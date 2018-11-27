- Home
Casablanca - North West
Casablanca - North West
- $ $ $ $
-
2/22 Te Pumanawa Square, West Gate
Westgate, Auckland
- International Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly
-
9:00am - 10:30pm
More times
- mon 9:00am - 10:30pm
- tue 9:00am - 10:30pm
- wed 9:00am - 10:30pm
- thu 9:00am - 10:30pm
- fri 9:00am - 11:00pm
- sat 9:00am - 11:00pm
- sun 9:00am - 11:00pm
-
- $$ - Avg Main $20+
Other InformationExpand
- 09-600 2797
Casablanca brings the magic of North-African and Mediterranean cuisine to New Zealand.
Drop by Casablanca for an expertly brewed coffee, a full-course meal with the family or a wine and tapas with friends.
Our eclectic setting, vibrant food and genial staff will ensure a memorable experience.
Spanish tomato and garlic bread
Hot off the grill melted tomato and garlic butterPrice: $8.50
Eggs benedict
On pide bread with wilted spinach and hollandaise (GF+)Price: $15.50
Smashed avocado
Poached eggs, crumbled feta on sourdough (DF+ | GF+)Price: $16.50
French toast
Cinnamon sugar, poached apple, berry compote, maple syrup, cream and crushed pistachiosPrice: $17.50
Moorish eggs
Baked with meatballs, onion and tomato, served with pide bread (DF)Price: $19.50
Izmir eggs
Sautéed potatoes, scrambled eggs, parsley and olive oil (DF)Price: $15.50
Menemen
Sautéed capsicum and tomato scrambled eggs on pide bread (GF+)Price: $17.50
Creamy mushrooms
Blue cheese and parsley sauce with pide bread (GF+)Price: $15.50
Kumru burger
Sujuk sausage, halloumi, tomato, gherkins and aioli in a toasted kumru bun, served with friesPrice: $21.50
Mediterranean omelette
Mushroom, halloumi, spinach, spring onion, tomato, olive and avocado salsa (DF+ | GF)Price: $21.50
Casablanca breakfast platter
Smashed avo, grilled tomato, halloumi, bacon, kofta, mushroom, eggs, roasted potato and pide breadPrice: $26.50
Smashed avoPrice: $5.50
Pide breadPrice: $5.50
BaconPrice: $6.50
HalloumiPrice: $8.00
Sujuk sausagePrice: $7.00
MushroomsPrice: $7.00
Gluten free breadPrice: $4.50
Cyprus salad
Halloumi, chickpeas, courgette, cucumber, tomato, herbs & croutons (DF+ | VG+ | GF+)Price: $19.50
Calamari salad
Pan fried calamari rings, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, rocket and cannellini beans (DF+)Price: $22.50
Fattoush
Lebanese salad with cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs, spring onion and sumac, tossed with croutons and walnuts (GF+)Price: $23.50
Moroccan prawn salad
Harrissa prawns, kumara, rocket and red onions, with ras el hanout dressing (DF)Price: $26.50
Anatolian bride’s soup
Red lentil, mint soup drizzled with paprika oil, served with pide bread (DF | GF+)Price: $12.50
Moroccan beef burger
Baba ganush, salad, fries, harissa aioliPrice: $18.50
Kumru burger
Sujuk sausage, halloumi, tomato, gherkins and aioli in a toasted kumru bun, served with friesPrice: $21.50
Cherkez chicken
Creamy walnut tarator, paprika oil and parsley, served on rice (GF+)Price: $23.50
Falafel - Lunch plate
Hummus, tabouli and flat bread (VG+ | GF+)Price: $17.50
Chicken - Lunch plate
Hummus, tabouli and flat bread (DF+ | GF+)Price: $18.50
Lamb - Lunch plate
Hummus, tabouli and flat bread (GF+)Price: $19.50
Lavash wrap
With salad, tabouli, hummus, served with (DF+)Price: $18.50
Mezze platter
Dips, salads, olives and falafels, served with pide bread as a main or for sharing (DF+ | VG+)Price: $29.50
Dolma
18 Bell pepper stuffed with rice, onion, currants, pinenuts, served with labneh (DF+ | VG+)Price: $18.00
Spanakopita
Greek spinach, onion and feta cheese filo pastry parcel, served with labneh, apricot chutney and saladPrice: $24.00
Lahmajun
Istanbul street food pizza topped with spiced beef mince and onion, fresh rocket, tomatoPrice: $21.50
Casa fish ‘n’chips
Pan fried fillets, served with fries, salad, lemon and aioliPrice: $26.00
Greek meatballs
Roasted potatoes, mediterranean vegetables, tomato and oregano sauce, labneh (DF+)Price: $28.50
Char grilled kebabs
With harissa, grilled peppers, ajvar and potato mash
Citron chicken tagine
