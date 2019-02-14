- Home
- Sails Restaurant
Sails Restaurant
- $ $ $ $
Westhaven Marina
103-113 Westhaven Drive
Saint Marys Bay, Auckland
- Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European
- RANZ Vouchers Ocean Views Offers Early Bird Deals
12:00pm - 3:00pm,
6:30pm - 11:00pm More times
- mon 6:30pm - 11:00pm
- tue 6:30pm - 11:00pm
wed
12:00pm - 3:00pm,
6:30pm - 11:00pm
thu
12:00pm - 3:00pm,
6:30pm - 11:00pm
fri
12:00pm - 3:00pm,
6:30pm - 11:00pm
sat
12:00pm - 3:00pm,
6:30pm - 11:00pm
sun
12:00pm - 3:00pm,
6:30pm - 11:00pm
- $$$$ - Avg Main $40+
- 09-378 9890
Based in Westhaven, in the Southern Hemisphere’s largest marina, Sails restaurant sources only the finest fresh produce and employs only the best chefs to produce award winning cuisine.
Over three decades and while maintaining a genuine respect for traditional methods, the Sails kitchen has earned a reputation for creating exceptional dishes using modern techniques that enhance the natural flavours.
It is important that our guests are spoiled for choice, so our menu has a wide selection of enticing dishes. Our chef Jason Blackie has been a New Zealand Beef and Lamb ambassador and the National Supreme Seafood Chef, and Sails Restaurant was voted the overall winner in the Great Seafood challenge by the dining public.
There are very few views in the world that capture the essence of a city better than the one from sails restaurant.
The restaurant is situated in the heart of the Southern Hemisphere’s largest marina, Westhaven, so every table looks out over thousands of yachts. Beyond this sea of masts sits the Auckland Harbour Bridge, North Head and Rangitoto Island — the view that is the City of Sails. Walking distance from St Marys Bay.
Slow salt-cured Ora King Salmon
fennel and coriander seeds, red pepper escabeche smoked cream cheese, juponica garden herbs
Creole Style “Blackened” Tuna
tomato salsa, avocado, lime, whitebait chips
Venison Carpaccio
mustard leaves, lemon, balsamic, crouton V.O. edam, riberries, saurbeet
Beef Auckland
Angus tenderloin baked in puff pastry with paté, mushroom duxelle and herb pancakes. Served with braised onions, celeriac and bordelaise sauce
Valrhona Chocolate Tart “Riche”
manjari chocolate, forest berry sorbet
Twelve Fresh Oysters
POA
Sashimi of premium local seafood
shoyu, wasabi , pickled ginger, sushi ricePrice: $46.00
Char-Grilled Marinated Baby Octopus
capsicum – lemon – chick peasPrice: $46.00
Spiced Calamari
peanut cucumber relish, chilli caramel, nam jim, coriander, mintPrice: $46.00
Crumbed Scallops
deep fried lemon mayo. spiced red pepper dipPrice: $56.00
Tiger Prawns
pan roasted, lemon chilli salsa, green papaya salad, mango dressing, garlicPrice: $52.00
Seafood Tasting For Two
oysters, sashimi, calamari, salmon shellfish soup, prawns scallops, john dory, spanner crab, baby octopus. add half a grilled crayfish $60 ppSizes: per person -$120.00
Sails Focaccia
smoked cream cheese, Goose Creek extra virgin olive oil, vinegarPrice: $8.00
Toasted Focaccia, garlic, fresh herbsPrice: $8.00
Fresh Clevedon Oysters
POASizes: Six
Twelve
Sashimi of premium local seafood
shoyu, wasabi, pickled ginger, sushi ricePrice: $24.00
Spiced Calamari
peanut cucumber relish, chilli caramel, nam jim, coriander, mint.Price: $24.00
Crumbed Scallops
deep fried, lemon mayo. spiced red pepper dipPrice: $28.00
Slow salt-cured Ora King Salmon
fennel and coriander seeds, red pepper escabeche smoked cream cheese, juponica garden herbsPrice: $24.00
