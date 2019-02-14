Sails Restaurant

  • $ $ $ $
  • Westhaven Marina
    103-113 Westhaven Drive
    Saint Marys Bay, Auckland
  • Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European
  • RANZ Vouchers Ocean Views Offers Early Bird Deals
  • 12:00pm - 3:00pm,
    6:30pm - 11:00pm     More times
    • mon 6:30pm - 11:00pm
    • tue 6:30pm - 11:00pm
    • wed 12:00pm - 3:00pm,
      6:30pm - 11:00pm
    • thu 12:00pm - 3:00pm,
      6:30pm - 11:00pm
    • fri 12:00pm - 3:00pm,
      6:30pm - 11:00pm
    • sat 12:00pm - 3:00pm,
      6:30pm - 11:00pm
    • sun 12:00pm - 3:00pm,
      6:30pm - 11:00pm
    • $$$$ - Avg Main $40+

  • 09-378 9890
Based in Westhaven, in the Southern Hemisphere’s largest marina, Sails restaurant sources only the finest fresh produce and employs only the best chefs to produce award winning cuisine.

Over three decades and while maintaining a genuine respect for traditional methods, the Sails kitchen has earned a reputation for creating exceptional dishes using modern techniques that enhance the natural flavours.

It is important that our guests are spoiled for choice, so our menu has a wide selection of enticing dishes. Our chef Jason Blackie has been a New Zealand Beef and Lamb ambassador and the National Supreme Seafood Chef, and Sails Restaurant was voted the overall winner in the Great Seafood challenge by the dining public.

There are very few views in the world that capture the essence of a city better than the one from sails restaurant.
The restaurant is situated in the heart of the Southern Hemisphere’s largest marina, Westhaven, so every table looks out over thousands of yachts. Beyond this sea of masts sits the Auckland Harbour Bridge, North Head and Rangitoto Island — the view that is the City of Sails. Walking distance from St Marys Bay.

Twelve Fresh Oysters

Catch of the day

Price: $42.00

John Dory

green risotto, spanner crab salad vierge, foraged leaves

Price: $44.00

Long Line Terakihi

beer battered, fries, tartare, lemon, Sails ketchup

Price: $37.00

Hawkes Bay Lamb Rump

spinach, apricots, pine nuts, red wine sauce aubergine, minted peas

Price: $42.00

New Zealand Crayfish

Aged Wakanui Scotch

dauphinoise potatoes, smoked marrow, parsley, bordelaise sauce, vegetable tian

Price: $48.00

Beef Auckland

Angus tenderloin baked in puff pastry with paté, mushroom duxelle and herb pancakes, served with braised onions, celeriac and bordelaise sauce

Price: $48.00

Gameford Lodge Duck

roasted breast, confit of leg, baked plumcots kumara mash, salmis sauce

Price: $44.00

New Zealand’s finest - Evansdale, Smoke Brie, Nelson

A light creamy brie, smoked with Manuka

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

New Zealand’s finest - Mt Eliza, Farmhouse Cheddar “RAW”, Katikati

A full earthy, rustic cheddar with light sweet notes

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

New Zealand’s finest - Mahoe Very Old Edam, Keri Keri

Primadonna type, mild and fruity in flavour

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

New Zealand’s finest - Opiki Ma, Goat’s Cheese, Palmerston North

3 week old, soft white rind cheese, velvety texture

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

New Zealand’s finest - Tinui Blue, Sheep’s Milk, Masterton

A delicate yet intense balance of sweet and salt

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

World Cheese - Queso Manchego, Spain

Hardened sheep’s cheese with nutty, caramel notes

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

World Cheese - Brie de Meaux, Unpasteurised, France

The king of world brie, rich, earthy and creamy

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

World Cheese - Shropshire Blue, England

A deep creamy blue with a well-balanced, salty tang

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

World Cheese - Tallegio, Italy

A light soft and creamy young red rind

Sizes: One -$19.00
Two -$29.00
Three -$39.00
Platter -$50.00

Rum Baba

whipped cream, plum purée, pumpkin seed müsli

Price: $16.00

Sorbets & Ice Creams

sugar coated pumpkin seeds, caramelized white chocolate

Price: $16.00

Pavlova

passion fruit curd, whipped cream

Price: $16.00

Sails Donuts

salted caramel sauce apples, rum and cranberry ice cream

Price: $16.00

Crème brulee “Duo”

vanilla, liquorice, mango sorbet, caramelised white chocolate crumbs, brandy snaps

