Gypsy Caravan

  • Lot 3
    130 Ponsonby Road
    Grey Lynn, Auckland
  • Seafood Steak
  • Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Vegan Friendly
  • 5:30pm - 10:00pm More times
    • tue 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sun 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

  • 09-360 4075
  • 5:30pm - 10:00pm More times
    • tue 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sun 12:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Seafood Steak
  • Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Vegan Friendly
Welcome to Gypsy Caravan, located in the heart of Ponsonby, where you can find creative dishes, tasty cocktails and humble ingredients. From humble beginnings as a pop-up space, our beautiful restaurant developed in the back streets of Ponsonby.

An unique and charming venue, with shared-style eclectic 'modern traveller' cuisine and delicious, experimental cocktails. We're proud to cater for a broad range of dietary requirements, including vegan and gluten-free.

Menu

House-made bread

Malt butter

Price: $8.00

New Zealand oysters - MP

Served natural

Red pepper baba ghanoush

Scrambled egg whites, green beans, puffed black rice & pistachio (DF)

Price: $15.00

Charred avocado

Horopito harissa, fermented cucumber & heirloom tomatoes

Price: $17.00

Cured fish

Semi-roasted kohlrabi, ginger dressing & white soy wasabi

Price: $16.00

Braised beef tongue

Green salsa, onion cream & chilli pangritata

Price: $15.00

Char-grilled beef bavette

Herb butter, raw asparagus, crispy potato & marmalade

Price: $32.00

The fish - MP

Cauliflower cream, fried broccoli & roasted nori (DF)

Compressed eggplant

Fresh peas, chilli broth & purple yams

Price: $24.00

Slow-cooked chicken breast

Sumac, miso purée & torched courgette (DF)

Price: $26.00

Nectarine parfait

Lime meringue, caramelised white chocolate & toasted coconut

Price: $16.00

Pineapple cream

Rock melon juice, honeycomb & cinnamon loaf

Price: $16.00

Roasted beetroot

Almond & sherry skordalia

Price: $13.00

Salt-baked potato

Black garlic & sour cream

Price: $9.00

Baby cos

Chilli bread crumb & caesar dressing

Price: $10.00

The Dreamcatcher

House Choice - Gin, Cointreau, Lemon, Blood Orange & a dash of Absinthe

Price: $17.00

Playing with Fire

Chartreuse, Gin, Blood Orange, Cherry Brandy & Cranberry

Price: $19.00

Peppermint Martini

Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Peppermint & Cream

Price: $17.00

Hello Sailor

Our twist on a Classic Espresso Martini - Sailor Jerrys, Sherry, Kahlua, Vanilla & Coffee

Price: $18.00

Grappling Hook

Grappa, Rum, Lemon & Creme de Violette

Price: $18.00

Mr Blue Sky

Vodka, Blue Curacao, Coconut & Pineapple

Price: $17.00

Smoke Screen

Mezcal, Lemon & a dash of Absinthe

Price: $17.00

Sour Power

Bourbon, Cointreau, Lemon & Lime

Price: $18.00

Fruit & Nut

Golden Rum, Frangelico, Cherry, Hazelnut & egg white

Price: $18.00

The Botanical

Jägermeister, Gin, Grapefruit & Passionfruit

Price: $18.00

Crystal Ball

Sloe Gin, Lychee, Campari & Activated Charcoal

Price: $18.00

Classic Cocktails Available

Price: $18.00

Pinot Sangria

New Zealand Pinot Noir, Pimms, Cointreau, Grenadine & Soda

Price: $32.00

Hibiscus Bowl

Served in our famous Fish Bowl - Tequila, Hibiscus, Lime & Mint

Price: $35.00

Hendrick's Coffee Pot

Served in a pot and teacups - Cacao, Coffee, Coconut, Vanilla & Gin

Price: $35.00

Ruby Red

Cranberry, Blood Orange, Falernum & Tonic

Price: $10.00

Peachy Keen

Iced Earl Grey Tea, Lemon & Peach

Price: $10.00

Ginger Mojito

Smoked Tea Syrup, Mint, Lime & Ginger Beer

Price: $10.00

Dream Believer

Vegan Dessert Mocktail - Passionfruit, Pineapple, Ginger, Coconut Cream & Dark Chocolate

