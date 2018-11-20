Asahi Akai Doa

Closed Today More times thu 7:00pm - 10:00pm fri 7:00pm - 10:00pm sat 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The restaurant is a 'Pop-Up' from Thursday to Saturday each week and the only booking time is 7pm which gives the diner a unique experience.





EXPERIENCE

Explorers, Seekers, Pioneers… Your table is waiting.



Come behind the red door and into the mind of Chef Yukio Ozeki.

Karangahape Road’s Vegas rooms host an unexpected feast in this most unexpected location.

Multiple courses. Overflowing drink. Music to move to.

A sensory experience from the plate til late.



Chef Yukio Ozeki has created a generous menu that is equally full of fun and flavour.

An inspired and yet unfussy Japanese feast built from a series of light courses presented over the evening. Thoughtful and skilful but not serious and uptight.



Multiple Courses

$85 pp - Limited Season. Book Now.



Dietaries:

The AKAI DOA menu includes raw seafood which cannot be altered. We can accommodate some dietary requests with advance notice however please note we cannot cater for vegans, vegetarians or guests with seafood allergies.



Booking Terms and Conditions:

Please note The Table has a 72 hour cancellation policy, and any changes to your reservation made within this time will incur a $80pp cancellation fee.