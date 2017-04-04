Artwok Eatery & Bar

  • $ $ $ $
Book Now
  • 152 Hurstmere Road
    Takapuna, Auckland
  • Chinese Sharing Platters Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • Offers Early Bird Deals
  • Pickup
  • 11:30am - 10:00pm More times
    • tue 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • wed 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • thu 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • fri 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • sat 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • sun 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+

Other Information

Expand
  • 09-930 0999
loading facebook feed...

Artwok Eatery & Bar

  • 152 Hurstmere Road
    Takapuna, Auckland
  • $ $ $ $

Info
  • 11:30am - 10:00pm More times
    • tue 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • wed 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • thu 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • fri 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • sat 11:30am - 10:00pm
    • sun 11:30am - 10:00pm
  • Chinese Sharing Platters Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • Offers Early Bird Deals
  • Pickup
  • Book a Table Now Call Restaurant

Artwok EARLY BIRD 'Off-Peak' DINING TABLES CANNOT BE PURCHASED ON THIS PAGE

To Secure and book your Early Bird Table - RETURN to HOME PAGE & Click the EARLY BIRD' Tab

Where you can - Pay $10 to receive 50% off of the food bill for bookings of 2-6 people.
Then all diners at your table will receive 50% off the menu during off-peak dining hours.

T&C's
This 50% off the menu promotion is only available when purchased together with any drink from our drinks list.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: December 1st - We cannot serve Alcohol in the restaurant until further notice.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASE SELECT & MAKE REGULAR INSTANTLY CONFIRMED TABLE BOOKINGS BELOW

Artwok Eatery & Bar

Award winning contemporary, vibrant space with an energetic atmosphere serving up a menu of authentic Chinese dishes using the highest quality New Zealand produce.

The multi-culture crew have a passion for food (and a keen sense of fun) and are all about enhancing the customers ARTWOK experience.

"It's about educating our guests when it comes to what is true authentic Chinese food and pairing these dishes with great local craft beer and delicious New Zealand wines."

The stylish decor encompasses unique objects d'art and the presentation of the beverages and food is an artform in itself.

Menu

Oysters

Please ask our staff about seasonal oysters. P.O.A

Scallops

Top sashimi grade, soy sauce, wasabi (*)

Sizes: Each -$6.00

Xiangla tudou

Hand cut potato chips, garlic, ginger, chilli, cumin, peanuts (*) (hot, spice)

Price: $10.00

Dou ban

Crispy broad beans, sichuan pepper, peanut cumin (*) (hot, spice)

Price: $12.00

Zha xia

Crunchy school shrimps, prawn crackers, nori (*)

Price: $13.00

Bocai fensi

Spinach vermicelli salad, ginger & wasabi dressing, peanuts (*)

Price: $15.00

Liang cai

Shredded pork vermicelli salad, sun dried shrimp, cucumber, carrot & garlic vinaigrette (*)

Price: $15.00

Koushui ji

De-boned chicken leg, sichuan pepper, sesame dressing, peanuts (hot, spice)

Price: $19.00

Step 1 : Diamond clams

Step 2 : Pick your flaming wok flavours

(*)

Rou jia mo

Slow braised pork belly pockets (*)

Sizes: 4 pieces -$18.00

Xiao long bao

Steamed Shang Hai soup dumplings, pork, chives, ginger (*)

Sizes: 4 Pieces -$14.00

Guo tie

Pan fried beef dumpling, celery

Sizes: 4 pieces -$14.00

Xun rou da bing

Pecking pork, pita pockets, spring onion, sweet bean paste

Sizes: 4 pieces -$16.00

Cong you bing

Spring onion pancakes

Sizes: 3 pieces -$8.00

Shui jiao

Boiled dumplings, pork, prawn, spring onion and ginger

Sizes: 8 pieces -$12.00

Yanpi wontons

Alaska king crab, pork & prawn, water chestnut (*)

Sizes: 8 pieces -$20.00

Sijidou

Green bean, pork mince, black bean, garlic, ginger

Price: $21.00

De san xian

Eggplant, potato, capsicum, garlic

Price: $21.00

Suijing xiaqiu

Prawn cutlets, snow peas, celery, ginger, spring onion

Price: $28.00

Hongshao rou

Slow braised pork belly, bok choy, pork glaze

Price: $27.00

Gongpao jiding

Free range chicken thigh, chill, spring onions, leek, ginger, garlic, cashew (*) (hot, spice)

