Gypsy Caravan
- $ $ $ $
-
Lot 3
130 Ponsonby Road
Grey Lynn, Auckland
- Seafood Steak
- Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Vegan Friendly
-
5:30pm - 10:00pm
More times
- tue 5:30pm - 10:00pm
- wed 5:30pm - 10:00pm
- thu 5:30pm - 10:00pm
- fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- sun 12:00pm - 10:00pm
-
- $$ - Avg Main $20+
Other InformationExpand
- 09-360 4075
Welcome to Gypsy Caravan, located in the heart of Ponsonby, where you can find creative dishes, tasty cocktails and humble ingredients. From humble beginnings as a pop-up space, our beautiful restaurant developed in the back streets of Ponsonby.
An unique and charming venue, with shared-style eclectic 'modern traveller' cuisine and delicious, experimental cocktails. We're proud to cater for a broad range of dietary requirements, including vegan and gluten-free.
House-made bread
Malt butterPrice: $8.00
New Zealand oysters - MP
Served natural
Red pepper baba ghanoush
Scrambled egg whites, green beans, puffed black rice & pistachio (DF)Price: $15.00
Charred avocado
Horopito harissa, fermented cucumber & heirloom tomatoesPrice: $17.00
Cured fish
Semi-roasted kohlrabi, ginger dressing & white soy wasabiPrice: $16.00
Braised beef tongue
Green salsa, onion cream & chilli pangritataPrice: $15.00
Char-grilled beef bavette
Herb butter, raw asparagus, crispy potato & marmaladePrice: $32.00
The fish - MP
Cauliflower cream, fried broccoli & roasted nori (DF)
Compressed eggplant
Fresh peas, chilli broth & purple yamsPrice: $24.00
Slow-cooked chicken breast
Sumac, miso purée & torched courgette (DF)Price: $26.00
Nectarine parfait
Lime meringue, caramelised white chocolate & toasted coconutPrice: $16.00
Pineapple cream
Rock melon juice, honeycomb & cinnamon loafPrice: $16.00
Roasted beetroot
Almond & sherry skordaliaPrice: $13.00
Salt-baked potato
Black garlic & sour creamPrice: $9.00
Baby cos
Chilli bread crumb & caesar dressingPrice: $10.00
- Cocktails
- Sharing Cocktails
- Mocktails
- Whites
- Rosé
- Dessert Wine
- Reds
- Bubbles
- On the Taps
- By the Bottle
- Soft Drinks
- Hot Drinks
The Dreamcatcher
House Choice - Gin, Cointreau, Lemon, Blood Orange & a dash of AbsinthePrice: $17.00
Playing with Fire
Chartreuse, Gin, Blood Orange, Cherry Brandy & CranberryPrice: $19.00
Peppermint Martini
Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Peppermint & CreamPrice: $17.00
Hello Sailor
Our twist on a Classic Espresso Martini - Sailor Jerrys, Sherry, Kahlua, Vanilla & CoffeePrice: $18.00
Grappling Hook
Grappa, Rum, Lemon & Creme de ViolettePrice: $18.00
Mr Blue Sky
Vodka, Blue Curacao, Coconut & PineapplePrice: $17.00
Smoke Screen
Mezcal, Lemon & a dash of AbsinthePrice: $17.00
Sour Power
Bourbon, Cointreau, Lemon & LimePrice: $18.00
Fruit & Nut
Golden Rum, Frangelico, Cherry, Hazelnut & egg whitePrice: $18.00
The Botanical
Jägermeister, Gin, Grapefruit & PassionfruitPrice: $18.00
Crystal Ball
Sloe Gin, Lychee, Campari & Activated CharcoalPrice: $18.00
Classic Cocktails Available
Please speak with your waiter or bar tenderPrice: $18.00
Pinot Sangria
New Zealand Pinot Noir, Pimms, Cointreau, Grenadine & SodaPrice: $32.00
Hibiscus Bowl
Served in our famous Fish Bowl - Tequila, Hibiscus, Lime & MintPrice: $35.00
Hendrick's Coffee Pot
Served in a pot and teacups - Cacao, Coffee, Coconut, Vanilla & GinPrice: $35.00
Ruby Red
Cranberry, Blood Orange, Falernum & TonicPrice: $10.00
Peachy Keen
Iced Earl Grey Tea, Lemon & PeachPrice: $10.00
Ginger Mojito
Smoked Tea Syrup, Mint, Lime & Ginger BeerPrice: $10.00
Dream Believer
Vegan Dessert Mocktail - Passionfruit, Pineapple, Ginger, Coconut Cream & Dark ChocolatePrice: $10.00
Grayling Sauv Blanc, Marlborough, 2017Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00
Wild Grace Sauv Blanc, Marlborough, 2016Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
