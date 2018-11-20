- Home
- Auckland Region
- Auckland
- Auckland Central
- fine dining degustation
- Asahi Akai Doa
Asahi Akai Doa
- $ $ $ $
-
339 Karangahape Road
Auckland Central, Auckland
- Japanese
-
Closed Today
More times
- thu 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- fri 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- sat 7:00pm - 10:00pm
-
- $$$$ - Avg Main $40+
Other InformationExpand
- 09-320 5154
Asahi Akai Doa
-
339 Karangahape Road
Auckland Central, Auckland
- $ $ $ $
-
Info
-
Closed Today
More times
- thu 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- fri 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- sat 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Japanese
- Book a Table Now Call Restaurant
The restaurant is a 'Pop-Up' from Thursday to Saturday each week and the only booking time is 7pm which gives the diner a unique experience.
EXPERIENCE
Explorers, Seekers, Pioneers… Your table is waiting.
Come behind the red door and into the mind of Chef Yukio Ozeki.
Karangahape Road’s Vegas rooms host an unexpected feast in this most unexpected location.
Multiple courses. Overflowing drink. Music to move to.
A sensory experience from the plate til late.
Chef Yukio Ozeki has created a generous menu that is equally full of fun and flavour.
An inspired and yet unfussy Japanese feast built from a series of light courses presented over the evening. Thoughtful and skilful but not serious and uptight.
Multiple Courses
$85 pp - Limited Season. Book Now.
Dietaries:
The AKAI DOA menu includes raw seafood which cannot be altered. We can accommodate some dietary requests with advance notice however please note we cannot cater for vegans, vegetarians or guests with seafood allergies.
Booking Terms and Conditions:
Please note The Table has a 72 hour cancellation policy, and any changes to your reservation made within this time will incur a $80pp cancellation fee.
Kushi spear
Mushroom broth, chicken kushi
Wonton bombs
Crab, chilli, avocado beef tataki, shiitake, sesame dressing, shishimi pepper
Royal hanzo
Kingfish ceviche, coriander puree, chimmi churri, ponzu, daikon paper
Hush–hush dumplings
Prawn & mushroom, aji verde vegetable, mushroom puree, ginger soy
Immortal glory nigiri
Wagyu, grated daikon big glory bay salmon, black caviar black tiger prawn, aji amarillo mayonnaise, tobiko
Big mouth
Miso glazed toothfish, cauliflower puree, noodle mushroom, dengaku miso, spinach oil
Daimyo ribs
Pulled wagyu short rib, aji amarillo, coriander puree, heirloom tomato & pomegranate salsa, black sesame crackers
Main line
Passionfruit jelly, vodka lychee sorbet , chia seed
Neon pop
Yuzu mousse, mango jelly, Asahi sand
Asahi super dryPrice: $12.00
Asahi blackPrice: $12.00
Founders ‘1946’ pilsnerPrice: $9.00
Founders ‘2009’ IPAPrice: $9.00
Somersby apple ciderPrice: $8.00
Boundary Rd Breweries
7 ‘Thomas Eddison’ 2.5%Price: $7.00
Fierce tea
Vdka 6100, midori, vanilla, matcha dustPrice: $16.00
Q.T
Untold 2 year rum, pineapple, yuzu, orgeat, char grilled pineapplePrice: $16.00
Scarface
Spicebox whisky, kokuto umeshu, genmai nectar, lemonPrice: $16.00
Stomp kick
Tequila blu reposado, cucumber, fresh wasabi, sesame nectar, lime, sesame seedsPrice: $16.00
Sanshimai Junmai GinjoSizes: 100ml -$14.00
Small -$36.00
Large -$70.00
Kozaemon Yamahai Junmai
Aged 3 yearSizes: 100ml -$18.00
Small -$43.00
Large -$82.00
Kozaemon Junmai DaiginjoSizes: 100ml -$23.00
Small -$56.00
Large -$112.00
Cloudy Bay Pelorus
NV, Marlborough, NzSizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$85.00
Veuve Clicquot Brut
NV, Reims, FranceSizes: Glass -$20.00
Bottle -$120.00
Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose
NV, Reims, FranceSizes: Bottle -$150.00
Veuve Clicquot Luminous Magnum
NV, Reims, FranceSizes: Bottle -$250.00
Dom Perignon Luminous
2009, Reims, FranceSizes: Bottle -$450.00
Squealing Pig, Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, NZ, 2017Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$53.00
Folium, Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, NZ, 2014Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
Squealing Pig, Pinot Gris
Marlborough, NZ, 2017Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$53.00
Mont ‘Albano, Pinot Grigio
Fruili, Italy, 2016Sizes: Glass -$13.00
Bottle -$65.00
Matua Lands & Legends, Chardonnay
Marlborough, NZ, 2015Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00
De La Terre Bf, Chardonnay
Hawkes Bay, NZ, 2015Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
Domaine William Fevre, Petit Chablis
Burgundy, France, 2017Sizes: Bottle -$88.00
Kalex, Riesling
Central Otago, NZ, 2014Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
Squealing Pig, Rose
Central Otago, NZ, 2017Sizes: Glass -$11.00
Bottle -$53.00
Fickle Mistress, Pinot Noir
Central Otago, NZ, 2017Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00
Folium, Pinot Noir
Marlborough, NZ, 2016Sizes: Glass -$17.00
Bottle -$85.00
Julicher 99 Rows, Pinot Noir
Martinborough, NZ, 2014Sizes: Bottle -$85.00
Yalumba Bush Vine, Grenache
South Australia, 2017Sizes: Bottle -$65.00
Red Velvet, Zinfindel Blend
California, USA, 2014Sizes: Bottle -$65.00
Pepperjack, Shiraz
Barossa Valley, Aus, 2016Sizes: Glass -$14.00
Bottle -$68.00
Wynns Black Label, Cab Sauv
Coonawarra, Aus, 2013Sizes: Glass -$12.00
Bottle -$58.00
Powered by OpenMenu
- Closed Today More times