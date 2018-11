10:00am - 10:00pm More times mon 10:00am - 10:00pm tue 10:00am - 10:00pm wed 10:00am - 10:00pm thu 10:00am - 10:00pm fri 10:00am - 10:00pm sat 8:00am - 10:00pm sun 8:00am - 10:00pm

Mission Bay Pavilion is a colourful new eatery serving fresh local produce, overlooking the water at the iconic Auckland city beach.



It’s located in the historic 19th century mission building, restored and reinvigorated to give Aucklanders' access to a true beachfront escape for lunch and dinner



Featuring a stunning, sunny courtyard right by the sand, everything about Mission Bay Pavilion reflects a generous and easy-going ethos. Particularly the food.



Mission Bay Pavilion is the latest project from Lucien Law’s Savor Group, whose other developments include restaurants Ostro, Azabu, Ebisu and Seafarers Club.