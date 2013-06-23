- Home
The Blue Breeze Inn
-
146 Ponsonby Road
Ponsonby, Auckland
- $ $ $ $
-
Info
-
12:00pm - 10:00pm
More times
- mon 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- tue 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- wed 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- thu 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- sun 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- Chinese Asian Asian Fusion
- RANZ Vouchers
- Book a Table Now Call Restaurant
The Blue Breeze Inn is brought you by the chef who opened the popular Thai fusion, MooChowChow. Head to Ponsonby in Auckland Central for an Asian fusion where modern Chinese cuisine collides with the Pacific.
Gear up that palate for new, fresh and exciting tastes packed into the kinds of dishes you thought you knew. There are wontons and dumplings and buns but not as you know them. The highly elegant culinary culture of the kitchen means that the maximum flavour of each ingredient is being extracted so that these classics are a thousand times better. This is an innovative take on traditional fare. The ever-changing menu means that there’s always something new to experience. Gluten-free options are available.
These plates were designed to be shared so bring along a few friends or the family. If you’re in a large group, you may be seated in your own exclusive booth. The tropical-themed decor and wooden furniture create a cosy ambience perfect for kicking back and discovering something new. Enjoy the breeze outdoors or take a seat by the open kitchen bar and watch your meal come to form in the flaming woks.
Dine casually or come in for the post-work drinks. The extensive lists of drinks are guaranteed to cure any thirst. Play it safe with handcrafted beers and wines that you know or invigorate your soul with a signature cocktail. This venue also features New Zealand’s premium rum and cocktail bar: the Rum Jungle. That always gets the party started.
Whether it's your birthday or just another casual night out, head on down to The Blue Breeze Inn and treat yourself to a spectacle. Book online now for an instant reservation.
SICHUAN CHILLI-ROASTED PEANUTSPrice: $3.00
BLACK PEPPER PICKLED CABBAGE, SHALLOT AND GINGER SALADPrice: $8.00
STEAMED SCALLOP AND PORK WONTON (2 X LARGE)Price: $10.00
BLACK PEPPER LAMB WONTONPrice: $14.00
MUSHROOM WONTONPrice: $10.00
STEAMED PORK AND PRAWN WONTONPrice: $10.00
STEAMED DUMPLING OF BLACK TIGER PRAWN AND SESAMEPrice: $12.00
STEAMED DUMPLING OF PORK AND BLACK TRUFFLEPrice: $12.00
FRIED SPICY CHICKEN DUMPLINGPrice: $10.00
STEAMED BUN OF ROASTED PORK BELLY AND PICKLED CUCUMBERPrice: $10.00
STEAMED BUN OF FIVE-SPICED TOFU, KIMCHI, CRUSHED PEANUTS AND CORIANDERPrice: $9.00
WOK-FRIED LITTLE NECK CLAMS, PORK BELLY, BLACK RICE VINEGAR AND SESAME OILPrice: $20.00
BANG BANG CHILLI CHICKEN
w/ black vinegar, sesame-chilli dressingPrice: $18.00
SICHUAN PEPPERCORN RED-BRAISED OXTAIL
w/ chopped salted chillies, black bean saucePrice: $24.00
BRAISED CUMIN LAMB
w/ green peppercorns, ginger, spring onionPrice: $26.00
CHINESE-STYLE BARBECUE PORK
w/ xo black bean saucePrice: $22.00
HOT, SWEET-AND-SOUR GROUND WILD BOAR
blanched garlic, water chestnut, soy custardPrice: $26.00
FISH OF THE DAY, CHILLI OIL, SHAOXING WINE, BLACK BEAN AND GINGERPrice: $32.00
TYPHOON SHELTER GARLIC-FRIED ‘SHELL ON’ KING PRAWNSPrice: $28.00
TSINGTAO BEER-ROASTED DUCK
w/ Hoisin sauce, duck fat fried shallots
CURED SALMON AND RAW VEGETABLE SALAD
w/ crispy wonton pieces and sesame dressingPrice: $28.00
STIR-FRIED WAGYU BEEF
w/ ginger, sesame, Sichuan pepper and chilliPrice: $28.00
SPINACH AND SESAME SALADPrice: $6.00
HOUSE-MADE KIMCHIPrice: $5.00
BUDDHA’S DELIGHT - SMOKED TOFU AND HERB SALAD
w/ sesame and black vinegar dressingPrice: $14.00
WOK-CHARRED BROCCOLI, OYSTER SAUCE, GINGER, ALMONDPrice: $14.00
WOK-FRIED MARKET GREENS IN CHILLI, GARLIC AND SHAOXINGPrice: $10.00
STEAMED RICEPrice: $3.00
SICHUAN CHILLI SAUCE
SICHUAN SALT AND PEPPER
MINCED PICKLED CHILLI
MARSHMALLOW SOFT SERVE
w/ chocolate and hazelnut crumbPrice: $15.00
CHOC POT
w/ sour cherries, chocolate, chocolate and more chocolatePrice: $15.00
APPLE PERSIMMON PIES
w/ vanilla ice creamPrice: $15.00
Metro Eats - June 2013
The men on the floor wear dinky Hawaiian shirts and are deliciously attentive; the women swoop and glide and look after you beautifully, too. The fitout’s also cool: a Hawaiian tiki bar, of all things, complete with its own mask motif. There are craft beers on tap, lots of rum and drinks you can slurp from a coconut. And there’s great food.
- 2018 Critics' Choice Award received @ 10 February 2018 Restaurant Hub’s Critics’ Choice Award is awarded, by New Zealand Herald restaurant critics Jesse Mulligan (Viva) and Kim Knight (Canvas), to the top two restaurants of the year.
- 2018 Critics Choice - Runners Up received @ 1 January 2018 For the inaugural Restaurant Hub’s Critics’ Choice Awards, New Zealand Herald restaurant critics Jesse Mulligan, an Editor from Viva, and Kim Knight, a Restaurant Critic from Canvas considered their favorite dining experiences of 2017 and picked their respective top five restaurants, including their overall winners. The Runner-up Award was presented to the 4 out of their top 5 restaurant dining experiences from 2017 that weren't selected as overall winners.
- 12:00pm - 10:00pm More times