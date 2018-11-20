Asahi Akai Doa

  • $ $ $ $
Book Now
  • 339 Karangahape Road
    Auckland Central, Auckland
  • Japanese
  • Closed Today More times
    • thu 7:00pm - 10:00pm
    • fri 7:00pm - 10:00pm
    • sat 7:00pm - 10:00pm
    • $$$$ - Avg Main $40+

Other Information

Expand
  • 09-320 5154
loading facebook feed...

Asahi Akai Doa

  • 339 Karangahape Road
    Auckland Central, Auckland
  • $ $ $ $

Info

The restaurant is a 'Pop-Up' from Thursday to Saturday each week and the only booking time is 7pm which gives the diner a unique experience.


EXPERIENCE
Explorers, Seekers, Pioneers… Your table is waiting.

Come behind the red door and into the mind of Chef Yukio Ozeki.
Karangahape Road’s Vegas rooms host an unexpected feast in this most unexpected location.
Multiple courses. Overflowing drink. Music to move to.
A sensory experience from the plate til late.

Chef Yukio Ozeki has created a generous menu that is equally full of fun and flavour.
An inspired and yet unfussy Japanese feast built from a series of light courses presented over the evening. Thoughtful and skilful but not serious and uptight.

Multiple Courses
$85 pp - Limited Season. Book Now.

Dietaries:
The AKAI DOA menu includes raw seafood which cannot be altered. We can accommodate some dietary requests with advance notice however please note we cannot cater for vegans, vegetarians or guests with seafood allergies.

Booking Terms and Conditions:
Please note The Table has a 72 hour cancellation policy, and any changes to your reservation made within this time will incur a $80pp cancellation fee.

Menu

Kushi spear

Mushroom broth, chicken kushi

Wonton bombs

Crab, chilli, avocado beef tataki, shiitake, sesame dressing, shishimi pepper

Royal hanzo

Kingfish ceviche, coriander puree, chimmi churri, ponzu, daikon paper

Hush–hush dumplings

Prawn & mushroom, aji verde vegetable, mushroom puree, ginger soy

Immortal glory nigiri

Wagyu, grated daikon big glory bay salmon, black caviar black tiger prawn, aji amarillo mayonnaise, tobiko

Big mouth

Miso glazed toothfish, cauliflower puree, noodle mushroom, dengaku miso, spinach oil

Daimyo ribs

Pulled wagyu short rib, aji amarillo, coriander puree, heirloom tomato & pomegranate salsa, black sesame crackers

Main line

Passionfruit jelly, vodka lychee sorbet , chia seed

Neon pop

Yuzu mousse, mango jelly, Asahi sand

Asahi super dry

Price: $12.00

Asahi black

Price: $12.00

Founders ‘1946’ pilsner

Price: $9.00

Founders ‘2009’ IPA

Price: $9.00

Somersby apple cider

Price: $8.00

Boundary Rd Breweries

7 ‘Thomas Eddison’ 2.5%

Price: $7.00

Fierce tea

Vdka 6100, midori, vanilla, matcha dust

Price: $16.00

Q.T

Untold 2 year rum, pineapple, yuzu, orgeat, char grilled pineapple

Price: $16.00

Scarface

Spicebox whisky, kokuto umeshu, genmai nectar, lemon

Price: $16.00

Stomp kick

Tequila blu reposado, cucumber, fresh wasabi, sesame nectar, lime, sesame seeds

Price: $16.00

Sanshimai Junmai Ginjo

Sizes: 100ml -$14.00
Small -$36.00
Large -$70.00

Kozaemon Yamahai Junmai

Aged 3 year

Sizes: 100ml -$18.00
Small -$43.00
Large -$82.00

Kozaemon Junmai Daiginjo

Sizes: 100ml -$23.00
Small -$56.00
Large -$112.00

Cloudy Bay Pelorus

NV, Marlborough, Nz

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$85.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

NV, Reims, France

Sizes: Glass -$20.00
Bottle -$120.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose

NV, Reims, France

Sizes: Bottle -$150.00

Veuve Clicquot Luminous Magnum

NV, Reims, France

Sizes: Bottle -$250.00

Dom Perignon Luminous

2009, Reims, France

Sizes: Bottle -$450.00

Squealing Pig, Sauvignon Blanc

Marlborough, NZ, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$53.00

Folium, Sauvignon Blanc

Marlborough, NZ, 2014

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

Squealing Pig, Pinot Gris

Marlborough, NZ, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$53.00

Mont ‘Albano, Pinot Grigio

Fruili, Italy, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00

Matua Lands & Legends, Chardonnay

Marlborough, NZ, 2015

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00

De La Terre Bf, Chardonnay

Hawkes Bay, NZ, 2015

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

Domaine William Fevre, Petit Chablis

Burgundy, France, 2017

Sizes: Bottle -$88.00

Kalex, Riesling

Central Otago, NZ, 2014

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

Squealing Pig, Rose

Central Otago, NZ, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$53.00

Fickle Mistress, Pinot Noir

Central Otago, NZ, 2017

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00

Folium, Pinot Noir

Marlborough, NZ, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$85.00

Julicher 99 Rows, Pinot Noir

Martinborough, NZ, 2014

Sizes: Bottle -$85.00

Yalumba Bush Vine, Grenache

South Australia, 2017

Sizes: Bottle -$65.00

Red Velvet, Zinfindel Blend

California, USA, 2014

Sizes: Bottle -$65.00

Pepperjack, Shiraz

Barossa Valley, Aus, 2016

Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00

Wynns Black Label, Cab Sauv

Coonawarra, Aus, 2013

Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00

Powered by OpenMenu