21 Hurstmere Road
Takapuna, Auckland
International Pizza Burgers Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Seafood Steak Brunch European Snacks Fish and Chips Dietary - Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm More times
mon
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
tue
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
wed
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
thu
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
fri
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
sat
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
sun
12:00pm - 2:30pm,
6:00pm - 10:00pm
$$$ - Avg Main $30+
The Commons
21 Hurstmere Road
Takapuna, Auckland
The Commons which is nestled in the heart of Takapuna, provides a special environment for all North Shore get-together’s and gatherings, from intimate dining, after work drinks, to sophisticated events.
At The Commons, we firmly support the age-old axiom that food should play a central role in the social environment, just as it has throughout history.
Our menus cater to large groups, intimate dining experiences, and more casual catch ups with family and friends.
Under exec chef James Pask and head chef Jarrod McGreggor we source the highest quality seasonal produce from trusted suppliers and from local producers whenever possible. Our aim is to present modern Kiwi cuisine at its very best.
We do like to encourage sharing but all our dishes are built with traditional a la carte style dining in mind. We hope you enjoy our food that's why we make it!
Bread & dips
Artisan bread w smoky hummus & sundried tomato pestoPrice: $13.00
Pan seared scallops
W golden beetroot puree, radish slawPrice: $16.00
Cos ta cos
W shrimps, cucumber, tomato, red onions & avocadoPrice: $14.00
Lamb popsicle
Grilled lamb skewers w mushy peas and tzatzikiPrice: $15.00
Chicken liver pate
W homemade pickles & crostiniPrice: $14.00
Tempered calamari
Southern style tempered crispy calamari w zesty mayoPrice: $14.00
Homemade arancini
Crumbed risotto balls w orange chili jamPrice: $12.00
Pulled beef
Slow cooked beef brisket w cos, tomato, red onion, smoky aioli, homemade pickles, cheese & hand cut chipsPrice: $22.00
Commons fried chicken
Homemade spiced fried chicken, cos, tomato, onions, orange chili jam, smoky aioli & hand cut chipsPrice: $22.00
Falafel
Homemade falafel, cos, tomato, onions, smoky hummus, tzatziki & hand cut chipsPrice: $22.00
Walnuts, cherry tomato
Mixed leaves, cucumber, coriander, fresh mint, spanish onion, red wine thyme vinaigrettePrice: $22.00
NZ lamb rump
Locally sourced lamb rump w herb roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus & mint pea yoghurtPrice: $36.00
English classic
Beer battered fish and chips w mushy peas & homemade tartar saucePrice: $28.00
Kiev-de-poulet
Stuffed crispy chicken breast w kumara mash, duck fat confit carrots & creamy dijonPrice: $32.00
Market catch
Fish of the day w herbed mash, mango corn salsa & caper dressingPrice: $34.00
Pork belly
Sous vide fresh pork belly w pumpkin puree, puy lentils, burnt butter bokchoy & honey glazePrice: $32.00
Lemon risotto
Arborio rice cooked w seasonal vegetables, folded in Mascarpone and grated cheese ** vegan option avaiablePrice: $26.00
Scotch fillet 200gm
Choice of any one side & one saucePrice: $33.00
Eye fillet 200gm
Choice of any one side & one saucePrice: $37.00
Savannah bone-in rib-eye (500g)
Choice of any two sides & two sauces. Designed to share (served sliced)Price: $64.00
Antipasto
Cold cuts, cheese, marinated olives, walnuts, sundried tomato, quince, cornichons, grapes, crackersPrice: $45.00
Veg delight
Cheese, crackers, grapes, walnut, quince, falafel, hummus, olives, sundried tomatoPrice: $36.00
Homemade cheesecake