Ras el hanout, orange, carrots, olives and preserved lemon, couscous, yoghurt and coriander ( DF+ | GF+)Price: $28.50
Moroccan lamb tagine
Slow roasted lamb shank with carrots and sultanas, couscous, yoghurt and coriander (DF+ | GF+)Sizes: One shank -$29.00
Two shanks -$34.00
Marinated mixed olives
Black and greenPrice: $8.00
Spanish tomato and garlic bread
Hot off the grill melted tomato and garlic butterPrice: $8.50
Hummus
Tahini yoghurt and tomato salsa, pide bread (VG+ | GF+)Price: $10.50
Taramasalata
Greek smoked fish dip, served with cucumber sticks and pide breadPrice: $11.00
Labneh
Thickened yoghurt drizzled with toasted sesame seeds, fresh mint and pide bread (VG+ | GF+)Price: $10.50
Dips Platter
The above three dips with pide bread (DF)Price: $16.00
North African falafels
Labneh and hummus, sumac and sesame seeds, flatbread (DF+ | VG+ | GF+)Price: $14.50
Dolma
Bell pepper stuffed with rice, onion, currants, pinenuts, served with labneh (DF+ | VG+ | GF)Price: $18.00
Cumin roasted cauliflower
Hummus, almonds and dukkah (DF+)Price: $16.50
Roasted eggplant
Yoghurt tahini, feta, roasted capsicum & coriander salsa (DF+ | VG+)Price: $18.50
Halloumi bruschetta
With tomato and mint salsaPrice: $17.00
Cherkez chicken
Creamy walnut tarator, paprika oil and parsley, served on rice (GF+)Price: $17.50
Calamari mezze
Lightly spiced, pan fried calamari, served with lemon and aioliPrice: $16.50
Harissa prawns
Sizzled with garlic in olive oil, served with pide bread and lemon (DF | GF+)Price: $24.00
Cyprus salad
Halloumi, chickpeas, courgette, cucumber, tomato, herbs & croutons (DF+ | VG+ | GF+)Price: $19.50
Calamari salad
Pan fried calamari rings, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, rocket and cannellini beans (DF+)Price: $22.50
Fattoush
Lebanese salad with cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs, spring onion and sumac, tossed with croutons and walnuts (GF+)Price: $23.50
Anatolian bride’s soup
Red lentil, mint soup drizzled with paprika oil, served with pide bread (DF | GF+)Price: $12.50
Mezze platter
Dips, salads, olives and falafels, served with pide bread As a main or for sharing (V+ | DF+ | VG+)Price: $29.50
Casa fish’n’chips
Pan fried fillets, served with fries, salad, aioli (DF+ | GF)Price: $26.00
Spanakopita
Greek spinach, onion and feta cheese filo pastry parcel, served with labneh, apricot chutney and saladPrice: $24.00
Lahmajun
Istanbul street food pizza topped with spiced beef mince and onion, fresh rocket, tomatoPrice: $21.50
Greek meatballs
Roasted potatoes, Mediterranean vegetables, tomato and oregano sauce, labneh (DF+)Price: $28.50
Jordan hummus
Tender pulled lamb or chicken on hummus with tahini sauce, almonds and pide bread (GF+)Price: $27.50
Iskender
Tender pulled lamb on pide bread, tomato and thyme sauce, natural yoghurtPrice: $27.50
Bedouin lamb
Bulgur wheat pilaf with roasted lamb, apricot chutney, rocket and natural yoghurtPrice: $27.50
Pirzola lamb cutlets
Served medium with parsnip and hazelnut puree, roasted vegetables and labnehPrice: $35.50
Char grilled kebabs
With harissa, grilled peppers, ajvar and potato mash
Citron chicken tagine
Ras el hanout, orange, carrots, olives and preserved lemon, couscous, yoghurt and coriander (DF+ | GF+)Price: $28.50
Beef cheek tagine
Slow cooked Beef cheek, crispy chickpeas, fennel and orange pickle, couscous (GF+)Price: $32.00
Moroccan lamb tagine
Slow roasted lamb shank with carrots and sultanas, couscous, yoghurt and coriander (DF+ | GF+)Sizes: One shank -$29.00
Two shanks -$34.00
Vegetarian tagine
Braised seasonal vegetables with Moroccan spices, apricot, cinnamon, almond and chickpeas, couscous and yoghurt (DF+ | VG+ | GF+ )Price: $24.50
Baklava
Layers of filo pastry, walnuts and syrup with ice creamPrice: $14.00
Crème brûlée
Rich vanilla custard with a crunchy caramel layer & pistachiosPrice: $14.00
Coffee and fig mousse
With pistachio nuts and ice creamPrice: $14.00
Hazelnut & chocolate fondant
Served with salted caramel ice creamPrice: $14.00
Affogato
Ice cream drowned with espresso and your choice of liqueurPrice: $14.00
Cakes
Ask our team for today’s special
De Bortoli ‘Noble One’ Botrytis SemillonPrice: $8.50