Price: $16.00

Valrhona Chocolate Tart “Riche”

manjari chocolate, forest berry sorbet

Price: $16.00

Petit Fours

a selection of delicate pastry delights

Price: $16.00

Saint Clair Reserve Noble Riesling 2013

Marlborough, NZ

Sizes: Bottle -$56.00
90ml -$13.00

Passage Rock Late Harvest Cabernet 2016

Waiheke Island, NZ

Sizes: Bottle -$64.00
90ml -$15.00

Chateau Villafranche Sauternes 2014

Bordeaux, France

Sizes: Bottle -$68.00
90ml -$16.00

Valdespino El Candado Pedro Ximenez

Jerez, Spain

Sizes: Bottle -$68.00
90ml -$16.00

De Bortoli Noble One 2014 (Semillon)

NSW, Australia

Sizes: Bottle -$86.00
90ml -$20.00

Dauphinoise Potatoes

Price: $10.00

Roasted Cauliflower, brown butter, lemon, almonds, parsley

Price: $10.00

Broccolini, golden raisin, almond butter

Price: $10.00

Fries, truffle oil, parmesan

Price: $10.00

Salad , mixed leaves, pear, walnut

Price: $10.00

Beetroot, feta, hazelnut, cress

Price: $10.00

Portugal - tawny

Grahams 10 yr old

Sizes: 75ml -$16.50
bottle -$162.00

Portugal - late bottle vintage

Dow's 2009

Sizes: 75ml -$14.50
bottle -$142.00

Portugal - vintage, fonseca (magnum) 1994

Sizes: bottle -$675.00

Portugal - vintage, graham’s 1977

Sizes: bottle -$500.00

Portugal - vintage, warre’s 1977

Sizes: bottle -$375.00

Portugal - vintage, dow’s 1991

Sizes: bottle -$290.00

Portugal - vintage, croft 1977

Sizes: bottle -$270.00

Portugal - vintage, dow’s quinta senhora da ribeira 2005

Sizes: bottle -$270.00

Portugal - vintage, graham’s 2000

Sizes: bottle -$250.00

New zealand - tawny

Lincoln the archive 40yr old

Sizes: 75ml -$15.50
bottle -$142.00

Armagnac - delord v.s.o.p

Price: $16.50

Calvados - domfrontais st. george de rouelley 2009

Price: $14.50

Digestives - antinori tignanello grappa

Sizes: 30ml -$12.50

Digestives - tardiva grappa

Sizes: 30ml -$12.50

Digestives - guiseppe alberti liqueur strega

Sizes: 30ml -$12.50

Digestives - lemon z limoncello

Sizes: 30ml -$8.50

Digestives - villa italia limoncello cream

Sizes: 30ml -$8.50

Irish coffee

Made traditionally with jameson whiskey

Price: $16.50

Café nero

Made traditionally with galliano

Price: $16.50

Out of africa

Amarula liqueur and a banana cream float

Price: $16.50

Sails special

Kahlua, grand marnier & brown creme de cacao

Price: $16.50

Hot moch

Frangelico, kahlua & hot chocolate

Price: $16.50

Blueberry tea

Grand marnier, amaretto & black tea w a slice of orange

Price: $16.50

Flat white

Price: $5.00

Caffè latte

Price: $5.00

Cappuccino

Price: $5.00

Long black

Price: $5.00

Short black

Price: $5.00

Ristretto

Price: $5.00

Caffè macchiato

Price: $5.00

English breakfast

Price: $5.00

Aromatic earl grey

Price: $5.00

Pure green tea

Price: $5.00

Gentle chamomile

Price: $5.00

Pure peppermint

Price: $5.00

