Cali

  • $ $ $ $
  • 23-27 Nuffield Street
    Newmarket, Auckland
  • Family Friendly - Kids Menu
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

  • 09-523 4554
Info

In the heart of Newmarket shopping district - Nuffield St

7am till Late - 7 Days

7am till Late - 7 Days

Call +64 (9) 523-4554

Call in to grab a coffee to go or sit down and relax and enjoy our great service and food.

Menu

CEVICHE

Snapper, prawn, Pico de Gallo, avocado, blue corn chips.

Price: $19.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

Crayfish, soft shell crab, buttered kimchi, nori, pickled ginger.

Price: $18.00

BEEF SHORT RIB

Soy & pear marinated short rib, roquette, nashi, blue cheese.

Price: $21.00

GRILLED FISH TACO

Grilled fish, buttered kimchi, napa slaw, baby cilantro, Cali mayo.

Price: $18.00

KOREAN CHICKEN TACO

Korean spiced chicken, pineapple cucumber slaw, Cali mayo.

Price: $18.00

BLACKBEAN TACO

Blackbean, fresh goats cheese, lime ailoi, greens

Price: $16.00

HOUSE CURED ANGUS BEEF FILLET

Chimichurri bearnaise, kale chips, field mushrooms.

Price: $34.00

MARKET FISH

Israel couscous, basked cauliflower, shallot salsa, lemon.

Price: $28.00

ROAST CHICKEN

Chipotle, caper & garlic, marinated quarter chicken, butter cup, lentil, honey, lemon.

Price: $24.00

LAMB NECK

24hr braised neck, white quinoa, green beans, pickled prune, almond jus.

Price: $24.00

NAPA CABBAGE

Grilled prunes, almonds, avocado mousse, baby cilantro, onion dressing.

Price: $18.00

NAPA CABBAGE - GRILLED FAJITA CHICKEN BREAST

Grilled prunes, almonds, avocado mousse, baby cilantro, onion dressing.

Price: $24.00

RISOTTO

Mushrooms, lentil, quinoa, pearl barley, truffle.

Price: $22.00

GRASS FED BEEF BURGER

Grass fed beef patties, kimchi, crispy onion, tomato jam, lettuce, tomato, Cali mayo. Served with hand cut fries.

Price: $22.00

CRISPY DAKGANGJEONG CHICKEN BURGER

Crispy Dakgangjeong chicken, tomato jam, whole grain mustard, Cali mayo. Served with hand cut fries.

Price: $21.00

PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE

With chocolate soil, orange, freeze dried berries, tuile

Price: $12.00

GRILLED BANANA

With coconut icecream, salted caramel nuts, marshmallow

Price: $12.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

Price: $12.00

APPLE CRUMBLE

With whipped white chocolate

Price: $12.00

Reviews
Trip Advisor Reviews: Cali
