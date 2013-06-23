12:00pm - 10:00pm More times mon 12:00pm - 10:00pm tue 12:00pm - 10:00pm wed 12:00pm - 10:00pm thu 12:00pm - 10:00pm fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm sun 12:00pm - 10:00pm

More times Chinese Asian Asian Fusion

The Blue Breeze Inn is brought you by the chef who opened the popular Thai fusion, MooChowChow. Head to Ponsonby in Auckland Central for an Asian fusion where modern Chinese cuisine collides with the Pacific.



Gear up that palate for new, fresh and exciting tastes packed into the kinds of dishes you thought you knew. There are wontons and dumplings and buns but not as you know them. The highly elegant culinary culture of the kitchen means that the maximum flavour of each ingredient is being extracted so that these classics are a thousand times better. This is an innovative take on traditional fare. The ever-changing menu means that there’s always something new to experience. Gluten-free options are available.



These plates were designed to be shared so bring along a few friends or the family. If you’re in a large group, you may be seated in your own exclusive booth. The tropical-themed decor and wooden furniture create a cosy ambience perfect for kicking back and discovering something new. Enjoy the breeze outdoors or take a seat by the open kitchen bar and watch your meal come to form in the flaming woks.



Dine casually or come in for the post-work drinks. The extensive lists of drinks are guaranteed to cure any thirst. Play it safe with handcrafted beers and wines that you know or invigorate your soul with a signature cocktail. This venue also features New Zealand’s premium rum and cocktail bar: the Rum Jungle. That always gets the party started.



Whether it's your birthday or just another casual night out, head on down to The Blue Breeze Inn and treat yourself to a spectacle. Book online now for an instant reservation.