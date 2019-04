17:00PM - 22:00PM More times mon 5:00pm - 10:00pm tue 5:00pm - 10:00pm wed 5:00pm - 10:00pm thu 5:00pm - 10:00pm fri 5:00pm - 10:00pm sat 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Cotto, voted Auckland’s best new restaurant as part of the “Metro Magazine NZ Top 50 Restaurants 2018”, is known for its affordable, superb, and decadently more-ish handmade pasta. Everything about the restaurant gives off a cool relaxed vibe, from the attentive & friendly staff to the open kitchen where diners can watch the chefs meticulously craft the evening’s pasta.



Viva reviewer, Jessie Mulligan, fell “instantly in love” with this heavenly new eatery. The menu features a delicious range of options catering to carnivores and vegetarians alike using seasonal and local produce as inspiration. Highlighting Cotto’s signature pasta, recent offerings include: basil & ricotta gnocchi, rotolo beef cheek silver beet porcini béchamel, pumpkin gnudi, ravioli duck Jerusalem artichoke and risotta roated cauliflower taleggio.



