Little Bird Organics
1a Summer Street
Auckland Central, Auckland
- Healthy
- Dietary - Paleo Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Dietary - Dairy Free Organic Salads Refined Sugar Free
7:00am - 10:00pm
More times
- mon 7:00am - 4:00pm
- tue 7:00am - 4:00pm
- wed 7:00am - 10:00pm
- thu 7:00am - 10:00pm
- fri 7:00am - 10:00pm
- sat 7:00am - 10:00pm
- sun 7:00am - 4:00pm
- $$ - Avg Main $20+
- 09-555 3278
Info
7:00am - 10:00pm
More times
- mon 7:00am - 4:00pm
- tue 7:00am - 4:00pm
- wed 7:00am - 10:00pm
- thu 7:00am - 10:00pm
- fri 7:00am - 10:00pm
- sat 7:00am - 10:00pm
- sun 7:00am - 4:00pm
- Healthy
- Dietary - Paleo Friendly Dietary - Gluten Free Friendly Dietary - Vegan Friendly Dietary - Vegetarian Dietary - Dairy Free Organic Salads Refined Sugar Free
Little Bird Organics, located in Auckland city, are passionate about creating raw, organic, whole foods plant-based products that are gluten-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free and paleo friendly. At Little Bird Organics you can find the best fresh food in the city. Come and experience a different and natural food at Little Bird Organics!
IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
No bookings for lunch, walk ins only
Booking for dinner for 50% dining room only. Walk-ins welcome with efficient wait-list system
Sprouted grawnola & nut milk
Our Little Bird Grawnola is hand-made by our amazing production team with sprouted buckwheat, activated nuts, dried organic fruits & spices. 100% raw, nutritional goodness that provides your body with lasting energy to get you through any morning.
Chia bircher
Wheat free oats, chia, goji, apple, almond, lemon, cinnamon. Topped with coconut / cashew yoghurt & berry-chia jelly.Price: $15.00
Acai bowl
A delicious antioxidant rich breakfast. A blended bowl of fresh acai berries, organic berries and banana topped with grawnola & fresh house made coconut / cashew yoghurt. (It’s like a super-smoothie breakfast in a bowl with extras!)Price: $15.00
Plant based omelette
Available until 11am only. House made chickpea ‘egg’ omelette filled with mushrooms & spinach, served with a side of greens and onion & tomato jam.Price: $18.50
Smoothie bowl special
Check our specials board for new creations by our smoothie wizards
Kumara orange hotcakes
Made from kumara, coconut, brown rice and ground almonds, with grilled all good bananas, stoneground coconut and macadamia butter, organic maple syrup.Price: $21.50
Bagels
Always popular, the Little bird raw, seeded bread bagel, has been perfected by our chefs. Avocado with cashew aioli, tomato & lettuce. Go for the full 'BLAT' version with house made coconut bacon on top $3Price: $18.50
LB’s sprouted bread
Sprouted millet, buckwheat, quinoa, chia, flax & coconut are cooked at low temperatures to create this amazing bread. Served with a small side salad of fresh organic greens. Two toasted slices with your choice of: • Mushrooms with cultured nut cheese, chive and thyme. • Tomato with cultured nut cheese, chives and balsamic reduction • Avocado & kraut with alfalfa sproutsPrice: $18.50
Waffles benedict
Savoury herb waffles with Portobello mushrooms, wild weed salsa verde, spinach and cashew hollandaisePrice: $23.00
Kimchi pancakes
Delicious chickpea and kimchi pancakes. Crispy on the outside perfectly soft in the middle & topped with mixed greens and radish salad with sweet chilli and cashew aioli.Price: $19.50
Seasonal bird bowl
Our famous tasting bowl of seasonal produce and delicious flavours. • Quinoa broccoli pilaf • Grapefruit avocado fennel salad • Cavalo nero sorrel cabbage slaw w/ preserved lemon dressing • Pickled beets w/ sour cream • Paprika kumura crush and hazelnut thyme crispsPrice: $21.50
Vietnamese crepe
A fermented quinoa, brown rice, spinach & spirulina crepe filled with an abundance of fresh herbs and veggies including; pickled turmeric carrots, avocado, greens, bean sprouts, herbs, radish, crispy cashews, fresh chilli and a Vietnamese dressing.Price: $21.50
Ready-to-go meals
Check out our cabinet for some tasty raw salads and bowls, made fresh daily and ready to go in compostable and recyclable take out packaging. Great for a no hassle dinner or a lunch on the run!
