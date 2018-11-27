6:30pm - 11:00pm More times mon 6:30pm - 11:00pm tue 6:30pm - 11:00pm wed 12:00pm - 3:00pm,

6:30pm - 11:00pm thu 12:00pm - 3:00pm,

6:30pm - 11:00pm fri 12:00pm - 3:00pm,

6:30pm - 11:00pm sat 12:00pm - 3:00pm,

6:30pm - 11:00pm sun 12:00pm - 3:00pm,

6:30pm - 11:00pm

More times Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European

Based in Westhaven, in the Southern Hemisphere’s largest marina, Sails restaurant sources only the finest fresh produce and employs only the best chefs to produce award winning cuisine.



Over three decades and while maintaining a genuine respect for traditional methods, the Sails kitchen has earned a reputation for creating exceptional dishes using modern techniques that enhance the natural flavours.



It is important that our guests are spoiled for choice, so our menu has a wide selection of enticing dishes. Our chef Jason Blackie has been a New Zealand Beef and Lamb ambassador and the National Supreme Seafood Chef, and Sails Restaurant was voted the overall winner in the Great Seafood challenge by the dining public.



There are very few views in the world that capture the essence of a city better than the one from sails restaurant.

The restaurant is situated in the heart of the Southern Hemisphere’s largest marina, Westhaven, so every table looks out over thousands of yachts. Beyond this sea of masts sits the Auckland Harbour Bridge, North Head and Rangitoto Island — the view that is the City of Sails. Walking distance from St Marys Bay.