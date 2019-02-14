In the heart of Newmarket shopping district - Nuffield St7am till Late - 7 DaysCall +64 (9) 523-4554 to Book Now!Call in to grab a coffee to go or sit down and relax and enjoy our great service and food.
Snapper, prawn, Pico de Gallo, avocado, blue corn chips.
Crayfish, soft shell crab, buttered kimchi, nori, pickled ginger.
Soy & pear marinated short rib, roquette, nashi, blue cheese.
Grilled fish, buttered kimchi, napa slaw, baby cilantro, Cali mayo.
Korean spiced chicken, pineapple cucumber slaw, Cali mayo.
Blackbean, fresh goats cheese, lime ailoi, greens
Chimichurri bearnaise, kale chips, field mushrooms.
Israel couscous, basked cauliflower, shallot salsa, lemon.
Chipotle, caper & garlic, marinated quarter chicken, butter cup, lentil, honey, lemon.
24hr braised neck, white quinoa, green beans, pickled prune, almond jus.
Grilled prunes, almonds, avocado mousse, baby cilantro, onion dressing.
Mushrooms, lentil, quinoa, pearl barley, truffle.
Grass fed beef patties, kimchi, crispy onion, tomato jam, lettuce, tomato, Cali mayo. Served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Dakgangjeong chicken, tomato jam, whole grain mustard, Cali mayo. Served with hand cut fries.
With chocolate soil, orange, freeze dried berries, tuile
With coconut icecream, salted caramel nuts, marshmallow
With whipped white chocolate