W special saucePrice: $13.00
Rich chocolate mousse
W macadamia dulce de leche ice cream & hazelnut crumbsPrice: $13.00
Olive oil cake
W creme anglaise & ice creamPrice: $13.00
Ice cream trio
Ice cream with chocolate flakes and candied nutsPrice: $13.00
Brancott ‘Letter’ harvest Sav Blanc, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$55.00
Two Hands Muscato Barossa, AustraliaSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00
Hand cut chips w smoky aioliPrice: $9.00
Seasonal steamed vegetables
(df)Price: $9.00
Summer garden salad
(df)Price: $9.00
Herbed potato mashPrice: $9.00
Kumara mashPrice: $9.00
Chicken nibblesSizes: 6 pcs -$12.00
12 pcs -$20.00
Commons fried chicken
W orange chill relishSizes: 6 pcs -$13.00
12 pcs -$21.00
Shirmp porpcorn w zesty mayoPrice: $16.00
Garden fish & chips w tartar saucePrice: $18.00
Lamb popsicles w mushy peas and tzatzikiPrice: $15.00
Beef crouquettes w creamy dijonPrice: $14.00
Potato skin w chipotle saucePrice: $9.00
Polenta chips w smoky aioliPrice: $9.00
Handcut chips w smoky aioliPrice: $9.00
Winder chips w smoky aioliPrice: $9.50
Pulled beef
Slow coked beef brisket w cos,tomato, red onion, smoky aioli, homemade pickles, cheese & hand cut chipsPrice: $22.00
Commons fried chicken
Home made spiced fried chicken, cos, tomato, onions, orange chili jam, smoky aioli & hand cut chipsPrice: $22.00
Falafel
House made falafel, cos, tomato, onions, smoky hummus, tzatziki & hand cut chipsPrice: $22.00
Meatatarian
Spicy chicken nibbles, beef croquettes w creamy dijon, common fried chicken w orange chilli relish, lamb popsicles w tzatziki, beef sliders & sous vide pork belly bites.Price: $79.00
Vege on board
Polenta chips w smoky aioli, falafel w homemade tzatziki , samosa, spring rolls, vege delight, dips, winder chip & homemade flat breadPrice: $42.00
Seafood heaven
Cos ta cos w shrimps , cold smoke salmon, crispy shrimp popcorn w zesty mayo, temeperd calamari, homemade beer batterd fish bites w tartar sauce & home made fish cakes w sweet chilli saucePrice: $69.00
Margherita
Fresh tomato, buffalo mozzerella, basilPrice: $17.00
Portobello
Mushroom, red onion, garlic, mozzarella, pesto basePrice: $20.00
Cured
Prosciutto, mushroom, rocket, mozzarellaPrice: $22.00
Meat lovers
Beef, chicken, salami, bacon, mozzarella, spring onion, aioli, barbequePrice: $22.00
Chicken supreme
Roasted chicken, caramalised onions, buffalo mozzerela, spring onionsPrice: $22.00
Gamberetto
Shrimp, leek, chilli orange relish, Italian parselyPrice: $22.00
Garden
Grilled aubergine, chargrilled courgette, peppers on tomato base w mozzarellaPrice: $20.00
Estrella Damm Lager
ABV 4.6%
Asahi Japanese Lager
ABV 5.0%
Bouncing Czech Pilsner
ABV 5.0%
Flying Fortress Pale Ale
ABV 4.6%
Founders IPA
ABV 5.8%
Thomas Edison Low Alcohol
ABV 2.5%
Somersby Apple Cider
ABV 5.0%
BRB Thomas Edison, LA
ABV 2.5%
BRB Chocka Rawika, SPA
ABV 5.5%
BRB Mumbo Jumbo, IPA
ABV 5.2%
Hallertau No2, PLA
ABV 5.3%
Peroni Nastro, Lager
ABV 5.1%
Corona, Lager
ABV 5.0%
Somersby Pear, Cider
ABV 4.5%
Somersby Black Berry, Cider
ABV 4.5%
Granny Smith Apple, Cider
ABV 5.1%
Jacobs Creek ‘Reserve’ Prosecco, BarossaSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$57.00
Deutz Cuve, MarlboroughSizes: 200ml Bottle -$24.00
G.H. Mumm n/v, Reims, FranceSizes: Glass -$20.00
Bottle -$99.00
G.H. Mumm Brut le Rose, Reims, FranceSizes: Bottle -$120.00
Perrier-jouet Brut n/v, Epernay, FranceSizes: Bottle -$200.00
Perrier-jouet Belle epoque, Epernay, FranceSizes: Bottle -$350.00
Stoneleigh Pinot Noir, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Stoneleigh Latitude, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00
Fickle Mistress, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$70.00
