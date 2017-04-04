11:30am - 10:00pm More times tue 11:30am - 10:00pm wed 11:30am - 10:00pm thu 11:30am - 10:00pm fri 11:30am - 10:00pm sat 11:30am - 10:00pm sun 11:30am - 10:00pm

More times Chinese Sharing Platters Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly

Pickup

Artwok EARLY BIRD 'Off-Peak' DINING TABLES CANNOT BE PURCHASED ON THIS PAGE



To Secure and book your Early Bird Table - RETURN to HOME PAGE & Click the EARLY BIRD' Tab



Where you can - Pay $10 to receive 50% off of the food bill for bookings of 2-6 people.

Then all diners at your table will receive 50% off the menu during off-peak dining hours.



T&C's

This 50% off the menu promotion is only available when purchased together with any drink from our drinks list.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOTE: December 1st - We cannot serve Alcohol in the restaurant until further notice.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



PLEASE SELECT & MAKE REGULAR INSTANTLY CONFIRMED TABLE BOOKINGS BELOW



Artwok Eatery & Bar



Award winning contemporary, vibrant space with an energetic atmosphere serving up a menu of authentic Chinese dishes using the highest quality New Zealand produce.



The multi-culture crew have a passion for food (and a keen sense of fun) and are all about enhancing the customers ARTWOK experience.



"It's about educating our guests when it comes to what is true authentic Chinese food and pairing these dishes with great local craft beer and delicious New Zealand wines."



The stylish decor encompasses unique objects d'art and the presentation of the beverages and food is an artform in itself.