Price: $28.00

Zengfensi yabai

Steamed Wong bok, vermicelli, garlic

Price: $17.00

Songshu yu

De-boned snapper, capsicum & tomato salsa, mango caviar, pinenuts, sweet and sour sauce (*) P.O.A

Guo bao rou

North Eastern Chinese style crispy pork, carrot, garlic, ginger, coriander (*)

Price: $30.00

Heijiao niuzaili

Savannah angus eye fillet, black pepper sauce, red onions. (Served medium for maximum tenderness) (*)

Price: $42.00

Shuizhu niurou

Angus beef, sichuan pepper, chilli, garlic, bean sprouts. (numb and tingly) (spicy & optional extra spicy ) served with a bowl of rice.

Price: $39.00

Zha bingqilin

Deep fried vanilla ice cream, butterscotch and coconut

Price: $15.00

Mango sago

Mango sorbet, coconut, sago, macadamia

Price: $15.00

Ice cream

Chef’s choice ice cream selection

Price: $10.00

Xiangla tudou

Hand cut potato chips, garlic, ginger, chilli, cumin, peanuts (*) (hot, spice)

Bocai fensi

Spinach vermicelli salad, ginger & wasabi dressing, peanuts (*)

Dumpling selections

Chef’s choice (*)

Sijidou

Green bean, pork mince, black bean, garlic, ginger

Hongshao rou

Slow braised pork belly, bok choy, pork glaze

Gongpao jiding

Free range chicken thigh, chill, spring onions, leek, ginger, garlic, cashew (*) (hot, spice)

De san xian

Eggplant, potato, capsicum, garlic

Shuizhu niurou

Angus beef, sichuan pepper, chilli, garlic, bean sprouts. (numb and tingly) (spicy & optional extra spicy) served with a bowl of rice.

One deep fried ice cream dessert

(Per person )

Raw platter

Oysters, sashimi scallops (*)

Zha xia

Crunchy school shrimps, prawn crackers, nori (*)

Koushui ji

De-boned chicken leg, sichuan pepper, sesame dressing, peanuts (hot, spice)

Dumpling selections

Chef’s choice (*)

Da pai dang , Diamond clams

Authentic Hong Kong street style wok fried clams with ginger, spring onion (*)

Songshu yu

De-boned snapper, capsicum & tomato salsa, mango caviar, pinenuts, sweet and sour sauce (*)

Guo bao rou

North Eastern Chinese Style Crispy Pork, carrot, garlic, ginger, coriander (*)

Heijiao niuzaili

Savannah angus eye fillet, black pepper sauce, red onions. (Served medium for maximum tenderness) (*)

One deep fried ice cream dessert

(Per person)

Sifu sour

Cinnamon infused Whisky, shaken around with egg white, sugar and smashed limes, served neat.

Price: $18.00

Late harvest

A twist on an espresso martini. Fresh coffee shot and vodka, shaken with star anise, cloves and cointreau

Price: $18.00

Artwok G&T

Lime and passionfruit pummelled with gin, stirred with mint then served with grapefruit tonic

Price: $18.00

Emperiors chi

Rum stirred with star anise, cinnamon and cloves, balanced with orange zest and a lick of sweetness

Price: $18.00

Green tea vodkatini

Vodka stirred with green tea and fresh lemon juice and finished with east imperial ginger beer

Price: $18.00

Lychee mule

Kwaifeh, lychees and lime muddled with mint, topped with a spicy ginger in a can glass

Price: $18.00

Fruit jug

Seasonal juices, berries, lime, orange, lemon and mint (non alcoholic)

Sizes: 1 Litre -$15.00

Fruit tea

Seasonal fruit and juices mixed with warm tea (non alcoholic)

Sizes: 1 Litre -$15.00

Powered by OpenMenu

Reviews
Trip Advisor Reviews: Artwok Eatery & Bar
Awards
  • 2017 Metro Top 50 2017 Metro Top 50 received @ 4 April 2017 The Top 50 Auckland restaurants named by Metro Peugeot Restaurant of The Year 2017
People who booked this restaurant also booked
Aubergine
Aubergine Takapuna, Auckland
Master And Apprentice
Master And Appren... Takapuna, Auckland
GPK Takapuna
GPK Takapuna Takapuna, Auckland
Taylors on Hurstmere
Taylors on Hurstmere Takapuna, Auckland