Casablanca - North West

9:00am - 10:30pm More times mon 9:00am - 10:30pm tue 9:00am - 10:30pm wed 9:00am - 10:30pm thu 9:00am - 10:30pm fri 9:00am - 11:00pm sat 9:00am - 11:00pm sun 9:00am - 11:00pm

More times International Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly

Casablanca brings the magic of North-African and Mediterranean cuisine to New Zealand.



Drop by Casablanca for an expertly brewed coffee, a full-course meal with the family or a wine and tapas with friends.



Our eclectic setting, vibrant food and genial staff will ensure a memorable experience.