onion, currants, pinenuts, served with labneh (DF+ | VG+ | GF)

Price: $18.00

Cumin roasted cauliflower

Hummus, almonds and dukkah (DF+)

Price: $16.50

Roasted eggplant

Yoghurt tahini, feta, roasted capsicum & coriander salsa (DF+ | VG+)

Price: $18.50

Halloumi bruschetta

With tomato and mint salsa

Price: $17.00

Cherkez chicken

Creamy walnut tarator, paprika oil and parsley, served on rice (GF+)

Price: $17.50

Calamari mezze

Lightly spiced, pan fried calamari, served with lemon and aioli

Price: $16.50

Harissa prawns

Sizzled with garlic in olive oil, served with pide bread and lemon (DF | GF+)

Price: $24.00

Cyprus salad

Halloumi, chickpeas, courgette, cucumber, tomato, herbs & croutons (DF+ | VG+ | GF+)

Price: $19.50

Calamari salad

Pan fried calamari rings, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, rocket and cannellini beans (DF+)

Price: $22.50

Fattoush

Lebanese salad with cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs, spring onion and sumac, tossed with croutons and walnuts (GF+)

Price: $23.50

Anatolian bride’s soup

Red lentil, mint soup drizzled with paprika oil, served with pide bread (DF | GF+)

Price: $12.50

Mezze platter

Dips, salads, olives and falafels, served with pide bread As a main or for sharing (V+ | DF+ | VG+)

Price: $29.50

Casa fish’n’chips

Pan fried fillets, served with fries, salad, aioli (DF+ | GF)

Price: $26.00

Spanakopita

Greek spinach, onion and feta cheese filo pastry parcel, served with labneh, apricot chutney and salad

Price: $24.00

Lahmajun

Istanbul street food pizza topped with spiced beef mince and onion, fresh rocket, tomato

Price: $21.50

Greek meatballs

Roasted potatoes, Mediterranean vegetables, tomato and oregano sauce, labneh (DF+)

Price: $28.50

Jordan hummus

Tender pulled lamb or chicken on hummus with tahini sauce, almonds and pide bread (GF+)

Price: $27.50

Iskender

Tender pulled lamb on pide bread, tomato and thyme sauce, natural yoghurt

Price: $27.50

Bedouin lamb

Bulgur wheat pilaf with roasted lamb, apricot chutney, rocket and natural yoghurt

Price: $27.50

Pirzola lamb cutlets

Served medium with parsnip and hazelnut puree, roasted vegetables and labneh

Price: $35.50

Char grilled kebabs

With harissa, grilled peppers, ajvar and potato mash

Citron chicken tagine

Ras el hanout, orange, carrots, olives and preserved lemon, couscous, yoghurt and coriander (DF+ | GF+)

Price: $28.50

Beef cheek tagine

Slow cooked Beef cheek, crispy chickpeas, fennel and orange pickle, couscous (GF+)

Price: $32.00

Moroccan lamb tagine

Slow roasted lamb shank with carrots and sultanas, couscous, yoghurt and coriander (DF+ | GF+)

Sizes: One shank -$29.00
Two shanks -$34.00

Vegetarian tagine

Braised seasonal vegetables with Moroccan spices, apricot, cinnamon, almond and chickpeas, couscous and yoghurt (DF+ | VG+ | GF+ )

