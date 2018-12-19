- Home
Mad Samurai
- $ $ $ $
-
23 Shop 8 Snickel Lane, 23 Customs St E
Auckland Central, Auckland
Japanese International Asian Asian Fusion Sharing Platters Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Healthy Steak Dietary - Paleo Friendly Dietary - Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Nut Free Friendly
Dietary- Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
-
12:00pm - 10:00pm
More times
mon 12:00pm - 10:00pm
tue 12:00pm - 10:00pm
wed 12:00pm - 10:00pm
thu 12:00pm - 10:00pm
fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
sun 12:00pm - 3:00pm
-
$$ - Avg Main $20+
Other InformationExpand
09 379 9846
Mad Samurai
-
23 Shop 8 Snickel Lane, 23 Customs St E
Auckland Central, Auckland
- $ $ $ $
-
Info
-
12:00pm - 10:00pm
More times
- mon 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- tue 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- wed 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- thu 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- fri 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- sat 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- sun 12:00pm - 3:00pm
- Japanese International Asian Asian Fusion Sharing Platters Dietary - Dairy Free Friendly Healthy Steak Dietary - Paleo Friendly Dietary - Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Nut Free Friendly
- Dietary- Coeliac Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly
Experience the best of Japanese cuisine tailored to New Zealand taste buds. You'll find relaxed style Izakayu (sharing plates) dining with a speciality in Wagyu beef dishes to provide an unbeatable dining experience. Their sauces have been developed especially for Mad Samurai by Shimzusan, owner of several beef style restaurants in Kobe, the home of Wagyu beef.
Edamame beansPrice: $6.00
Green beans with almonds in a garlic soy saucePrice: $8.00
Fresh vegetarian spring roll with sesame dressingPrice: $10.00
Pork katsu in okonomi saucePrice: $10.00
Wagyu croquette in okonomi saucePrice: $10.00
Karage chicken in wasabi aioli saucePrice: $11.00
Deep fried agedashi tofu with dashiPrice: $12.00
Okonomiyaki Japanese pancakePrice: $12.00
Wagyu meatballs in teriyaki saucePrice: $14.00
Wagyu yakiniku (sliced steak) with onion and garlic saucePrice: $22.00
Pork gyoza with celery and ponzu jellySizes: 6 pieces -$12.00
Vegetarian gyoza with tofu and sesame sauceSizes: 6 pieces -$12.00
Wagyu gyoza with miso sauceSizes: 6 pieces -$16.00
Traditional sashimi, chefs selectionSizes: 8 pieces -$28.00
Tuna tatakiPrice: $18.00
Wagyu sashimiPrice: $22.00
Wagyu tatakiPrice: $20.00
Wagyu tartare yukke with sweet soy saucePrice: $16.00
Wagyu aburi with wasabi soy sauceSizes: 3 pieces -$18.00
Traditional seafood sushi, chef selectionSizes: 6 pieces -$18.00
Mad Samurai roll with barbecue sauce and mayonnaiseSizes: 8 pieces -$24.00
Salmon avocado roll with wasabi mayonnaiseSizes: 8 pieces -$20.00
Slow cooked chicken in teriyaki saucePrice: $20.00
Chicken katsu with wasabi aioli saucePrice: $22.00
Pork katsu with red miso saucePrice: $29.00
Salmon with sweet miso saucePrice: $24.00
Ginger pork belly with negi and almond toppingPrice: $29.00
Slow cooked pork Kakuni style and vegetables with ginger sweet soy saucePrice: $21.00
Premium wagyu fillet
Grain fed 360 daysSizes: 180g -$70.00
Premium wagyu ribeye
Grain fed 360 daysSizes: 200g -$60.00
Premium wagyu sirloin
Grain fed 360 daysSizes: 230g -$60.00
Premium wagyu rump
Grain fed 360 daysSizes: 250g -$42.00
Premium wagyu hamberg steak
Grain fed 360 daysSizes: 200g -$28.00
Tofu saladPrice: $14.00
Spinach and avocado sesame saladPrice: $15.00
Mad samurai wagyu platterPrice: $120.00
Mad samurai sushi and sashimi platterPrice: $70.00
Green tea Ice cream parfait with green tea jellyPrice: $12.00
Green tea cheesecakePrice: $10.00
Chocolate cake with raspberry saucePrice: $10.00
Japanese ricePrice: $3.00
Miso soupPrice: $4.00
- 12:00pm - 10:00pm More times