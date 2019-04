10:00AM - 22:00PM More times tue 10:00am - 10:00pm wed 10:00am - 10:00pm thu 10:00am - 10:00pm fri 10:00am - 10:00pm sat 10:00am - 10:00pm sun 10:00am - 10:00pm

More times Oyster Bar Organic Seafood

Rosie B's food is all about good value, home style cooking with an emphasis on natural, organic and sustainable ingredients. Our signature Fiordland Wild Legend Crayfish is considered to be the best 'lobster' in the world and we're delighted to offer it to our diners .



We source all our meats from local farms and some of our salad ingredients are foraged. Our dressings utilise products from our display larder and diners are also able to purchase these to enjoy at home. Our house Red & White wines are from Bannockburn. These wines are certified organic and served in a carafe or by the glass.