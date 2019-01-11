12:00pm - 2:30pm,<br/> 6:00pm - 10:00pm More times mon 12:00pm - 2:30pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm tue 12:00pm - 2:30pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm wed 12:00pm - 2:30pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm thu 12:00pm - 2:30pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm fri 12:00pm - 2:30pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm sat 12:00pm - 2:30pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm sun 12:00pm - 2:30pm,

6:00pm - 10:00pm

More times International Pizza Burgers Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Seafood Steak Brunch European Snacks Fish and Chips Dietary - Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly

The Commons which is nestled in the heart of Takapuna, provides a special environment for all North Shore get-together’s and gatherings, from intimate dining, after work drinks, to sophisticated events.



At The Commons, we firmly support the age-old axiom that food should play a central role in the social environment, just as it has throughout history.



Our menus cater to large groups, intimate dining experiences, and more casual catch ups with family and friends.



Under exec chef James Pask and head chef Jarrod McGreggor we source the highest quality seasonal produce from trusted suppliers and from local producers whenever possible. Our aim is to present modern Kiwi cuisine at its very best.



We do like to encourage sharing but all our dishes are built with traditional a la carte style dining in mind. We hope you enjoy our food that's why we make it!