Church Road Gwen, Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$75.00
Le Petit Rose, AustraliaSizes: Bottle -$65.00
Grayling, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Montana ‘Winemakers series’, Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00
Stoneleigh Latitude, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00
Triplebank, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$75.00
Shingle Peak, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$82.00
Grayling, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Montana ‘Winemakers series’ , Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00
Stoneleigh Latitude, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00
Triplebank, MarlboroughSizes: Bottle -$80.00
Sauvignon BlancSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$40.00
Pinot GrisSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$40.00
RoseSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$40.00
Grayling, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Montana ‘Winemakers series’ , Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$58.00
Stoneleigh Latitude, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00
Church Road ‘Mc Donald Series’ , Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$76.00
Grayling, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Montana ‘Winemakers series’, Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00
The Last Shepherd, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00
Squealing Pig, Central OtagoSizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$76.00
Montana ‘Winemakers series’ Merlot, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00
Stoneleigh Latitude Merlot, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00
Campo Viejo Tempranillo, RiojaSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00
Jacobs Creek Double Barrel, Cabernet Sauvignon, BarossaSizes: Bottle -$75.00
Church Road ‘Mc Donald Series’ , Hawkes BaySizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00
Obsidian State Syrah, WaihekeSizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$80.00
George Wyndham Shiraz Founders, AustraliaSizes: Bottle -$90.00
Penfolds “Koonunga Hill” cab, MagillSizes: Bottle -$110.00
Brancott Estate Letter Series, MarlboroughSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00
Two Hands Moscato, AustraliaSizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$80.00
French Martini
Absolut vodka, chambord, pineapple juicePrice: $18.00
Mojito
Havana Anejo, sugar syrup, lime, mint leaves, sodaPrice: $18.00
Wallflower
Absolut passion, passionfruit, cranberry, bubbles, lime juicePrice: $18.00
Dark and stormy
Havana Club rum, gingerbeer, bittersPrice: $18.00
Espresso Martini
Avion espresso tequila, house coffee, sugar syrupPrice: $18.00
Cheeky Collins
Monkey 47 Gin, lemon, cucumber, sugarPrice: $21.00
Sour
Whisky or Amaretto, egg white, lemon juice, bittersPrice: $18.00
Old Fashioned
Markers Mark bourbon, raw sugar, bitters, orange zestPrice: $19.00
Long Island Iced Tea
Olmecca tequila, absolut vodka, bombay sapphire, cointreau, havana rum, fresh lemonPrice: $25.00
Bloody Mary
Absolut vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, spicesPrice: $18.00
Negroni
Bombay sapphire, antica formula, campariPrice: $18.00
Chammomile Lady
Beefeater gin, chammomile syrup, lemon juice, egg whitePrice: $18.00
Titanic Romaine
Havana Club Anos, bubbles, orange juice, egg white, lemonPrice: $18.00
Madmen Sidercar
Jim Beam bourbon, Triple Sec, lemonPrice: $18.00
Strawberry Soda
Strawberry syrup, cranberry juice, fresh lemon juice & sodaPrice: $9.50
Sunset Fruits
Mango syrup, pineapple juice, cranberry juice & passionfruitPrice: $9.50
Virgin Passion
Passionfruit , fresh lime, mint & sodaPrice: $9.50
