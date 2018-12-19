- Home
Lobby Lounge
Cordis, Auckland By Langham Hospitality Group
83 Symonds Street
Auckland Central, Auckland
- High Tea Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European
Welcome to our elegant Lobby Lounge, where every occasion is special.
Choose from a delicious a la carte breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, complemented by an extensive selection of fine teas and coffees, local and international wines and beers and a tantalising cocktail list.
Delight your senses with our signature High Tea by Cordis - an exquisite array of handcrafted sweets, pastries and fluffy scones served on our elegant fine bone china. Our Tea Sommelier will help you choose the perfect blend to match your tea time treats or indulge in a glass of Louis Roederer Champagne for the ultimate celebration.
Reservations are recommended for High Tea and dinner.
Breakfast:
Monday – Friday: 7:00am – 10:00am
Saturday & Sunday: 8:00am – 10:00am
High Tea by Cordis:
Monday - Saturday: 11:30am - 2.00pm & 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Sunday: 11:30am - 1.30pm, 2:30pm - 4:30pm & 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Price:
Monday - Friday: Adults $59.00, Children $38.00 (Sparkling $77.00, Champagne $82.00, Rose $90.00)
Saturday - Sunday: Adults $69.00, Children $48.00 (Sparkling $87.00, Champagne $92.00, Rose $99.00)
Ashdown forest fog with honey forest ice tea
Mint pudding
Avocado puree – lime curd – dehydrated chocolate mousse
Champagne ham with honey and wholegrain mayonnaise
Egg and chive sandwich
Traditional cucumber sandwich with sour cream
Duck ham served on tigger stripes
Matured purple carrot with herb emulsion
Cured salmon, purple kumara, lemon gel, apple chutney
Truffle custard, slow cooked lamb salad, olive caviar, mint gel
Piglet’s delight
Popcorn mousse – salted caramel – caramel popcorn – chocolate crisp – pâte à choux
Pooh’s honey pot
Honey ganache - lemon curd – eucalyptus cream – honeycomb – lemon zest – lemon balm
Eeyore’s pink ribbon
Rosemary and milk chocolate mousse – beetroot gel – chocolate glaze – beetroot paper – lime cream
Tigger’s bounce
Orange and poppy seed cake – yoghurt and orange dome – citrus meringue – toasted coconut
Fluffy buttermilk and raisin scones
Served with artisan jam and clotted cream. Includes your choice of a selected tea or coffee
Avocado and sauerkraut, mustard mayonnaise, pumpernickel crumble
Pickled portobello mushroom, mushroom truffle salad
Pita pocket with roasted vegetable and hummus
Jerusalem artichoke soup with pickled pumpkin
Roasted capsicum and pesto sandwich with vegan cheese
Cucumber sandwich with lemon mayonnaise
Curried black-eyed pea salad sandwich
Vanilla coconut yogurt scones
Apple cinnamon scones
Chocolate hazelnut eggless cake
Citrus dome – orange salad
Rhubarb and rice pudding trifle
Pistachio cheesecake
Golden nutty truffle
Champagne ham
With honey and whole grain Mayonnaise
Egg and chive sandwich
Traditional cucumber sandwich
With sour cream
Duck ham served on grissini stick
Chicken lolly pop glazed with Ruby chocolate
Cured salmon, on brioche, lemon gel, apple chutney
Ruby - beetroot custard, goat cheese, olive caviar
Vanilla bean and buttermilk scones
Spiced sultana buttermilk scones
The Ruby Tart
Strawberry and Ruby chocolate tart, strawberry curd, rosé dome
Rice me over
Coconut rice pudding, lime cream, caramelized pineapple, macadamia nut crumble
Choco
Milk chocolate and orange délice, rosemary ganache, choc almond sable
Ruby's choux
Ruby chocolate ganache, salted caramel peanut, raspberry chantilly