Venison Kiwi Carpaccio
mustard leaves, lemon, balsamic, crouton V.O. edam, riberries, saurbeetPrice: $24.00
Creole Style “Blackened” Tuna
tomato salsa, avocado, lime, whitebait chipsPrice: $24.00
Char-Grilled Marinated Baby Octopus
capsicum – lemon – chick peasPrice: $23.00
Tiger Prawns
pan roasted, lemon chilli salsa, green papaya salad, mango dressing, garlicPrice: $26.00
Crayfish, Lime and Coconut Bisque
served with prawns, julienne and RicardPrice: $26.00
Yellow Gazpatcho
Chatham Island scampi, cucumber, tomato olive oil croutonPrice: $26.00
Catch of the dayPrice: $42.00
John Dory
green risotto, spanner crab salad vierge, foraged leavesPrice: $44.00
Long Line Terakihi
beer battered, fries, tartare, lemon, Sails ketchupPrice: $37.00
Hawkes Bay Lamb Rump
spinach, apricots, pine nuts, red wine sauce aubergine, minted peasPrice: $42.00
New Zealand Crayfish
(subject to availability) POA
Aged Wakanui Scotch
dauphinoise potatoes, smoked marrow, parsley, bordelaise sauce, vegetable tianPrice: $48.00
Beef Auckland
Angus tenderloin baked in puff pastry with paté, mushroom duxelle and herb pancakes, served with braised onions, celeriac and bordelaise saucePrice: $48.00
Gameford Lodge Duck
roasted breast, confit of leg, baked plumcots kumara mash, salmis saucePrice: $44.00
New Zealand’s finest - Evansdale, Smoke Brie, Nelson
A light creamy brie, smoked with ManukaSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
New Zealand’s finest - Mt Eliza, Farmhouse Cheddar “RAW”, Katikati
A full earthy, rustic cheddar with light sweet notesSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
New Zealand’s finest - Mahoe Very Old Edam, Keri Keri
Primadonna type, mild and fruity in flavourSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
New Zealand’s finest - Opiki Ma, Goat’s Cheese, Palmerston North
3 week old, soft white rind cheese, velvety textureSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
New Zealand’s finest - Tinui Blue, Sheep’s Milk, Masterton
A delicate yet intense balance of sweet and saltSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
World Cheese - Queso Manchego, Spain
Hardened sheep’s cheese with nutty, caramel notesSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
World Cheese - Brie de Meaux, Unpasteurised, France
The king of world brie, rich, earthy and creamySizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
World Cheese - Shropshire Blue, England
A deep creamy blue with a well-balanced, salty tangSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
World Cheese - Tallegio, Italy
A light soft and creamy young red rindSizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00
Rum Baba
whipped cream, plum purée, pumpkin seed müsliPrice: $16.00
Sorbets & Ice Creams
sugar coated pumpkin seeds, caramelized white chocolatePrice: $16.00
Pavlova
passion fruit curd, whipped creamPrice: $16.00
Sails Donuts
salted caramel sauce apples, rum and cranberry ice creamPrice: $16.00
Crème brulee “Duo”
vanilla, liquorice, mango sorbet, caramelised white chocolate crumbs, brandy snapsPrice: $16.00
Valrhona Chocolate Tart “Riche”
manjari chocolate, forest berry sorbetPrice: $16.00
Petit Fours
a selection of delicate pastry delightsPrice: $16.00
Saint Clair Reserve Noble Riesling 2013
Marlborough, NZSizes: Bottle -$56.00
90ml -$13.00
Passage Rock Late Harvest Cabernet 2016
Waiheke Island, NZSizes: Bottle -$64.00
90ml -$15.00
Chateau Villafranche Sauternes 2014
Bordeaux, FranceSizes: Bottle -$68.00
90ml -$16.00
Valdespino El Candado Pedro Ximenez
