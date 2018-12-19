Mad Samurai

  • 23 Shop 8 Snickel Lane, 23 Customs St E
    Auckland Central, Auckland
  • Japanese International Asian Asian Fusion Sharing Platters Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Healthy Steak Dietary - Paleo Friendly Dietary - Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Nut Free Friendly
  • Dietary- Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
  • 12:00pm - 10:00pm More times
    • mon 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • tue 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • wed 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • thu 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sun 12:00pm - 3:00pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

Expand
  • 09 379 9846
Experience the best of Japanese cuisine tailored to New Zealand taste buds. You'll find relaxed style Izakayu (sharing plates) dining with a speciality in Wagyu beef dishes to provide an unbeatable dining experience. Their sauces have been developed especially for Mad Samurai by Shimzusan, owner of several beef style restaurants in Kobe, the home of Wagyu beef.

Menu

Edamame beans

Price: $6.00

Green beans with almonds in a garlic soy sauce

Price: $8.00

Fresh vegetarian spring roll with sesame dressing

Price: $10.00

Pork katsu in okonomi sauce

Price: $10.00

Wagyu croquette in okonomi sauce

Price: $10.00

Karage chicken in wasabi aioli sauce

Price: $11.00

Deep fried agedashi tofu with dashi

Price: $12.00

Okonomiyaki Japanese pancake

Price: $12.00

Wagyu meatballs in teriyaki sauce

Price: $14.00

Wagyu yakiniku (sliced steak) with onion and garlic sauce

Price: $22.00

Pork gyoza with celery and ponzu jelly

Sizes: 6 pieces -$12.00

Vegetarian gyoza with tofu and sesame sauce

Sizes: 6 pieces -$12.00

Wagyu gyoza with miso sauce

Sizes: 6 pieces -$16.00

Traditional sashimi, chefs selection

Sizes: 8 pieces -$28.00

Tuna tataki

Price: $18.00

Wagyu sashimi

Price: $22.00

Wagyu tataki

Price: $20.00

Wagyu tartare yukke with sweet soy sauce

Price: $16.00

Wagyu aburi with wasabi soy sauce

Sizes: 3 pieces -$18.00

Traditional seafood sushi, chef selection

Sizes: 6 pieces -$18.00

Mad Samurai roll with barbecue sauce and mayonnaise

Sizes: 8 pieces -$24.00

Salmon avocado roll with wasabi mayonnaise

Sizes: 8 pieces -$20.00

Slow cooked chicken in teriyaki sauce

Price: $20.00

Chicken katsu with wasabi aioli sauce

Price: $22.00

Pork katsu with red miso sauce

Price: $29.00

Salmon with sweet miso sauce

Price: $24.00

Ginger pork belly with negi and almond topping

Price: $29.00

Slow cooked pork Kakuni style and vegetables with ginger sweet soy sauce

Price: $21.00

Premium wagyu fillet

Grain fed 360 days

Sizes: 180g -$70.00

Premium wagyu ribeye

Grain fed 360 days

Sizes: 200g -$60.00

Premium wagyu sirloin

Grain fed 360 days

Sizes: 230g -$60.00

Premium wagyu rump

Grain fed 360 days

Sizes: 250g -$42.00

Premium wagyu hamberg steak

Grain fed 360 days

Sizes: 200g -$28.00

Tofu salad

Price: $14.00

Spinach and avocado sesame salad

Price: $15.00

Mad samurai wagyu platter

Price: $120.00

Mad samurai sushi and sashimi platter

Price: $70.00

Green tea Ice cream parfait with green tea jelly

Price: $12.00

Green tea cheesecake

Price: $10.00

Chocolate cake with raspberry sauce

Price: $10.00

Japanese rice

Price: $3.00

Miso soup

Price: $4.00