Price: $10.00

Grayling Sauv Blanc, Marlborough, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00

Wild Grace Sauv Blanc, Marlborough, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

Grayling Chardonnay, Marlborough, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00

Ti Point Chardonnay, Hawke's Bay, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$63.00

Eve Chardonnay, Washington State, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00

Square Mile Pinot Gris, Marlborough, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00

KungFu Girl Riesling, Washington State, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00

Babich Headwaters Albariño, Hawke's Bay, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00

Loveblock Gewurztraminer, Marlborough, 2014

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

Babich Gruner Veltliner, Hawke's Bay, 2015

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$67.00

JC - Le Petit Rosé, Australia, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00

Ti Point White Merlot, Hawke's Bay, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$63.00

Carrick Organic & Vegan Rosé, Central Otago, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

LoveBlock Sweet Moscato, Marlborough, 2014

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$72.00

Grayling Pinot Noir, Waipara, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir, California, 2014

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00

Small Parcels Pinot Noir, Central Otago, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$72.00

Double Barrel Shiraz 5th Vintage, Barossa Valley, Australia

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00

Double Barrel CabSav 4th Vintage, Barossa Valley, Australia

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00

Robert Mondavi CabSav, California, 2014

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00

Campo Viejo Tempranillo, Rioja - Spain, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$13.50
Bottle -$65.00

Tenuta Ulisse Montepulciano, Abruzzo - Italy, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

Tank No. 32 Primitivo, Puglia - Italy, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$63.00

JC Reserve Sparkling Rosé

Sizes: Glass -$9.00
Bottle -$53.00

Borgo San Leo Prosecco

Sizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$55.00

Deutz Prestige

Sizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$80.00

Mumm NV

Sizes: Glass -$20.00
Bottle -$98.00

Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut

Sizes: Bottle -$180.00

Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé

Sizes: Bottle -$300.00

Gypsy Lager

Brewed for us by our friends at Deep Creek, 4%

Price: $11.00

Moa Original

Moa Brewing Co Original Lager, 5%

Price: $11.00

Sawmill Pilsner

Sawmill brewery, Matakana 4.8%

Price: $12.50

The Deep Creek Project

Seasonal Tap

Mystery Tap

Amstel Light, 2.5%

Price: $9.00

Moa Apple Cider, 4%

Price: $10.00

Rhubarb Cider, 4%

Price: $11.00

Coca-Cola

Price: $6.00

Diet Coke

Price: $6.00

Lemonade

Price: $6.00

Ginger Ale

Price: $6.00

Tonic

Price: $6.00

Soda Water

Price: $6.00

Ginger Beer

Price: $6.00

Juices

Price: $6.50

Apple & Feijoa Smoothie

Price: $6.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling

Sizes: 750ml -$10.00

Aqua Panna Still

Sizes: 750ml -$10.00

Coffee

Price: $4.50

Tea

Price: $5.00

Reviews
Professional Reviews: Gypsy Caravan

Average Professional Review Score

1 reviews

Restaurant review: Gypsy Caravan, Ponsonby

4.0 Kim Knight for New Zealand Herald 12 July 2017

"If Alice fell down the rabbit hole in 2017, this is where she might land - down a lane, behind a curtain, drinking cocktails from a silver teapot. I imagine it's glorious in summer (there's an actual caravan down the back) but I loved it in winter. That garden, with its spiky palms and flickering heaters, was a Henri Rousseau jungle come to life. Tiger, tiger, burning bright ... Poetry on our plates, too."