EspressoPrice: $3.50
Long BlackPrice: $4.00
Flat WhitePrice: $4.50
CappuccinoPrice: $4.50
Hot ChocolatePrice: $4.50
ChaiPrice: $4.50
LattePrice: $5.00
MochaPrice: $5.00
Iced CoffeePrice: $8.50
Iced ChocolatePrice: $8.50
Turkish Coffee with Turkish delightPrice: $5.50
Liqueur CoffeePrice: $9.50
English Breakfast Orthodox OrganicSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
Earl Grey SuperiorSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
Japanese Green SenchaSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
Pure Peppermint Caffeine FreeSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
Moroccan Mint TeaSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
Turkish Pomegranate TeaSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
Turkish Apple TeaSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
Ginger & Lemon Kisses Fruit TeaSizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
RoseberrySizes: for one -$5.00
for two -$8.00
- Cocktails
- Apperitif
- Beer
- Cider
- Bubbles
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Pinot Gris
- Chardonnay
- Riesling
- Rosé
- Pinot Noir
- Merlot
- Shiraz/Syrah
- Other Reds
- Soft drinks
MargaritaPrice: $16.00
MojitoPrice: $16.00
Espresso MartiniPrice: $18.00
Raki
Traditional Turkish aniseed liqueur served on iceSizes: Glass -$8.50
Kir Royal
Blackcurrant cassis with bubblesSizes: Glass -$12.50
Bellini
Peach schnapps with bubblesSizes: Glass -$12.50
SangriaSizes: Glass -$12.00
1 Litre -$40.00
Estrella Damm - On TapSizes: 330ml -$9.00
500ml -$12.00
Efes Pilsner - BottleSizes: 330ml -$8.00
Corona - BottleSizes: 355ml -$9.00
Thomas Edison, 2.5% - BottleSizes: 330ml -$8.00
Peroni - BottleSizes: 330ml -$8.00
Asahi - BottleSizes: 330ml -$9.00
Carlsberg - BottleSizes: 330ml -$8.00
Heineken - BottleSizes: 330ml -$8.00
Budvar Czech Lager - BottleSizes: 330ml -$9.00
BRB Jack the Sipper Black - BottleSizes: 500ml -$13.00
Somersby Apple CiderSizes: 330ml -$9.00
Somersby Blackberry CiderSizes: 330ml -$9.00
Mionetto Prestige ProseccoSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$48.00
Akarua Brut, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$68.00
Pol Roger Brut, ChampagneSizes: Bottle -$110.00
Black Cottage, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$45.00
Loveblock Organic, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00
Jules Taylor, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Farmers Market, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$45.00
Akarua Rua, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00
Greystone, Waipara OrganicSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Jackson Estate, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00
Matawhero, GisborneSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Two Rivers, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00
Mud House, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$45.00
Alayna Jackson Estate, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Elephant Hill, Hawke’s BaySizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Duck Hunter, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Black Cottage, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Luna Estate, MartinboroughSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00
Rua, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00
Elephant Hill Le Phant, Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Brookfields Back Block, Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00
Wolf Blass Reserve, BarossaSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Wynns Coonawarra Cab SavSizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$49.00
Les Courtilles Cotes du Rhone, FranceSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Marques De Caceres Rioja, SpainSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$66.00
Soda
Juices
Smoothies - Power granate
Pomegranate, apple, strawberries, blackcurrantPrice: $9.00
Smoothies - Carrot boost
Papaya, pineapple, carrot, goji juicePrice: $9.00
Smoothies - Green reviver
Mango, kale, banana, lemon grassPrice: $9.00
Trip Advisor Reviews: Casablanca - North West