Price: $24.50

Pide bread

Price: $5.50

Greek salad

Price: $9.00

Tabouli

Price: $6.50

Fries with aioli

Price: $8.50

Halloumi

Price: $8.00

Seasonal vegetables

Price: $8.50

Baklava

Layers of filo pastry, walnuts and syrup with ice cream

Price: $14.00

Crème brûlée

Rich vanilla custard with a crunchy caramel layer & pistachios

Price: $14.00

Coffee and fig mousse

With pistachio nuts and ice cream

Price: $14.00

Hazelnut & chocolate fondant

Served with salted caramel ice cream

Price: $14.00

Affogato

Ice cream drowned with espresso and your choice of liqueur

Price: $14.00

Cakes

Ask our team for today’s special

De Bortoli ‘Noble One’ Botrytis Semillon

Price: $8.50

Espresso

Price: $3.50

Long Black

Price: $4.00

Flat White

Price: $4.50

Cappuccino

Price: $4.50

Hot Chocolate

Price: $4.50

Chai

Price: $4.50

Latte

Price: $5.00

Mocha

Price: $5.00

Iced Coffee

Price: $8.50

Iced Chocolate

Price: $8.50

Turkish Coffee with Turkish delight

Price: $5.50

Liqueur Coffee

Price: $9.50

English Breakfast Orthodox Organic

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Earl Grey Superior

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Japanese Green Sencha

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Pure Peppermint Caffeine Free

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Moroccan Mint Tea

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Turkish Pomegranate Tea

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Turkish Apple Tea

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Ginger & Lemon Kisses Fruit Tea

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Roseberry

Sizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00

Margarita

Price: $16.00

Mojito

Price: $16.00

Espresso Martini

Price: $18.00

Raki

Traditional Turkish aniseed liqueur served on ice

Sizes: Glass -$8.50

Kir Royal

Blackcurrant cassis with bubbles

Sizes: Glass -$12.50

Bellini

Peach schnapps with bubbles

Sizes: Glass -$12.50

Sangria

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
1 Litre -$40.00

Estrella Damm - On Tap

Sizes: 330ml -$9.00
500ml -$12.00

Efes Pilsner - Bottle

Sizes: 330ml -$8.00

Corona - Bottle

Sizes: 355ml -$9.00

Thomas Edison, 2.5% - Bottle

Sizes: 330ml -$8.00

Peroni - Bottle

Sizes: 330ml -$8.00

Asahi - Bottle

Sizes: 330ml -$9.00

Carlsberg - Bottle

Sizes: 330ml -$8.00

Heineken - Bottle

Sizes: 330ml -$8.00

Budvar Czech Lager - Bottle

Sizes: 330ml -$9.00

BRB Jack the Sipper Black - Bottle

Sizes: 500ml -$13.00

Somersby Apple Cider

Sizes: 330ml -$9.00

Somersby Blackberry Cider

Sizes: 330ml -$9.00

Mionetto Prestige Prosecco

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$48.00

Akarua Brut, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$68.00

Pol Roger Brut, Champagne

Sizes: Bottle -$110.00

Black Cottage, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$45.00

Loveblock Organic, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00

Jules Taylor, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Farmers Market, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$45.00

Akarua Rua, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00

Greystone, Waipara Organic

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Jackson Estate, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00

Matawhero, Gisborne

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Two Rivers, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00

Mud House, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$45.00

Alayna Jackson Estate, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Elephant Hill, Hawke’s Bay

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Duck Hunter, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Black Cottage, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Luna Estate, Martinborough

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00

Rua, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00

Elephant Hill Le Phant, Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Brookfields Back Block, Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00

Wolf Blass Reserve, Barossa

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Wynns Coonawarra Cab Sav

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00

Les Courtilles Cotes du Rhone, France

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Marques De Caceres Rioja, Spain

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00

Soda

Juices

Smoothies - Power granate

Pomegranate, apple, strawberries, blackcurrant

Price: $9.00

Smoothies - Carrot boost

Papaya, pineapple, carrot, goji juice

Price: $9.00

Smoothies - Green reviver

Mango, kale, banana, lemon grass

Price: $9.00

Powered by OpenMenu

Reviews
Trip Advisor Reviews: Casablanca - North West
People who booked this restaurant also booked
Mission Bay Pavilion
Mission Bay Pavilion Mission Bay, Auckland
Lobby Lounge- Cordis
Lobby Lounge- Cordis Auckland Central, Auckland
Sails Restaurant
Sails Restaurant Saint Marys Bay, Auckland
Cleaver & Co - Auckland
Cleaver & Co - Au... Mount Wellington, Auckland