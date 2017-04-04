- Home
- Auckland Region
- Auckland
- Takapuna
- casual dining cafes
- Artwok Eatery & Bar
Artwok Eatery & Bar
- $ $ $ $
-
152 Hurstmere Road
Takapuna, Auckland
- Chinese Sharing Platters Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
- Offers Early Bird Deals
- Pickup
-
11:30am - 10:00pm
More times
- tue 11:30am - 10:00pm
- wed 11:30am - 10:00pm
- thu 11:30am - 10:00pm
- fri 11:30am - 10:00pm
- sat 11:30am - 10:00pm
- sun 11:30am - 10:00pm
-
- $$$ - Avg Main $30+
Other InformationExpand
- 09-930 0999
Artwok Eatery & Bar
-
152 Hurstmere Road
Takapuna, Auckland
- $ $ $ $
-
Info
-
11:30am - 10:00pm
More times
- tue 11:30am - 10:00pm
- wed 11:30am - 10:00pm
- thu 11:30am - 10:00pm
- fri 11:30am - 10:00pm
- sat 11:30am - 10:00pm
- sun 11:30am - 10:00pm
- Chinese Sharing Platters Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
- Offers Early Bird Deals
- Pickup
- Book a Table Now Call Restaurant
Artwok EARLY BIRD 'Off-Peak' DINING TABLES CANNOT BE PURCHASED ON THIS PAGE
To Secure and book your Early Bird Table - RETURN to HOME PAGE & Click the EARLY BIRD' Tab
Where you can - Pay $10 to receive 50% off of the food bill for bookings of 2-6 people.
Then all diners at your table will receive 50% off the menu during off-peak dining hours.
T&C's
This 50% off the menu promotion is only available when purchased together with any drink from our drinks list.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: December 1st - We cannot serve Alcohol in the restaurant until further notice.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE SELECT & MAKE REGULAR INSTANTLY CONFIRMED TABLE BOOKINGS BELOW
Artwok Eatery & Bar
Award winning contemporary, vibrant space with an energetic atmosphere serving up a menu of authentic Chinese dishes using the highest quality New Zealand produce.
The multi-culture crew have a passion for food (and a keen sense of fun) and are all about enhancing the customers ARTWOK experience.
"It's about educating our guests when it comes to what is true authentic Chinese food and pairing these dishes with great local craft beer and delicious New Zealand wines."
The stylish decor encompasses unique objects d'art and the presentation of the beverages and food is an artform in itself.
- From our raw bar
- Bar snacks
- Cold plates
- Da pai dang $29
- Mrs. Wang's dumplings selection
- Small plates
- Big plates
- A little sweeter
- Set menu - Minimum 4 guests, $59 per person
- Set menu - Minimum 4 guests, $79 per person
- Art - Tail
Oysters
Please ask our staff about seasonal oysters. P.O.A
Scallops
Top sashimi grade, soy sauce, wasabi (*)Sizes: Each -$6.00
Xiangla tudou
Hand cut potato chips, garlic, ginger, chilli, cumin, peanuts (*) (hot, spice)Price: $10.00
Dou ban
Crispy broad beans, sichuan pepper, peanut cumin (*) (hot, spice)Price: $12.00
Zha xia
Crunchy school shrimps, prawn crackers, nori (*)Price: $13.00
Bocai fensi
Spinach vermicelli salad, ginger & wasabi dressing, peanuts (*)Price: $15.00
Liang cai
Shredded pork vermicelli salad, sun dried shrimp, cucumber, carrot & garlic vinaigrette (*)Price: $15.00
Koushui ji
De-boned chicken leg, sichuan pepper, sesame dressing, peanuts (hot, spice)Price: $19.00
Step 1 : Diamond clams
Step 2 : Pick your flaming wok flavours
(*)
Rou jia mo
Slow braised pork belly pockets (*)Sizes: 4 pieces -$18.00
Xiao long bao
Steamed Shang Hai soup dumplings, pork, chives, ginger (*)Sizes: 4 Pieces -$14.00
Guo tie
Pan fried beef dumpling, celerySizes: 4 pieces -$14.00
Xun rou da bing
Pecking pork, pita pockets, spring onion, sweet bean pasteSizes: 4 pieces -$16.00
Cong you bing
Spring onion pancakesSizes: 3 pieces -$8.00
Shui jiao
Boiled dumplings, pork, prawn, spring onion and gingerSizes: 8 pieces -$12.00
