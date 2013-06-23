The Blue Breeze Inn

  • $ $ $ $
  • 146 Ponsonby Road
    Ponsonby, Auckland
  • Chinese Asian Asian Fusion
  • 12:00pm - 10:00pm More times
    • mon 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • tue 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sun 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • $$$ - Avg Main $30+

Other Information

  • 09 360 0303
The Blue Breeze Inn

  • 146 Ponsonby Road
    Ponsonby, Auckland
  • $ $ $ $

  • 12:00pm - 10:00pm More times
    • mon 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • tue 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sun 12:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Chinese Asian Asian Fusion
  • RANZ Vouchers
The Blue Breeze Inn is brought you by the chef who opened the popular Thai fusion, MooChowChow. Head to Ponsonby in Auckland Central for an Asian fusion where modern Chinese cuisine collides with the Pacific.

Gear up that palate for new, fresh and exciting tastes packed into the kinds of dishes you thought you knew. There are wontons and dumplings and buns but not as you know them. The highly elegant culinary culture of the kitchen means that the maximum flavour of each ingredient is being extracted so that these classics are a thousand times better. This is an innovative take on traditional fare. The ever-changing menu means that there’s always something new to experience. Gluten-free options are available.

These plates were designed to be shared so bring along a few friends or the family. If you’re in a large group, you may be seated in your own exclusive booth. The tropical-themed decor and wooden furniture create a cosy ambience perfect for kicking back and discovering something new. Enjoy the breeze outdoors or take a seat by the open kitchen bar and watch your meal come to form in the flaming woks.

Dine casually or come in for the post-work drinks. The extensive lists of drinks are guaranteed to cure any thirst. Play it safe with handcrafted beers and wines that you know or invigorate your soul with a signature cocktail. This venue also features New Zealand’s premium rum and cocktail bar: the Rum Jungle. That always gets the party started.

Whether it's your birthday or just another casual night out, head on down to The Blue Breeze Inn and treat yourself to a spectacle. Book online now for an instant reservation.

Menu

SICHUAN CHILLI-ROASTED PEANUTS

Price: $3.00

BLACK PEPPER PICKLED CABBAGE, SHALLOT AND GINGER SALAD

Price: $8.00

STEAMED SCALLOP AND PORK WONTON (2 X LARGE)

Price: $10.00

BLACK PEPPER LAMB WONTON

Price: $14.00

MUSHROOM WONTON

Price: $10.00

STEAMED PORK AND PRAWN WONTON

Price: $10.00

STEAMED DUMPLING OF BLACK TIGER PRAWN AND SESAME

Price: $12.00

STEAMED DUMPLING OF PORK AND BLACK TRUFFLE

Price: $12.00

FRIED SPICY CHICKEN DUMPLING

Price: $10.00

STEAMED BUN OF ROASTED PORK BELLY AND PICKLED CUCUMBER

Price: $10.00

STEAMED BUN OF FIVE-SPICED TOFU, KIMCHI, CRUSHED PEANUTS AND CORIANDER

Price: $9.00

WOK-FRIED LITTLE NECK CLAMS, PORK BELLY, BLACK RICE VINEGAR AND SESAME OIL

Price: $20.00

BANG BANG CHILLI CHICKEN

w/ black vinegar, sesame-chilli dressing

Price: $18.00

SICHUAN PEPPERCORN RED-BRAISED OXTAIL

w/ chopped salted chillies, black bean sauce

Price: $24.00

BRAISED CUMIN LAMB

w/ green peppercorns, ginger, spring onion

Price: $26.00

CHINESE-STYLE BARBECUE PORK

w/ xo black bean sauce

Price: $22.00

HOT, SWEET-AND-SOUR GROUND WILD BOAR

blanched garlic, water chestnut, soy custard

Price: $26.00

FISH OF THE DAY, CHILLI OIL, SHAOXING WINE, BLACK BEAN AND GINGER

Price: $32.00

TYPHOON SHELTER GARLIC-FRIED ‘SHELL ON’ KING PRAWNS

Price: $28.00

TSINGTAO BEER-ROASTED DUCK

w/ Hoisin sauce, duck fat fried shallots

CURED SALMON AND RAW VEGETABLE SALAD

w/ crispy wonton pieces and sesame dressing

Price: $28.00

STIR-FRIED WAGYU BEEF

w/ ginger, sesame, Sichuan pepper and chilli

Price: $28.00

SPINACH AND SESAME SALAD

Price: $6.00

HOUSE-MADE KIMCHI

Price: $5.00

BUDDHA’S DELIGHT - SMOKED TOFU AND HERB SALAD

w/ sesame and black vinegar dressing

Price: $14.00

WOK-CHARRED BROCCOLI, OYSTER SAUCE, GINGER, ALMOND

Price: $14.00

WOK-FRIED MARKET GREENS IN CHILLI, GARLIC AND SHAOXING

Price: $10.00

STEAMED RICE

Price: $3.00

SICHUAN CHILLI SAUCE

SICHUAN SALT AND PEPPER

MINCED PICKLED CHILLI

MARSHMALLOW SOFT SERVE

w/ chocolate and hazelnut crumb

Price: $15.00

CHOC POT

w/ sour cherries, chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate

Price: $15.00

APPLE PERSIMMON PIES

w/ vanilla ice cream

Price: $15.00

Professional Reviews: The Blue Breeze Inn

Average Professional Review Score

1 reviews

Metro Eats - June 2013

4.0 Metro Eats 23 June 2013

The men on the floor wear dinky Hawaiian shirts and are deliciously attentive; the women swoop and glide and look after you beautifully, too. The fitout’s also cool: a Hawaiian tiki bar, of all things, complete with its own mask motif. There are craft beers on tap, lots of rum and drinks you can slurp from a coconut. And there’s great food.

  • 2018 Critics' Choice Award 2018 Critics' Choice Award received @ 10 February 2018 Restaurant Hub’s Critics’ Choice Award is awarded, by New Zealand Herald restaurant critics Jesse Mulligan (Viva) and Kim Knight (Canvas), to the top two restaurants of the year.
  • 2018 Critics Choice - Runners Up 2018 Critics Choice - Runners Up received @ 1 January 2018 For the inaugural Restaurant Hub’s Critics’ Choice Awards, New Zealand Herald restaurant critics Jesse Mulligan, an Editor from Viva, and Kim Knight, a Restaurant Critic from Canvas considered their favorite dining experiences of 2017 and picked their respective top five restaurants, including their overall winners. The Runner-up Award was presented to the 4 out of their top 5 restaurant dining experiences from 2017 that weren't selected as overall winners.
