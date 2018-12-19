Lobby Lounge

  • $ $ $ $
  • Cordis, Auckland By Langham Hospitality Group
    83 Symonds Street
    Auckland Central, Auckland
  • High Tea Dietary - Vegetarian Friendly European
  • 11:30am - 2:00pm,
    • mon 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      2:30pm - 4:30pm
    • tue 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      2:30pm - 4:30pm
    • wed 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      2:30pm - 4:30pm
    • thu 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      2:30pm - 4:30pm
    • fri 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      2:30pm - 4:30pm
    • sat 11:30am - 2:00pm,
      2:30pm - 4:30pm
    • sun 11:30am - 4:00pm,
      4:30pm - 6:30pm
    • $$ - Avg Main $20+

Other Information

Welcome to our elegant Lobby Lounge, where every occasion is special.

Choose from a delicious a la carte breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, complemented by an extensive selection of fine teas and coffees, local and international wines and beers and a tantalising cocktail list.

Delight your senses with our signature High Tea by Cordis - an exquisite array of handcrafted sweets, pastries and fluffy scones served on our elegant fine bone china. Our Tea Sommelier will help you choose the perfect blend to match your tea time treats or indulge in a glass of Louis Roederer Champagne for the ultimate celebration.

Reservations are recommended for High Tea and dinner.

Breakfast:

Monday – Friday: 7:00am – 10:00am
Saturday & Sunday: 8:00am – 10:00am

High Tea by Cordis:

Monday - Saturday: 11:30am - 2.00pm & 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Sunday: 11:30am - 1.30pm, 2:30pm - 4:30pm & 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Price:

Monday - Friday: Adults $59.00, Children $38.00 (Sparkling $77.00, Champagne $82.00, Rose $90.00)
Saturday - Sunday: Adults $69.00, Children $48.00 (Sparkling $87.00, Champagne $92.00, Rose $99.00)

Menu

Ashdown forest fog with honey forest ice tea

Mint pudding

Avocado puree – lime curd – dehydrated chocolate mousse

Champagne ham with honey and wholegrain mayonnaise

Egg and chive sandwich

Traditional cucumber sandwich with sour cream

Duck ham served on tigger stripes

Matured purple carrot with herb emulsion

Cured salmon, purple kumara, lemon gel, apple chutney

Truffle custard, slow cooked lamb salad, olive caviar, mint gel

Piglet’s delight

Popcorn mousse – salted caramel – caramel popcorn – chocolate crisp – pâte à choux

Pooh’s honey pot

Honey ganache - lemon curd – eucalyptus cream – honeycomb – lemon zest – lemon balm

Eeyore’s pink ribbon

Rosemary and milk chocolate mousse – beetroot gel – chocolate glaze – beetroot paper – lime cream

Tigger’s bounce

Orange and poppy seed cake – yoghurt and orange dome – citrus meringue – toasted coconut

Fluffy buttermilk and raisin scones

Served with artisan jam and clotted cream. Includes your choice of a selected tea or coffee

Avocado and sauerkraut, mustard mayonnaise, pumpernickel crumble

Pickled portobello mushroom, mushroom truffle salad

Pita pocket with roasted vegetable and hummus

Jerusalem artichoke soup with pickled pumpkin

Roasted capsicum and pesto sandwich with vegan cheese

Cucumber sandwich with lemon mayonnaise

Curried black-eyed pea salad sandwich

Vanilla coconut yogurt scones

Apple cinnamon scones

Chocolate hazelnut eggless cake

Citrus dome – orange salad

Rhubarb and rice pudding trifle

Pistachio cheesecake

Golden nutty truffle

Champagne ham

With honey and whole grain Mayonnaise

Egg and chive sandwich

Traditional cucumber sandwich

With sour cream

Duck ham served on grissini stick

Chicken lolly pop glazed with Ruby chocolate

Cured salmon, on brioche, lemon gel, apple chutney

Ruby - beetroot custard, goat cheese, olive caviar

Vanilla bean and buttermilk scones

Spiced sultana buttermilk scones

The Ruby Tart

Strawberry and Ruby chocolate tart, strawberry curd, rosé dome

Rice me over

Coconut rice pudding, lime cream, caramelized pineapple, macadamia nut crumble

Choco

Milk chocolate and orange délice, rosemary ganache, choc almond sable

Ruby's choux

Ruby chocolate ganache, salted caramel peanut, raspberry chantilly