Grayling Chardonnay, Marlborough, 2017Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00
Ti Point Chardonnay, Hawke's Bay, 2017Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$63.00
Eve Chardonnay, Washington State, 2016Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00
Square Mile Pinot Gris, Marlborough, 2016Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00
KungFu Girl Riesling, Washington State, 2016Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00
Babich Headwaters Albariño, Hawke's Bay, 2016Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00
Loveblock Gewurztraminer, Marlborough, 2014Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
Babich Gruner Veltliner, Hawke's Bay, 2015Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$67.00
JC - Le Petit Rosé, Australia, 2017Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00
Ti Point White Merlot, Hawke's Bay, 2017Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$63.00
Carrick Organic & Vegan Rosé, Central Otago, 2016Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
LoveBlock Sweet Moscato, Marlborough, 2014Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$72.00
Grayling Pinot Noir, Waipara, 2017Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$54.00
Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir, California, 2014Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00
Small Parcels Pinot Noir, Central Otago, 2017Sizes: Glass -$15.00
Bottle -$72.00
Double Barrel Shiraz 5th Vintage, Barossa Valley, AustraliaSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00
Double Barrel CabSav 4th Vintage, Barossa Valley, AustraliaSizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00
Robert Mondavi CabSav, California, 2014Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$62.00
Campo Viejo Tempranillo, Rioja - Spain, 2016Sizes: Glass -$13.50
Bottle -$65.00
Tenuta Ulisse Montepulciano, Abruzzo - Italy, 2016Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
Tank No. 32 Primitivo, Puglia - Italy, 2016Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$63.00
JC Reserve Sparkling RoséSizes: Glass -$9.00
Bottle -$53.00
Borgo San Leo ProseccoSizes: Glass -$10.00
Bottle -$55.00
Deutz PrestigeSizes: Glass -$16.00
Bottle -$80.00
Mumm NVSizes: Glass -$20.00
Bottle -$98.00
Perrier-Jouët Grand BrutSizes: Bottle -$180.00
Perrier-Jouët Blason RoséSizes: Bottle -$300.00
Gypsy Lager
Brewed for us by our friends at Deep Creek, 4%Price: $11.00
Moa Original
Moa Brewing Co Original Lager, 5%Price: $11.00
Sawmill Pilsner
Sawmill brewery, Matakana 4.8%Price: $12.50
The Deep Creek Project
Seasonal brews from Deep Creek Brewery, Silverdale. Ask for details
Seasonal Tap
Ask your waiter for details
Mystery Tap
Ask your waiter for details
Amstel Light, 2.5%Price: $9.00
Moa Apple Cider, 4%Price: $10.00
Rhubarb Cider, 4%Price: $11.00
Beer of the Month
Coca-ColaPrice: $6.00
Diet CokePrice: $6.00
LemonadePrice: $6.00
Ginger AlePrice: $6.00
TonicPrice: $6.00
Soda WaterPrice: $6.00
Ginger BeerPrice: $6.00
JuicesPrice: $6.50
Apple & Feijoa SmoothiePrice: $6.50
San Pellegrino SparklingSizes: 750ml -$10.00
Aqua Panna StillSizes: 750ml -$10.00
CoffeePrice: $4.50
TeaPrice: $5.00
Professional Reviews: Gypsy Caravan
Average Professional Review Score
1 reviews
Restaurant review: Gypsy Caravan, Ponsonby4.0 Kim Knight for New Zealand Herald 12 July 2017
"If Alice fell down the rabbit hole in 2017, this is where she might land - down a lane, behind a curtain, drinking cocktails from a silver teapot. I imagine it's glorious in summer (there's an actual caravan down the back) but I loved it in winter. That garden, with its spiky palms and flickering heaters, was a Henri Rousseau jungle come to life. Tiger, tiger, burning bright ... Poetry on our plates, too."
- 5:30pm - 10:00pm More times