The Commons

  • 21 Hurstmere Road
    Takapuna, Auckland
  • International Pizza Burgers Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Seafood Steak Brunch European Snacks Fish and Chips Dietary - Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • 12:00pm - 2:30pm,
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+
  • International Pizza Burgers Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Seafood Steak Brunch European Snacks Fish and Chips Dietary - Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
The Commons which is nestled in the heart of Takapuna, provides a special environment for all North Shore get-together’s and gatherings, from intimate dining, after work drinks, to sophisticated events.

At The Commons, we firmly support the age-old axiom that food should play a central role in the social environment, just as it has throughout history.

Our menus cater to large groups, intimate dining experiences, and more casual catch ups with family and friends.

Under exec chef James Pask and head chef Jarrod McGreggor we source the highest quality seasonal produce from trusted suppliers and from local producers whenever possible. Our aim is to present modern Kiwi cuisine at its very best.

We do like to encourage sharing but all our dishes are built with traditional a la carte style dining in mind. We hope you enjoy our food that's why we make it!

Menu

Bread & dips

Artisan bread w smoky hummus & sundried tomato pesto

Price: $13.00

Pan seared scallops

W golden beetroot puree, radish slaw

Price: $16.00

Cos ta cos

W shrimps, cucumber, tomato, red onions & avocado

Price: $14.00

Lamb popsicle

Grilled lamb skewers w mushy peas and tzatziki

Price: $15.00

Chicken liver pate

W homemade pickles & crostini

Price: $14.00

Tempered calamari

Southern style tempered crispy calamari w zesty mayo

Price: $14.00

Homemade arancini

Crumbed risotto balls w orange chili jam

Price: $12.00

Pulled beef

Slow cooked beef brisket w cos, tomato, red onion, smoky aioli, homemade pickles, cheese & hand cut chips

Price: $22.00

Commons fried chicken

Homemade spiced fried chicken, cos, tomato, onions, orange chili jam, smoky aioli & hand cut chips

Price: $22.00

Falafel

Homemade falafel, cos, tomato, onions, smoky hummus, tzatziki & hand cut chips

Price: $22.00

Walnuts, cherry tomato

Mixed leaves, cucumber, coriander, fresh mint, spanish onion, red wine thyme vinaigrette

Price: $22.00

NZ lamb rump

Locally sourced lamb rump w herb roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus & mint pea yoghurt

Price: $36.00

English classic

Beer battered fish and chips w mushy peas & homemade tartar sauce

Price: $28.00

Kiev-de-poulet

Stuffed crispy chicken breast w kumara mash, duck fat confit carrots & creamy dijon

Price: $32.00

Market catch

Fish of the day w herbed mash, mango corn salsa & caper dressing

Price: $34.00

Pork belly

Sous vide fresh pork belly w pumpkin puree, puy lentils, burnt butter bokchoy & honey glaze

Price: $32.00

Lemon risotto

Arborio rice cooked w seasonal vegetables, folded in Mascarpone and grated cheese ** vegan option avaiable

Price: $26.00

Scotch fillet 200gm

Choice of any one side & one sauce

Price: $33.00

Eye fillet 200gm

Choice of any one side & one sauce

Price: $37.00

Savannah bone-in rib-eye (500g)

Choice of any two sides & two sauces. Designed to share (served sliced)

Price: $64.00

Antipasto

Cold cuts, cheese, marinated olives, walnuts, sundried tomato, quince, cornichons, grapes, crackers

Price: $45.00

Veg delight

Cheese, crackers, grapes, walnut, quince, falafel, hummus, olives, sundried tomato

Price: $36.00

Homemade cheesecake

W special sauce

Price: $13.00

Rich chocolate mousse

W macadamia dulce de leche ice cream & hazelnut crumbs

Price: $13.00

Olive oil cake

W creme anglaise & ice cream

Price: $13.00

Ice cream trio

Ice cream with chocolate flakes and candied nuts

Price: $13.00

Brancott ‘Letter’ harvest Sav Blanc, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$55.00

Two Hands Muscato Barossa, Australia

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00

Hand cut chips w smoky aioli

Price: $9.00

Seasonal steamed vegetables

(df)

Price: $9.00

Summer garden salad

(df)

Price: $9.00

Herbed potato mash

Price: $9.00

Kumara mash

Price: $9.00

Chicken nibbles

Sizes: 6 pcs -$12.00
12 pcs -$20.00

Commons fried chicken

W orange chill relish

Sizes: 6 pcs -$13.00
12 pcs -$21.00

Shirmp porpcorn w zesty mayo

Price: $16.00

Garden fish & chips w tartar sauce

Price: $18.00

Lamb popsicles w mushy peas and tzatziki

Price: $15.00

Beef crouquettes w creamy dijon

Price: $14.00

Potato skin w chipotle sauce

Price: $9.00

Polenta chips w smoky aioli

Price: $9.00

Handcut chips w smoky aioli

Price: $9.00

Winder chips w smoky aioli

Price: $9.50

Pulled beef

Slow coked beef brisket w cos,tomato, red onion, smoky aioli, homemade pickles, cheese & hand cut chips

Price: $22.00

Commons fried chicken

Home made spiced fried chicken, cos, tomato, onions, orange chili jam, smoky aioli & hand cut chips

Price: $22.00

Falafel

House made falafel, cos, tomato, onions, smoky hummus, tzatziki & hand cut chips

Price: $22.00

Meatatarian

Spicy chicken nibbles, beef croquettes w creamy dijon, common fried chicken w orange chilli relish, lamb popsicles w tzatziki, beef sliders & sous vide pork belly bites.

