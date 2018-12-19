11:30am - 2:00pm,<br/> 2:30pm - 4:30pm More times mon 11:30am - 2:00pm,

2:30pm - 4:30pm tue 11:30am - 2:00pm,

2:30pm - 4:30pm wed 11:30am - 2:00pm,

2:30pm - 4:30pm thu 11:30am - 2:00pm,

2:30pm - 4:30pm fri 11:30am - 2:00pm,

2:30pm - 4:30pm sat 11:30am - 2:00pm,

2:30pm - 4:30pm sun 11:30am - 4:00pm,

4:30pm - 6:30pm

More times High Tea Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European

Welcome to our elegant Lobby Lounge, where every occasion is special.



Choose from a delicious a la carte breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, complemented by an extensive selection of fine teas and coffees, local and international wines and beers and a tantalising cocktail list.



Delight your senses with our signature High Tea by Cordis - an exquisite array of handcrafted sweets, pastries and fluffy scones served on our elegant fine bone china. Our Tea Sommelier will help you choose the perfect blend to match your tea time treats or indulge in a glass of Louis Roederer Champagne for the ultimate celebration.



Reservations are recommended for High Tea and dinner.



Breakfast:



Monday – Friday: 7:00am – 10:00am

Saturday & Sunday: 8:00am – 10:00am



High Tea by Cordis:



Monday - Saturday: 11:30am - 2.00pm & 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Sunday: 11:30am - 1.30pm, 2:30pm - 4:30pm & 4:30pm - 6:30pm



Price:



Monday - Friday: Adults $59.00, Children $38.00 (Sparkling $77.00, Champagne $82.00, Rose $90.00)

Saturday - Sunday: Adults $69.00, Children $48.00 (Sparkling $87.00, Champagne $92.00, Rose $99.00)