Jerez, SpainSizes: Bottle -$68.00
90ml -$16.00
De Bortoli Noble One 2014 (Semillon)
NSW, AustraliaSizes: Bottle -$86.00
90ml -$20.00
Dauphinoise PotatoesPrice: $10.00
Roasted Cauliflower, brown butter, lemon, almonds, parsleyPrice: $10.00
Broccolini, golden raisin, almond butterPrice: $10.00
Fries, truffle oil, parmesanPrice: $10.00
Salad , mixed leaves, pear, walnutPrice: $10.00
Beetroot, feta, hazelnut, cressPrice: $10.00
Portugal - tawny
Grahams 10 yr oldSizes: 75ml -$16.50
bottle -$162.00
Portugal - late bottle vintage
Dow's 2009Sizes: 75ml -$14.50
bottle -$142.00
Portugal - vintage, fonseca (magnum) 1994Sizes: bottle -$675.00
Portugal - vintage, graham’s 1977Sizes: bottle -$500.00
Portugal - vintage, warre’s 1977Sizes: bottle -$375.00
Portugal - vintage, dow’s 1991Sizes: bottle -$290.00
Portugal - vintage, croft 1977Sizes: bottle -$270.00
Portugal - vintage, dow’s quinta senhora da ribeira 2005Sizes: bottle -$270.00
Portugal - vintage, graham’s 2000Sizes: bottle -$250.00
New zealand - tawny
Lincoln the archive 40yr oldSizes: 75ml -$15.50
bottle -$142.00
Armagnac - delord v.s.o.pPrice: $16.50
Calvados - domfrontais st. george de rouelley 2009Price: $14.50
Digestives - antinori tignanello grappaSizes: 30ml -$12.50
Digestives - tardiva grappaSizes: 30ml -$12.50
Digestives - guiseppe alberti liqueur stregaSizes: 30ml -$12.50
Digestives - lemon z limoncelloSizes: 30ml -$8.50
Digestives - villa italia limoncello creamSizes: 30ml -$8.50
Irish coffee
Made traditionally with jameson whiskeyPrice: $16.50
Café nero
Made traditionally with gallianoPrice: $16.50
Out of africa
Amarula liqueur and a banana cream floatPrice: $16.50
Sails special
Kahlua, grand marnier & brown creme de cacaoPrice: $16.50
Hot moch
Frangelico, kahlua & hot chocolatePrice: $16.50
Blueberry tea
Grand marnier, amaretto & black tea w a slice of orangePrice: $16.50
Flat whitePrice: $5.00
Caffè lattePrice: $5.00
CappuccinoPrice: $5.00
Long blackPrice: $5.00
Short blackPrice: $5.00
RistrettoPrice: $5.00
Caffè macchiatoPrice: $5.00
English breakfastPrice: $5.00
Aromatic earl greyPrice: $5.00
Pure green teaPrice: $5.00
Gentle chamomilePrice: $5.00
Pure peppermintPrice: $5.00
Oysters
Six fresh oysters freshly shucked, served with lemon and forvm chardonnay vinegar
Paupiette
Cold smoked salmon, escabeche, herb cream and mixed leaves
Parfait
Chicken liver parfait, truffle butter, beetroot, cherries and toasted rapid brioche
Beef tenderloin
Pan-fried in butter served simply with pressed agria potato, braised onions, watercress and bordelaise sauce
Today’s catch
Pan-fried with herb risotto, and salad vierge
Free range chicken breast
Poached with herbs, carrots and braised cabbage
Brulée
Berries, raspberry meringue, yoghurt sorbet
Caramel Chocolate Cremeaux
Sorbet, pumpkin seeds and a chocolate tuile
A selection of local cheese
Quince jelly and homemade flatbread crackers
Cured Ora King Salmon
juponica summer leaves, smoked cream cheese, dill brioche
Venison Carpaccio
mustard leaves, lemon, balsamic, crouton V.O. edam, riberries, saurbeet
Spiced Calamari
peanut cucumber relish, chilli caramel, nam jim, coriander, mint
Beef Tenderloin
pan-fried in butter and garlic, served with dauphinoise potatoes, braised onions, bordelaise sauce
Today’s Catch
pan-fried with herb risotto, and fennel salad
Free range Chicken Breast
truffle jus, summer slaw, brown butter kumara mash
Crème Brulee
Vanilla, liquorice, candied lemon, berries
Chocolate Cremeaux
sorbet, pumpkin seeds and a chocolate tuile
A selection of local cheese
quince jelly and homemade flatbread crackers