Price: $79.00

Vege on board

Polenta chips w smoky aioli, falafel w homemade tzatziki , samosa, spring rolls, vege delight, dips, winder chip & homemade flat bread

Price: $42.00

Seafood heaven

Cos ta cos w shrimps , cold smoke salmon, crispy shrimp popcorn w zesty mayo, temeperd calamari, homemade beer batterd fish bites w tartar sauce & home made fish cakes w sweet chilli sauce

Price: $69.00

Margherita

Fresh tomato, buffalo mozzerella, basil

Price: $17.00

Portobello

Mushroom, red onion, garlic, mozzarella, pesto base

Price: $20.00

Cured

Prosciutto, mushroom, rocket, mozzarella

Price: $22.00

Meat lovers

Beef, chicken, salami, bacon, mozzarella, spring onion, aioli, barbeque

Price: $22.00

Chicken supreme

Roasted chicken, caramalised onions, buffalo mozzerela, spring onions

Price: $22.00

Gamberetto

Shrimp, leek, chilli orange relish, Italian parsely

Price: $22.00

Garden

Grilled aubergine, chargrilled courgette, peppers on tomato base w mozzarella

Price: $20.00

Estrella Damm Lager

ABV 4.6%

Asahi Japanese Lager

ABV 5.0%

Bouncing Czech Pilsner

ABV 5.0%

Flying Fortress Pale Ale

ABV 4.6%

Founders IPA

ABV 5.8%

Thomas Edison Low Alcohol

ABV 2.5%

Somersby Apple Cider

ABV 5.0%

BRB Thomas Edison, LA

ABV 2.5%

BRB Chocka Rawika, SPA

ABV 5.5%

BRB Mumbo Jumbo, IPA

ABV 5.2%

Hallertau No2, PLA

ABV 5.3%

Peroni Nastro, Lager

ABV 5.1%

Corona, Lager

ABV 5.0%

Somersby Pear, Cider

ABV 4.5%

Somersby Black Berry, Cider

ABV 4.5%

Granny Smith Apple, Cider

ABV 5.1%

Jacobs Creek ‘Reserve’ Prosecco, Barossa

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$57.00

Deutz Cuve, Marlborough

Sizes: 200ml Bottle -$24.00

G.H. Mumm n/v, Reims, France

Sizes: Glass -$20.00
Bottle -$99.00

G.H. Mumm Brut le Rose, Reims, France

Sizes: Bottle -$120.00

Perrier-jouet Brut n/v, Epernay, France

Sizes: Bottle -$200.00

Perrier-jouet Belle epoque, Epernay, France

Sizes: Bottle -$350.00

Stoneleigh Pinot Noir, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Stoneleigh Latitude, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00

Fickle Mistress, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$70.00

Church Road Gwen, Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$75.00

Le Petit Rose, Australia

Sizes: Bottle -$65.00

Grayling, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Montana ‘Winemakers series’, Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00

Stoneleigh Latitude, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00

Triplebank, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$75.00

Shingle Peak, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$82.00

Grayling, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Montana ‘Winemakers series’ , Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00

Stoneleigh Latitude, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00

Triplebank, Marlborough

Sizes: Bottle -$80.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$40.00

Pinot Gris

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$40.00

Rose

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$40.00

Grayling, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Montana ‘Winemakers series’ , Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$58.00

Stoneleigh Latitude, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00

Church Road ‘Mc Donald Series’ , Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$76.00

Grayling, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Montana ‘Winemakers series’, Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00

The Last Shepherd, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$71.00

Squealing Pig, Central Otago

Sizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$76.00

Montana ‘Winemakers series’ Merlot, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$55.00

Stoneleigh Latitude Merlot, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00

Campo Viejo Tempranillo, Rioja

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00

Jacobs Creek Double Barrel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Barossa

Sizes: Bottle -$75.00

Church Road ‘Mc Donald Series’ , Hawkes Bay

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$65.00

Obsidian State Syrah, Waiheke

Sizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$80.00

George Wyndham Shiraz Founders, Australia

Sizes: Bottle -$90.00

Penfolds “Koonunga Hill” cab, Magill

Sizes: Bottle -$110.00

Brancott Estate Letter Series, Marlborough

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$60.00

Two Hands Moscato, Australia

Sizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$80.00

French Martini

Absolut vodka, chambord, pineapple juice

Price: $18.00

Mojito

Havana Anejo, sugar syrup, lime, mint leaves, soda

Price: $18.00

Wallflower

Absolut passion, passionfruit, cranberry, bubbles, lime juice

Price: $18.00

Dark and stormy

Havana Club rum, gingerbeer, bitters

Price: $18.00

Espresso Martini

Avion espresso tequila, house coffee, sugar syrup

Price: $18.00

Cheeky Collins

Monkey 47 Gin, lemon, cucumber, sugar

Price: $21.00

Sour

Whisky or Amaretto, egg white, lemon juice, bitters

Price: $18.00

Old Fashioned

Markers Mark bourbon, raw sugar, bitters, orange zest

Price: $19.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Olmecca tequila, absolut vodka, bombay sapphire, cointreau, havana rum, fresh lemon

Price: $25.00

Bloody Mary

Absolut vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, spices

Price: $18.00

Negroni

Bombay sapphire, antica formula, campari

Price: $18.00

Chammomile Lady

Beefeater gin, chammomile syrup, lemon juice, egg white

Price: $18.00

Titanic Romaine

Havana Club Anos, bubbles, orange juice, egg white, lemon

Price: $18.00

Madmen Sidercar

Jim Beam bourbon, Triple Sec, lemon

Price: $18.00

Strawberry Soda

Strawberry syrup, cranberry juice, fresh lemon juice & soda

Price: $9.50

Sunset Fruits

Mango syrup, pineapple juice, cranberry juice & passionfruit

Price: $9.50

Virgin Passion

Passionfruit , fresh lime, mint & soda

Price: $9.50