Yanpi wontons
Alaska king crab, pork & prawn, water chestnut (*)Sizes: 8 pieces -$20.00
Sijidou
Green bean, pork mince, black bean, garlic, gingerPrice: $21.00
De san xian
Eggplant, potato, capsicum, garlicPrice: $21.00
Suijing xiaqiu
Prawn cutlets, snow peas, celery, ginger, spring onionPrice: $28.00
Hongshao rou
Slow braised pork belly, bok choy, pork glazePrice: $27.00
Gongpao jiding
Free range chicken thigh, chill, spring onions, leek, ginger, garlic, cashew (*) (hot, spice)Price: $28.00
Zengfensi yabai
Steamed Wong bok, vermicelli, garlicPrice: $17.00
Songshu yu
De-boned snapper, capsicum & tomato salsa, mango caviar, pinenuts, sweet and sour sauce (*) P.O.A
Guo bao rou
North Eastern Chinese style crispy pork, carrot, garlic, ginger, coriander (*)Price: $30.00
Heijiao niuzaili
Savannah angus eye fillet, black pepper sauce, red onions. (Served medium for maximum tenderness) (*)Price: $42.00
Shuizhu niurou
Angus beef, sichuan pepper, chilli, garlic, bean sprouts. (numb and tingly) (spicy & optional extra spicy ) served with a bowl of rice.Price: $39.00
Zha bingqilin
Deep fried vanilla ice cream, butterscotch and coconutPrice: $15.00
Mango sago
Mango sorbet, coconut, sago, macadamiaPrice: $15.00
Ice cream
Chef’s choice ice cream selectionPrice: $10.00
Xiangla tudou
Hand cut potato chips, garlic, ginger, chilli, cumin, peanuts (*) (hot, spice)
Bocai fensi
Spinach vermicelli salad, ginger & wasabi dressing, peanuts (*)
Dumpling selections
Chef’s choice (*)
Sijidou
Green bean, pork mince, black bean, garlic, ginger
Hongshao rou
Slow braised pork belly, bok choy, pork glaze
Gongpao jiding
Free range chicken thigh, chill, spring onions, leek, ginger, garlic, cashew (*) (hot, spice)
De san xian
Eggplant, potato, capsicum, garlic
Shuizhu niurou
Angus beef, sichuan pepper, chilli, garlic, bean sprouts. (numb and tingly) (spicy & optional extra spicy) served with a bowl of rice.
One deep fried ice cream dessert
(Per person )
Raw platter
Oysters, sashimi scallops (*)
Zha xia
Crunchy school shrimps, prawn crackers, nori (*)
Koushui ji
De-boned chicken leg, sichuan pepper, sesame dressing, peanuts (hot, spice)
Dumpling selections
Chef’s choice (*)
Da pai dang , Diamond clams
Authentic Hong Kong street style wok fried clams with ginger, spring onion (*)
Songshu yu
De-boned snapper, capsicum & tomato salsa, mango caviar, pinenuts, sweet and sour sauce (*)
Guo bao rou
North Eastern Chinese Style Crispy Pork, carrot, garlic, ginger, coriander (*)
Heijiao niuzaili
Savannah angus eye fillet, black pepper sauce, red onions. (Served medium for maximum tenderness) (*)
One deep fried ice cream dessert
(Per person)
Sifu sour
Cinnamon infused Whisky, shaken around with egg white, sugar and smashed limes, served neat.Price: $18.00
Late harvest
A twist on an espresso martini. Fresh coffee shot and vodka, shaken with star anise, cloves and cointreauPrice: $18.00
Artwok G&T
Lime and passionfruit pummelled with gin, stirred with mint then served with grapefruit tonicPrice: $18.00
Emperiors chi
Rum stirred with star anise, cinnamon and cloves, balanced with orange zest and a lick of sweetnessPrice: $18.00
Green tea vodkatini
Vodka stirred with green tea and fresh lemon juice and finished with east imperial ginger beerPrice: $18.00
Lychee mule
Kwaifeh, lychees and lime muddled with mint, topped with a spicy ginger in a can glassPrice: $18.00
Fruit jug
Seasonal juices, berries, lime, orange, lemon and mint (non alcoholic)Sizes: 1 Litre -$15.00
Fruit tea
Seasonal fruit and juices mixed with warm tea (non alcoholic)Sizes: 1 Litre -$15.00
Powered by OpenMenu
Trip Advisor Reviews: Artwok Eatery & Bar
- 2017 Metro Top 50 received @ 4 April 2017 The Top 50 Auckland restaurants named by Metro Peugeot Restaurant of The Year 2017
- 11:30am - 10:00pm More times