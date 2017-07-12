Gypsy Caravan

"If Alice fell down the rabbit hole in 2017, this is where she might land - down a lane, behind a curtain, drinking cocktails from a silver teapot. I imagine it's glorious in summer (there's an actual caravan down the back) but I loved it in winter. That garden, with its spiky palms and flickering heaters, was a Henri Rousseau jungle come to life. Tiger, tiger, burning bright ... Poetry on our plates, too."