Nachos
Our special raw take on the classic Nacho dish. Walnut and mushroom mince, iceberg cabbage slaw, pickled red cabbage, lime coconut yogurt, guacamole, nacho chips, nacho nut cheese, mango tomato salsa.Price: $19.50
Spicy tempeh & kelp noodle salad
A fresh kale, carrot, cabbage, bokchoy & fresh herb salad tossed with kelp noodles, shitake mushroom, marinated tempeh and a spicy sesame dressing.Price: $19.50
Cheese & Crackers
Cultured cashew cheese served with activated hazelnut crackers (s,r)Price: $14.00
Mezze plate
A selection of middles eastern dips with marinated olives, house made almond bread, and nettle broad bean falafels.Price: $24.00
Courgette flowers
Stuffed with macadamia ricotta in a light batter. (s)Price: $12.00
Pakoras
Cauliflower pakoras in a chick pea batter with tamarind and coriander mint chutney. (s)Price: $12.00
Quesadilla
Char grilled corn and kimchee quesadilla with cheese, avocado, cashews sour cream and black beans.Price: $16.00
Banana blossoms
With Thai herbs and vermicelli in cos cups. (s)Price: $14.00
Courgette pasta
A fresh courgette pasta tossed in pesto and greens topped with olives and macadamia feta. (s,r)Price: $16.00
Pho Vietnamese kelp noodle bowl
With aniseed & mushroom broth, fresh spring vegetables and oyster mushrooms.Price: $20.00
Bowl of greens
Assorted mix of leafy Kelmarna greens and herbs - Kelmarna is an organic community garden in Ponsonby (s,r)Price: $10.00
Summer bird bowl
A fresh summer bowl with slow roasted tomatoes, Kelmarna greens, marinated fennel salad, courgette pasta, avocado and ricotta stuffed courgette flower.Price: $22.00
Mac n cheese
A classic mac n cheese made from GF pasta, mushrooms and a veggie packed ‘cheese’ sauce with a crispy top (s)Price: $12.00
BBQ cauliflower
A whole head of cauliflower roasted in our BBQ sauceSizes: whole -$18.00
half -$12.00
quarter -$8.00
Hemp tacos
House made hemp tacos with cauli and jalapeno soubise, fresh mint and coriander, pickled onions and pepitas.Price: $16.00
Grilled eggplants
With sumac, spiced puy lentils, baby spinach, fresh herbs, tahini dressing and pomegranatePrice: $18.00
Kimchee burger
A kimchee patty with cashew mozzarella, sweet chilli sauce, tomatoes, bread and butter pickles in a lettuce bun served with polenta chipsPrice: $22.00
Dosa pancake
Fermented rice and lentil pancake with cacao beluga lentils and black beans, pickled capsicum, whipped avocado topped with chargrilled capsicum and chilli salsa with fresh herbs.Price: $20.00
Salted caramel ice cream sandwich
Our cashew and coconut ice cream, between a chocolate biscuit based dipped in chocolate and rolled in activated nuts. (r)Price: $13.00
Tiramisu
Layers of chocolate crumb with coffee and vanilla creams topped with and an activated buckwheat biscuit topping. (r)Price: $13.00
Panacotta
Young coconut panna cotta with fresh peaches and a raspberry sauce with cinnamon crumb. (r)Price: $12.00
Chocolate tart
A chocolate tart served with a whipped orange cream orange. (r)Price: $14.00
Mac n cheesePrice: $10.00
Pizza
With tomatoes, courgettes & nut cheesePrice: $10.00
